There’s Room for Solidarity Between the Working Class and Progressive Professionals

This special bonus episode is a follow-up to Max's latest In These Times article on whether or not the working class and progressive professionals can form a political alliance. Max and his brother Zak talk about meritocracy, work in the corporate world, and that feeling in your gut that most of what you do is pointless. Subscribe to the Working People Patreon if you want more bonus episodes like this one!

