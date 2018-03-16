Honoring the Workers Killed on the Job

“Yes, workers are still dying,” laments Mara Ortenburger, director of communications and research at Worksafe, a workplace safety organization in Oakland. Recent data show that 376 workers died on the job in California in 2017, improbably the same as in 2016. Similarly, California rate of workplace fatalities, once declining, has plateaued in recent years. (Alaska and North Dakota lead the nation, with a rate that is nearly five times higher than the Golden State’s.) More government inspections, which reduce injuries and employer medical costs, would offer some relief, but safety experts point out that prevention must begin with employers.

Many people assume that deaths at work are the “result of a freak accident,” says Ortenburger, who believes supervisors are setting an unrealistic pace of productivity that leads to cutting corners—and fatalities. “These are preventable situations. It’s a mistake to call them workplace accidents.”

Dangerous work reflects social inequities, so it’s not surprising that 67 percent of Latinx workers killed on the job nationally were immigrants, according to a 2017 AFL-CIO report. California’s 40,000 day laborers, one-third of the nation’s total, take on the most arduous jobs in construction, maintenance, gardening, landscaping and—increasingly—warehouses.

Outsourcing also compromises workplace safety, according to Kevin Riley, director of research and evaluation at UCLA’s Labor Occupational Safety and Health program. He says larger employers—from manufacturers to hospitals—are subcontracting more hazardous tasks like chemical spill cleanup to smaller firms. “Rather than investing a lot in making sure the day-to-day workforce is prepared to deal with those situations, they will bring in an outside company,” says Riley.

Calls to step up regulation come at a time when the Trump Administration continues to relax rules for reporting workplace accidents, though a new law in California is expected to preserve many Obama-era requirements. Precise record-keeping not only plays a role in prevention but in measuring the true cost of the products, services and safety that we easily take for granted.

The following photographs capture the settings, though not necessarily the exact locations, in which Californians lost their lives due to workplace dangers in 2018. Some of the workers held higher-profile positions in the public sector, while others toiled out of sight in dangerous occupations that too often remain invisible to us: tree trimming, construction and harvesting.