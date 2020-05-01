Features » May 1, 2020
Workers Are Fighting for Their Lives on May Day. They Deserve to Be Heard.
A conversation with Adam Ryan, a Target worker in Virginia and liaison for Target Workers Unite.
In the Season Three finale, Working People talks with Adam Ryan, a Target worker in Virginia and liaison for Target Workers Unite, one of the groups that has been organizing the coordinated strike actions planned for May 1st, 2020. Adam discusses his life, his path to becoming a leftist and getting involved in labor organizing, and the conditions that Target employees have been working under even before the Covid-19 crisis began.
Maximillian Alvarez
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, "a podcast by, for, and about the working class today." His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.
