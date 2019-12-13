A podcast by, for, and about the working class today. Working People is a podcast about working-class lives in 21st-century America. In every episode you’ll hear interviews with workers from around the country, from all walks of life. We’ll talk about their life stories, their jobs, politics, and families, their joys and hopes and frustrations. Working People aims to share and celebrate the diverse stories of working-class people, to remind ourselves that our stories matter, and to build a sense of shared struggle and solidarity between workers around the country.

Working People is produced in partnership with In These Times magazine and supported entirely by listeners like you.

Previous Episodes

Never miss an episode story. Subscribe to the free Working In These Times weekly newsletter: