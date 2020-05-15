How to Unionize During Covid-19

Welcome to The Break Room, our new, ongoing series where workers and organizers send in 15-20-minute clips to talk about issues they're facing, actions they're taking and more! (Think of it as a community message board of sorts.) In this installment, Aminah Sheikh, a labor organizer with Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), tells us about how she worked with educators in Ontario to launch a successful unionization campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic.

