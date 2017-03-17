How San Francisco Student Activists Made College Free Again

“We think education should be free,” says CCSF student Vivek “JJ” Narayan. “It’s an essential public good. It should be a right and not a privilege.”

San Francisco isn’t the only place that’s mulled the idea of free college recently. Even before the push to eliminate tuition at public colleges and universities became a centerpiece of Bernie Sanders’ campaign, many policy makers had endorsed the idea of free community college. It’s estimated that by 2020, 35 percent of job openings will require at least a bachelor’s degree, and another 30 percent will require an associate degree. In 2014, Tennessee announced that it would eliminate tuition for certain students enrolled in the state’s two-year colleges. In 2015, President Obama announced an initiative to push for free community college. Several other states—including Oregon, New York and Rhode Island—have since adopted versions of this policy.

But CCSF’s plan is unique: There are no income, enrollment or GPA requirements. Anyone who can demonstrate residency in the city (along with city and college employees, regardless of residence) can enroll in courses— full- or part-time, degree-track or not, fresh out of high school or in their 80s—without paying a dime in tuition. Students preparing for transfer to four-year schools are welcome, alongside those seeking workforce training and those interested in taking a few classes simply to expand their world.

Take Win-Mon Kyi, a 23-year-old second-generation American student of Asian-American studies and political science at CCSF. She plans to transfer to San Francisco State, a four-year school, in the fall. But she intends to keep attending some CCSF classes. Narayan, who also plans to transfer to a four-year school where he can study systems biology and economics, comments that CCSF offers intimate classes and support that State doesn’t—one reason he didn’t transfer earlier in his nearly five years of study at the college.

Kyi and Narayan emphasize that the new program won’t be perfect. International students, including some undocumented immigrants, won’t qualify unless they can demonstrate eligibility under AB540, a California law designed to enable undocumented people to attend college. CCSF has declared itself a “sanctuary campus” that does not collect data on student immigration status.