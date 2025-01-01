Culture
Assata Shakur’s Autobiography is the Road Map to Freedom We Still Need
The freedom fighter's complicated life calls us to test our tongues against the burning sting of truth.
Atarah Israel
LaborFeature
They Worked Underground in the Uranium Mines. They've Been Surrounded by Death Ever Since.
The uranium industry left a trail of sickness and loss through Navajo territory, yet Trump is pushing for another mining boom.
Sarah Lazare
This month voters repudiated MAGA in elections large and small across the country. Those of us on the left need a clear-eyed assessment of the political terrain and a vision that can look beyond the current fight.
Alex Han
Railroad workers warn of devastating consequences if Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific merge.
Maximillian Alvarez
They Worked Underground in the Uranium Mines. They've Been Surrounded by Death Ever Since.
Despite Trump’s Threats, Labor Leaders say They’re Not Going Anywhere
Union leaders David Huerta and Everett Kelley map out unions’ role in the fight against fascism.
Maximillian Alvarez
Graduate Student Workers Find Unity Amid Intense Repression
Amid Trump’s attacks on higher education and academic freedom, labor leaders are fighting back.
Maximillian Alvarez
Queen Mother: A Chief of Her People
Uncovering the life of a Civil Rights icon, Pan-Africanist and reparations pioneer.
Eleanor J. Bader
“Art Is A Commons”
An exclusive conversation with aja monet on organizing from a place of love, the legacy of the Maroons and the urgency of art in these times.
Fatima Jalloh
NYC Under IKEA Law, Lead-Chugging Gladiators and Other Comics
December comics from Kirk Anderson, Tom Tomorrow, and Jen Sorensen.
Kirk Anderson, Tom Tomorrow and Jen Sorensen
How Movement Organizers In Office Are Responding to the Rise of Authoritarianism
Elected leaders with Local Progress discuss how they are moving progressive policy forward while defending against the assaults of the Trump administration.
Michael Whitesides
How Mamdani Won
DispatchPolitics
A Rare and Beautiful Moment In War
Hamilton Nolan
LaborViewpoint
Zohran Mamdani on the Night Shift for Mayor
Luis Feliz Leon
ViewpointPalestinePolitics
How Zohran Mamdani Achieved Escape Velocity from Politics as Usual
Dania Rajendra and Rebecca Vilkomerson
ViewpointPolitics
Zohran Mamdani Can Become Our Generation’s Bernie Sanders
Bhaskar Sunkara
FeatureLabor Organizer of the Year
Building Bridges and Erasing Jail Debt: Katherine Passley
Kim Kelly
FeatureLabor Organizer of the Year
The Education of a Teamster Rebel: Antonio Rosario
Luis Feliz Leon
LaborFeatureLabor Organizer of the Year
Braving a Campaign of Terror: Unnamed
Maurizio Guerrero
COMICS CURATED BY MATT BORS
An obituary for Dick Cheney in one frame, and other Election Day comics!
Matt Bors, Jen Sorensen, Ruben Bolling, Mattie Lubchansky and Keith Knight
December comics from Kirk Anderson, Tom Tomorrow, and Jen Sorensen.
Kirk Anderson, Tom Tomorrow and Jen Sorensen
PALESTINE
LaborInterview
Why U.S. Labor Has a "Special Responsibility" to Stop Israel's Attacks on Lebanon
Sarah Lazare
PalestineDispatch
Gaza’s Nightmare
Yousef Aljamal
Palestine
Palestinian Youth Movement Vows to Make Genocide Support Too Costly for Maersk
Tyler Walicek
Translations
Housing
La Iniciativa de Chicago para Leyes de Desalojos por “Causa Justa”
Rebecca Burns
Housing
Dos Sindicatos de Inquilinos, Una Huelga de Renta
Rebecca Burns
FeaturePalestine
التحولات التي شهدها مجتمع المسلمين في الولايات المتحدة بعد 20 عامًا من التاسع من أيلول وكيفية تجليها بعد السابع من تشرين الأول
إيمان عبد الهادي
FeatureInvestigation
As Corporate Landlords Spread, a Mold Epidemic Takes Root
Thomas Birmingham
Investigation
As Fentanyl Overdoses Soar, LA City Crews Toss State-Funded Narcan from Encampments
Jack Ross
LaborPalestineInvestigation
U.S. Jewish Institutions Are Purging Their Staffs of Anti-Zionists
Shane Burley
LaborFeature
Visible and Invisible: How ICE Is Terrorizing Chicago’s Working Class
Fear, panic, hiding for days—this is the experience of families under assault by the Trump Administration
Sarah Lazare
LaborDepartments
Labor Solidarity Defends Against Deportations
In 1978, immigrants won a long fight with U.S. Border Patrol after a raid meant to union-bust.
In These Times Editors
LaborPodcast
Facing Unprecedented Labor Violations, Starbucks Workers Overwhelmingly Agree to Strike Indefinitely
Unfair wages, chronic understaffing and hundreds of ULPs have led to a Starbucks Workers United super-majority vote to strike.
Maximillian Alvarez
Culture
Cultural Preservation as Resistance
Yasmin Zacaria Mikhaiel
Culture
The Life and Times of Octavia E. Butler
Aina Marzia