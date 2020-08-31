The Working People Podcast talks to Jon, Meagan, Josh and Cortne, four former employees at No Evil Foods, a vegan plant-based meat producer in North Carolina that made headlines over the past year with its union-busting tactics. We talk about the failed unionization drive and the captive-audience meetings management held. And we discuss how companies like NEF use “progressive” branding to mask their anti-union practices.
A "Progressive" Vegan Company's Anti-Union Campaign
A conversation with former workers at No Evil Foods, a vegan plant-based meat producer in North Carolina.
Maximillian AlvarezAugust 31, 2020
100% vegan on a window of one of many vegan restaurants in Krakow city center, pictured on Thursday, September 27, 2018, in Krakow, Poland. Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
