Celebrate the 40th Birthday of the Combahee River Collective Statement

In 1977, a group of radical black feminists called the Combahee River Collective released a statement against “racial, sexual, heterosexual and class oppression.” In this collection, scholar Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor interviews Combahee members. “We didn’t know it, but what we were doing was incubating the next revolution,” says co-founder Demita Frazier.

Ella Baker and the Black Freedom Movement by Barbara Ransby (2003)