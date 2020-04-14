“We Are Essential”: Voices from the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Crisis

The COVID-19 crisis and the current economic crash have broken our world apart. In the first part of this special series, Working People talked to some of the people living, working and fighting through it.

Help In These Times Continue Publishing

Progressive journalism is needed now more than ever, and In These Times needs you.

Like many nonprofits, we expect In These Times to struggle financially as a result of this crisis. But in a moment like this, we can’t afford to scale back or be silent, not when so much is at stake. If it is within your means, please consider making an emergency donation to help fund our coverage during this critical time.