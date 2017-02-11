Hundreds of thousands of Americans flood the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington on January 21. (Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

Polish women wear “pussy hats” at a rally in front of the U.S. Consulate General in Krakow on January 21. (Beata Zawrzel/Corbis/Getty Images)

A woman holds a sign during a rally in Paris as part of the worldwide, women-led protests against U.S. President Donald Trump on January 21. (Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images)

Signs form the word “D-I-C-K-T-A-T-O-R” in a women’s march across Boston Commons on January 21 (Ryan McBride/AFP/Getty Images)

Isolde Brielmaier holds a sign at the New York City Women’s March on January 21. (Cynthia Edorh/Getty Images)

A sign at the Los Angeles Women’s March on January 21. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Pink hats and Princess Leia are on display at the D.C. march. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

A protester in New York holds a sign on January 21. (Cynthia Edorh/Getty Images)

Kicking off the first #TrumpTuesday on January 24, more than 100 protesters, many of them women, rally in heavy rain outside of the New York City offices of Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to demand that the senators block Trump’s Cabinet picks. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

On January 29, demonstrators at Philadelphia International Airport protest Donald Trump’s executive order barring U.S. entry to refugees for 120 days and to nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. (Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images))

Protesters rally against Trump’s immigration ban at Los Angeles International Airport on January 29. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Thousands gather at JFK Airport in New York on January 28 after word spread that travelers with valid visas were being detained at the airport because of Trump’s order. (Andrew Katz/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pro-Obamacare protesters demonstrate during President Donald Trump’s visit to a GOP retreat in downtown Philadelphia on January 26. (Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Crowds turned out for a downtown Chicago rally protesting Trump’s immigration order on January 29. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

New York Muslims and activists participate in a pro-immigrant prayer and rally on January 27. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Signs spell #NOMUSLIMBAN” at a rally in Boston’s Copley Square on January 29. (Scott Olsen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Ban Trump” reads a sign at the Los Angeles protest. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)