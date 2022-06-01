Trailer Park Residents Take on Venture Capitalists—and Win

Reader donations, many as small as just $1, have kept In These Times publishing for 45 years. Once you've finished reading, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support this work.

Just outside Durango, Colorado, there’s a trailer park called Westside that I’ve been driving by all my life. Yet residents there have long lived with the fear that at any time their homes could be taken from them, and now, the worst has happened.

A few days before Christmas, Westside residents received notice that the 5.6 acres of land, with 60 lots, under their homes was for sale for $5.5 million. The message was in English, and Alejandra Chavez and her neighbors, who mostly speak Spanish and work in service jobs, were devastated.

Chavez was 13 when she left her native Mexico in 2005 to join her family in Durango. Her parents, Juanita and Alejandro, chose Westside because it was close to town, and they could get to and from work without a vehicle.

They bought their current home in 2010 for $10,000, and since then have invested another $15,000 in remodels. Their home is their biggest asset.

“Honestly, my parents would lose everything,” Chavez told me. ​“If we wanted to move their trailer, it would break apart.”

Trailer parks like Westside are always vulnerable to speculators. As land prices skyrocket in the West, trailer parks have attracted the interest of large corporations and private equity funds. The trend is so strong that two real estate tycoons launched a website called Mobile Home University to teach investors how to get in ​“on the ground floor.”

But now, thanks to a new Colorado law, residents like Chavez and her parents can fight back because owners of trailer parks must provide residents with 90-day notice of their intent to sell. Before the law, trailer parks could change owners without residents even knowing that the park was up for sale. Now, park inhabitants have a chance to form a cooperative, secure financing and even make an offer of their own. The residents of Westside jumped at the opportunity.