Special coverage: Inside Chicago’s historic teachers’ strike

The strike is on. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Over 30,000 Chicago teachers and support staff have taken to the picket lines in a massive strike. In These Times has been on the front lines of this historic labor struggle, providing in-depth coverage from the perspectives of teachers, organizers and working-class Chicagoans.

Reporter Kari Lydersen was out at the picket lines early Thursday morning and filed this illuminating story on the walk out, Why Are Chicago Teachers Striking Against Mayor Lori Lightfoot? They’ve Been “Lied To” Before. Lydersen writes:

At schools across the city, teachers and staff waved signs, blew whistles, chanted and cheered to a cacophony of supportive honking from morning traffic. Teachers said they’re disappointed that the administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot has not yet followed through on campaign promises to increase school staffing, shrink class sizes, create an elected school board and otherwise bolster public education. But with the support of the public—and a whopping 94% of membership voting to strike—they are hopeful.

In addition to Lydersen’s picket line report, In These Times has also published an op-ed from organizers Amisha Patel and Nathan Ryan on why the resolution to the strike lies in taxing the rich, as well as a story from reporter Jeff Schuhrke on how the teachers won the support of the public ahead of their dramatic labor action. And we have Rebecca Burns on the union's novel approach of “bargaining for the common good.”

Previously, we published In These Times web editor Miles Kampf-Lassin's story on why presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is standing with striking teachers, and another piece by Kari Lydersen on what's at stake in the conflict.

Chicago teachers are again reminding us that there is power in a union. Solidarity forever.