We’ll Beat the Fascists With Ideas, Not Fists

Finally, one popular notion on the Left has it that allowing right-wing speakers on campus “legitimizes” them and subscribes to the illusion that racists can be vanquished through public debate. The fear here is that if racists were permitted to be part of the public discourse, they would win. I have far more confidence in the persuasive power of left-wing ideas. The successes of Bernie Sanders and Jeremy Corbyn show that even amid fierce right-wing opposition, a clearly articulated left vision can win people over on its own merits.

Natasha says that racial justice is not “proved” but “fought for.” I agree, but the most important way to fight for an idea is to convince people to adopt it. And the purpose of public debate is not to speak truth to “power,” but to speak truth to people, showing the audience (rather than the opponent) why they should join you.

The appeal of shutting down right-wingers is easy to see; after all, nobody should want to see these speakers’ poisonous doctrines spread. But in the short term it’s counterproductive, and in the long term it’s suicidal. Establishing a principle that a “mob veto” should govern who gets to speak will only empower those most inclined to form mobs—i.e., the fascists. The Left will lose in a battle of physical force because it has the smallest force, but will win at a battle of ideas because it has the best ideas.

This piece is part of a debate package written for In These Times' September issue. The print version went to press before the recent white-supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va.

This article is a response to “Why I Helped Shut the 'Alt-Right' Down,” by Mukund Rathi, and “Don’t Give Fascism an Inch​,” by Natasha Lennard.