Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

An Alabama Amazon Worker's Case for Unionization

Jennifer Bates, an employee of the Bessemer fulfillment center, explains why the forthcoming vote is so monumental.

Maximillian Alvarez

During a protest in New York, members of the Workers Assembly Against Racism show their support for the Amazon union drive in Bessemer, AL. Erik McGregor / Getty Images

At this very moment, one of the most historic union drives of our era is taking place at the Amazon fulfillment center in Bessemer, Alabama. Around 5,800 workers at the facility, the majority of whom are Black, are currently voting on whether or not to unionize with the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU). If they are successful, the workers in Bessemer would become the first unionized Amazon workforce in the United States, and Amazon is pulling out all the stops to keep that from happening. We got to sit down with Jennifer Bates, one of the fulfillment center workers in Bessemer, to talk about her working conditions and about why this union vote is so important.

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
God's Work: Labor in the Church
Rev. Lindsey Joyce of the Institute for Christian Socialism reflects on what it means to serve her community.
Labor
The Hidden Labor of Sex Work
In the second part of a two-part interview, sex worker, activist and DACA recipient Maya Morena reflects on the unique challenges of her industry.
Labor
Undocumented in the Sex Industry
Maya Morena, a sex worker, activist, and DACA recipient from Honduras, examines the phenomenon of "whoreophobia," the history of vice and more.
Similar articles
Labor
Which Side Would Martin Luther King Be On?
Roger Bybee
Labor
6 Reasons Why Donald Trump Won’t Save American Jobs
Les Leopold
Labor
Wisconsin’s Walker Wants to Hide Jobs Info, Just Like Indiana
Roger Bybee
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now