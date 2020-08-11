Photo by Hill Street Studios via Getty Images

Features » August 11, 2020

The Gig Workers of Higher Education

A conversation with writer, organizer, and adjunct lecturer Maggie Levantovskaya.

BY Maximillian Alvarez

Working People talks to writer, organizer, and adjunct lecturer Maggie Levantovskaya about immigrating from the Soviet Union, navigating class differences in the U.S., and about how so many higher education professionals have become gig workers. 

Maximillian Alvarez

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, "a podcast by, for, and about the working class today." His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

