15 Years After Hurricane Katrina, Another Perfect Storm Is Upon Us

In the fall of 2005, Susan J. Dou­glas, a Uni­ver­si­ty of Michi­gan com­mu­ni­ca­tions pro­fes­sor, wrote two con­sec­u­tive ​“Back Talk” columns on Hur­ri­cane Kat­ri­na, which, 15 years ago in August, flood­ed New Orleans and killed more than 1,000 peo­ple. In the first, ​“The Mar­gins Go Main­stream,” Dou­glas exam­ined the media’s cov­er­age of the disaster:

"Katrina exposed the nation's continuing failures to combat poverty and racism; … it showed that you actually need a functioning federal government; and it revealed our contempt for the elderly and the sick."—Susan J. Douglas, 2005

[As] the flood­ing began, the press went into its usu­al dis­as­ter-mode report­ing. As ear­ly as the next day, the AP began report­ing about mas­sive loot­ing. By Wednes­day, Black peo­ple as loot­ers was the main sto­ry on Fox, and this news frame cir­cu­lat­ed in oth­er media as well, as did still-unsub­stan­ti­at­ed sto­ries about rapes and murders. Despite the dam­age done by this racist frame, it could not hold. Two pho­tos from Yahoo News soon rock­et­ed through cyber­space. … One from the AP showed a Black per­son wad­ing through the flood cap­tioned ​“loot­ing,” the oth­er from Agence France Presse of whites in the flood waters cap­tioned ​“find­ing food.” … CNN’s Ander­son Coop­er said, ​“I wouldn’t call it loot­ing. What I have seen is des­per­ate peo­ple kind of wan­der­ing around.” By Sep­tem­ber 1, the sto­ry had shift­ed, with a new empha­sis on the vic­tims being dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly poor and Black. … Kat­ri­na was a per­fect storm jour­nal­is­ti­cal­ly, but will such cov­er­age be restrict­ed to this par­tic­u­lar hor­rif­ic event? … The report­ing of the nation­al news orga­ni­za­tions will answer the ques­tion. But a brief peri­od in which the country’s failed war on pover­ty, its insti­tu­tion­al racism and the utter bank­rupt­cy of a ​“CEO pres­i­den­cy” were all lead sto­ries is tes­ti­mo­ny to what can hap­pen when those at the mar­gins of the main­stream media (and of our coun­try) final­ly get the podi­um they deserve.

In her sec­ond col­umn, ​“Miss­ing Their Moment,” Dou­glas turned her eye to Congress’s response:

Kat­ri­na exposed the nation’s con­tin­u­ing fail­ures to com­bat pover­ty and racism; … it showed that you actu­al­ly need a func­tion­ing fed­er­al gov­ern­ment; and it revealed our con­tempt for the elder­ly and the sick. … Hur­ri­cane Kat­ri­na has cre­at­ed the moment for a true par­a­digm shift in Amer­i­can pol­i­tics, because many Amer­i­cans have actu­al­ly become scared about what it means to have an evis­cer­at­ed, dys­func­tion­al fed­er­al gov­ern­ment. That’s what Democ­rats would hear if they lis­tened to their base, instead of shun­ning it as their own advi­sors have con­vinced them to do. If they miss the Kat­ri­na moment, it will go down as one of the biggest polit­i­cal blun­ders of the ear­ly 21st century.

Fif­teen years lat­er, anoth­er per­fect storm is upon us. The pan­dem­ic is killing hun­dreds of thou­sands, lay­ing bare a class and racial divide. Peo­ple are ris­ing up against a neo-fas­cist pres­i­dent and his GOP enablers who have mis­han­dled both the pan­dem­ic and the George Floyd protests. In 2035, let’s hope ​“In Those Times” will look back at 2020 as a peri­od in his­to­ry when the par­a­digm did shift, when Amer­i­ca changed course and restruc­tured our nation­al priorities.