Features » August 12, 2019
Every American Should Be Guaranteed a Job. The Green New Deal Could Make That Happen.
A jobs guarantee isn’t a new concept—52% of Americans already support it.
fed•er•al jobs guar•an•tee
noun
1. A government policy to provide a job for anyone who wants one
We’ve been talking about this for a while, right?
Yes! President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed a “second Bill of Rights” in his 1944 State of the Union, a list of economic and social rights including “the right to a useful and remunerative job.”
“Full employment” has been the official goal of the U.S. government since 1978, with the Humphrey-Hawkins Full Employment Act following advocacy from labor groups as well as Coretta Scott King. Early versions of the bill included an actual jobs guarantee, which was cut out of the final legislation. A jobs guarantee was also part of Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential platform.
Are any of this year’s presidential candidates supporting a jobs guarantee?
Several! Cory Booker (N.J.) introduced a Senate bill—co-sponsored by Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.)—to create a three-year pilot program in up to 15 “high-unemployment communities” to provide jobs with at least a $15 wage.
Bernie Sanders (Vt.) arguably goes further, invoking FDR’s call for a second Bill of Rights and a full jobs guarantee.
If the point is to keep people out of poverty, why not just give people money or provide better social services?
Why not all of the above? A universal basic income is preferred by some, but there’s no need to choose just one policy to answer economic inequality. Jobs advocates argue there is plenty of fulfilling work to be done and that a jobs guarantee would strengthen the bargaining position of workers in the private sector. The Sanders campaign website, for example, suggests childcare, elder care and green infrastructure as areas to emphasize.
Speaking of which, isn’t a jobs guarantee part of the Green New Deal?
That’s right—a Green New Deal could fund millions of jobs to dramatically scale up clean energy production, build and run public transportation, and prepare communities to adapt to the realities of a warming planet. While a jobs guarantee is already popular—52% of Americans support it, according to a poll by Civis Analytics—polling commissioned by the Sunrise Movement indicates that a jobs guarantee focused on green jobs and climate protection is even more popular.
Saving the planet and ending poverty at the same time? Certainly sounds worth a try!
What do you want to see from our coverage of the 2020 presidential candidates?
As our editorial team maps our plan for how to cover the 2020 Democratic primary, we want to hear from you:
What do you want to see from our campaign coverage in the months ahead, and which candidates are you most interested in?
It only takes a minute to answer this short, three-question survey, but your input will help shape our coverage for months to come. That’s why we want to make sure you have a chance to share your thoughts.
if you like this, check out:
- Democratic Candidates Flake on Detroit Environmental Justice Forum
- Why Parents Hate Summer Break
- The Fight for a Green New Deal Can Start with Your Union Contract
- Warren and Sanders Say We Need a “Right To Repair” Tractors. Here’s Why That’s Important.
- Corporate Democrats Have Been in the Driver’s Seat for 30 Years. Not Anymore.