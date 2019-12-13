December 13, 2019
In this episode—the first released in partnership with In These Times—we chat with new father Clarke, a contract commercial diver who works on different jobs for different companies throughout the year, completing tasks from underwater welding to removing shoreline debris. Clarke is a navy veteran and a member of the Industrial Workers of the World. He also organizes with the Libertarian-Socialist Caucus of Democratic Socialists of America. We talk about how he got into this line of work, and we also discuss labor issues in the commercial diving industry and how doing this work has given Clarke a front-row seat to the devastation we are causing to our oceans and our coastlines.
A podcast by, for, and about the working class today. Working People is a podcast about working-class lives in 21st-century America. In every episode you’ll hear interviews with workers from around the country, from all walks of life. We’ll talk about their life stories, their jobs, politics, and families, their joys and hopes and frustrations. Working People aims to share and celebrate the diverse stories of working-class people, to remind ourselves that our stories matter, and to build a sense of shared struggle and solidarity between workers around the country.
Working People is produced in partnership with In These Times magazine and supported entirely by listeners like you.
Previous Episodes
Never miss an episode story. Subscribe to the free Working In These Times weekly newsletter: