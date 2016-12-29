How Colleges and Universities are Defying Trump

“We cannot afford to wait and see what happens,” another speaker said. “Why should we assume the best of [Trump] when he has said the worst?”

Carvajal and her fellow students aren’t waiting. Instead, they’re calling on NYU to become a “sanctuary campus” that offers protection to undocumented students facing deportation. “With a governmental shift that poses an increasing threat to our safety, we turn to our schools for asylum,” students wrote in a petition to the university’s administration.“We know our campus has the potential to be a sanctuary, and we demand that potential be realized.”

Nearly 100 other universities staged simultaneous walk-outs and demonstrations that day to call on their campuses offer sanctuary to undocumented immigrants, in what organizers believe to be the largest wave of student demonstrations in a decade. At Rutgers University–New Brunswick, an estimated 3,000 people rallied in support of undocumented immigrants.

Movimiento Cosecha, an immigrant rights organization that launched just under a year ago, helped coordinate the nationwide push for sanctuary campuses. There is no official definition of the term, and the designation is often more political than legal. But Cosecha’s vision involves a combination of university policy and active campus solidarity. School administrators can refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities by withholding student information and barring enforcement officers from campus; students can step in to protect peers from government raids, as well as hate speech and intimidation.

In the weeks before the election, the group held a series of sit-ins outside of Trump Tower in New York to protest his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Following his win, the idea for the sanctuary campus campaign emerged “organically,” says Thaís Marques, a graduate of Rutgers University-Newark and a member of Cosecha. In the hours after Trump took the electoral college, Marques set up a web page, asking anyone affiliated with an academic institution to sign petitions aimed at their college leadership. Hundreds signed up, and after getting on a conference call with Cosecha and receiving a few planning resources, point people for each campus got started planning actions.