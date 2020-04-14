Farm workers harvest zucchini on the Sam Accursio & Son's Farm on April 01, 2020 in Florida City, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Web Only / Features » April 14, 2020

“We Are Essential”: Voices from the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Crisis

These are the voices of the people living, working and fighting through this crisis.

BY Maximillian Alvarez

The COVID-19 crisis and the current economic crash have broken our world apart. In the first part of this special series, Working People talked to some of the people living, working and fighting through it. 

Maximillian Alvarez

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, "a podcast by, for, and about the working class today." His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

