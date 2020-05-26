Fired from Dollar General for Speaking Out About Unsafe Conditions

In this installment of The Break Room, Daniel Stone, a now-former employee of Dollar General in Nashville, tells us about issues with how the national chain has handled the #COVID19 crisis—and how he was fired after raising concerns with corporate about lack of protection for frontline employees.

