Trump Wants a Football League Where Nobody Kneels. Vince McMahon Is Making That a Reality.

Enter Vince McMahon. On January 25, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) chairman and CEO (and Trump supporter) announced the revival of his once-defunct football league, the XFL. The wrestling mogul said the league, launching in 2020, will be “nonpartisan” and keep politics off the gridiron. League spokesperson Lou D’Ermilio, in an email to In These Times, made the league’s position clear: “Players will be required to stand for the National Anthem.”

The league will also ban players with a criminal record, and all eight teams will be owned by the newly formed Alpha Entertainment LLC, a company McMahon started with the $100 million he received from selling 3.34 million WWE shares.

It is likely no coincidence that the company’s name comes from the first letter of the Greek alphabet, meaning “dominant.” While Trump calls the NFL “out of control,” McMahon seems to be positioning himself to have total control over his league. At hand is a question of workers’ speech, freedom and power, and as in all industries, those things are best achieved through unions.

The NFL, founded in 1920, was free to take advantage of players until 1956, when the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) was formed. The Association called for a minimum yearly salary, continued payment for injured players and for teams to pay for athletes’ equipment. In 1968, NFL players went on strike over the league’s paltry pension plan, leading to the first collective bargaining agreement. The NFLPA continues to advocate for players around pay, player suspensions and more.

In December 2017, The World Players Association—which includes 100 organizations representing 85,000 athletes, including the NFLPA—issued “The Universal Declaration of Players Rights,” a 17-article document calling for the protection of free speech and the right to unionize. Amidst the backlash to kneeling players, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith made clear the issue’s significance: “It’s reminding everyone that where we start in this process is the men and women who play sports did not choose to give up the basic human rights that we would want for every worker.”

Whether McMahon’s XFL will acknowledge such a declaration is to be determined, and Lou D’Ermilio says the new XFL has yet to finalize its plans for “player relations … and contracts.” But McMahon’s history as a union buster gives little reason for hope.

McMahon is a personality well-known to wrestling fans. He presents himself as a villain, someone you love to hate. His WWE bio portrays an inflated ego comparable to Trump’s: “The Chairman has built his empire ruthlessly and efficiently, dispatching all who stand in the way of his entertainment sovereignty—from Ted Turner and WCW to HBK and God.” Industry insiders, however, know this persona is hardly parody—wrestler “Pretty Boy” Doug Somers called him “a billion-dollar jerk.”

McMahon, like Trump, built on the successes of his father. In 1972, he started working at his father’s company, Capitol Wrestling Corporation (CWC), founded 20 years prior by his grandfather. A decade later, McMahon purchased the CWC and took the operation national. The organization became the largest wrestling organization in the world, but despite millions of dollars generated from TV deals, ticket sales for live events and merchandising, WWE athletes operate on a precarious contractual basis.

Because WWE wrestlers are hired as independent contractors, the WWE does not pay into their Medicare, Social Security or unemployment insurance. The athletes are also responsible for their own health insurance, personal training and travel expenses. As writer Oliver Bateman noted in Al-Jazeera America, “WWE’s value as a Wall Street investment has always come at a high cost in human capital.”

One of the major misconceptions about the WWE is that, because it is scripted, wrestlers are not subject to real danger. The soap opera narratives and cartoonish posturing may be theater, but the numerous cases of physical injury suffered by wrestlers are very real. In fact, retired professional wrestlers have a dramatically higher mortality rate than other athletes, including football players. While some athletes have attempted to raise the issue of poor working conditions, they have largely been ignored or pressured into silence by McMahon’s team of litigators.

In the spring of 1987, WWE Hall of Fame inductee Jesse “The Body” Ventura (who would later be elected governor of Minnesota) met with fellow wrestlers in the locker room before WrestleMania 2 in an attempt to rally them into unionizing. Ventura was incensed over having to pay for his own health insurance. As he wrote in his 1999 autobiography, I Ain’t Got Time to Bleed, “Wrestling operated under some of the most unfair working conditions in the country.”

Not all wrestlers were enthusiastic about Ventura’s call, including Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea), who Ventura claims “ratted” to McMahon about it. The campaign never took off, and to this day, the WWE has never been unionized.