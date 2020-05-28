Features » May 28, 2020
There’s Room for Solidarity Between the Working Class and Progressive Professionals
Max and his brother Zak talk about meritocracy, work in the corporate world, and that feeling in your gut that most of what you do is pointless.
This special bonus episode is a follow-up to Max's latest In These Times article on whether or not the working class and progressive professionals can form a political alliance. Max and his brother Zak talk about meritocracy, work in the corporate world, and that feeling in your gut that most of what you do is pointless. Subscribe to the Working People Patreon if you want more bonus episodes like this one!
Maximillian Alvarez
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, "a podcast by, for, and about the working class today." His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.
