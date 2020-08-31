Skip to content
Labor

A "Progressive" Vegan Company's Anti-Union Campaign

A conversation with former workers at No Evil Foods, a vegan plant-based meat producer in North Carolina.

Maximillian AlvarezAugust 31, 2020

100% vegan on a window of one of many vegan restaurants in Krakow city center, pictured on Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Krakow, Poland. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Work­ing Peo­ple Pod­cast talks to Jon, Mea­gan, Josh and Cortne, four for­mer employ­ees at No Evil Foods, a veg­an plant-based meat pro­duc­er in North Car­oli­na that made head­lines over the past year with its union-bust­ing tac­tics. We talk about the failed union­iza­tion dri­ve and the cap­tive-audi­ence meet­ings man­age­ment held. And we dis­cuss how com­pa­nies like NEF use pro­gres­sive” brand­ing to mask their anti-union practices.

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

