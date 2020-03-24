Workers Have a Birthright to Tell Our Own Stories

In the latest episode of Working People, we talk to activist and oral historian Candace Wolf about her self-published book of interviews with workers all over the world, Shifting the Universe, and about working people's birthright to tell their stories.

