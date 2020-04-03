Why Instacart Workers Went On Strike

On Monday, March 30, Instacart shoppers around the country walked off the job to demand hazard pay and basic protections for working during the Covid-19 crisis. In this urgent mini-cast, we bring our friend, gig worker, and organizer Vanessa Bain back on the show to talk about the strike.

