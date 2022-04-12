Bad Prison Food Can Cause Health Problems that Linger After Release

Reader donations, many as small as just $5, are what fund the work of writers like this—and keep our content free and accessible to everyone. If you support this work, will you chip in to help fund it? It only takes a minute to donate. Click here to make a tax-deductible donation.

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by The Counter, a non-profit newsroom covering the forces shaping how and what we eat. It is republished here by permission.

For the four years Heile Gantan was behind bars in California, she experienced frequent hunger. To lessen its pangs, she filled up on packets of dry oatmeal she purchased in the commissary, with ​“no water, no milk, no anything. It was really just filler food. That was a constant theme throughout my incarceration: How can I fill up my stomach?” Deprivation turned into bingeing. She thought, “‘Okay, I’m going to consume all the [cereal] I can get my hands on, so I’m not hungry when I go to sleep.’” That became an unfortunate pattern — one she brought home after finishing her sentence. Back with her family, she stuffed herself with bread and also began hoarding, fearful that she wouldn’t have all the food she wanted or needed. ​“That habit was really hard for me to break, the thought of, ​‘I may not have this tomorrow,’” she said. Gantan is now a research fellow with Impact Justice (IJ), a justice-reform nonprofit. Over a span of 18 months, the organization researched and surveyed 250 formerly incarcerated people in 41 states, family members, and prison employees for a November 2020 report that detailed the disordered eating and other effects of insufficient diets that people experience while serving time. Those effects can linger well after people are released.

“The food in prison is designed to slowly break your body and mind."

Served up in too-scant portions or even withheld, food in jails and prisons can instigate or exacerbate diet-related health issues, coping behaviors, and food insecurity that are already prevalent among communities of color that bear the brunt of mass incarceration. The abysmal quality of food in carceral settings is well-documented. High in sodium and sugar, the diet in our nation’s jails and prisons is severely lacking in healthy foods. More often than not, it’s carb-heavy and ultra-processed fare. It’s also frequently rotten, moldy, or vermin-infested. And there’s rarely enough of the food to appropriately nourish. As a result, ​“a positive relationship with food — an essential part of being human — is denied every day to incarcerated people,” wrote the IJ report authors. Due to unhealthy food, people within the carceral system experience high rates of diabetes and heart disease; mental health and behavior issues; and illnesses due to foodborne pathogens. They’re also subject to outright hunger; 94 percent of formerly incarcerated people surveyed by IJ said they could not eat enough to feel full, a finding supported by a 2018 report by the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. Hunger is often mitigated only for those, like Gantan, who can afford to purchase items in the commissary — two-fifths of those surveyed by IJ — where prices are often steeply inflated and out-of-reach to incarcerated people making cents per hour at their in-prison jobs. “The food [in prison] is designed to slowly break your body and mind,” one formerly incarcerated person said in the report. Because a large number of people within the system are eventually released—650,000 each year among the 2.5 million people held annually—lead author Leslie Soble and her co-authors argue that the physical and mental health of returning citizens should be ​“a community and societal concern.” That’s not the reality. After release, people convicted of some offenses, like drug-related felonies, are banned from receiving SNAP (popularly known as food stamps) and other food benefits; 91 percent of re-entering people report experiencing food insecurity, and many experienced hunger before that. For these populations, prison manifests as one stop along a continuum of hunger and food trauma, where the message is, said Soble, ​“You are not worthy of care or good health. You are disposable.”

Unlike many people in U.S. jails and prisons, Gantan came from a home in which there was plenty of food home-cooked by her Filipino-American parents and grandparents. ​“I never experienced food insecurity before my time in the system,” she said, describing prison meals as ​“looking like slop for an animal.” Meals like ​“slimy” bologna and white bread alongside a few potato chips and a packet of mustard are common; some formerly incarcerated people report being served food intended for livestock. Kanav Kathuria, founder of the Maryland Food & Prison Abolition Project (Food & Abolition), said that prisons are an extension of racialized segregation, and carceral food ​“is a tool of control and dehumanization and violence.” But even within the carceral system, there’s a hierarchy of awfulness. Gantan says she was served higher-quality food when she signed up for fire camp, clearing brush in city parks and fighting local fires. Fresh fruits and vegetables, a rarity in jails and prisons, were more available. And meals were eaten immediately after being prepared rather than being pre-cooked and then reheated, which improved overall quality. But fire camp ​“was where I experienced the most food insecurity,” Gantan said. ​“I remember vividly, we’d had a sack lunch at 12 in the afternoon. Then we got called to a fire and didn’t receive our next meal until 4 in the morning. You need energy, and power, and also motivation, and not knowing when your next meal is going to come you wonder, ​‘How am I going to sustain myself?’” Bingeing and hoarding allow those who are imprisoned to assert some scant control over their lives, said Taylar Nuevelle. Nuevelle spent four and a half years in federal prisons and later founded Who Speaks for Me?, a nonprofit that advocates for women, girls, and LGBTQ people of color affected by the justice system. Her method of control was to restrict her eating, a technique she’d already adopted growing up in an abusive and food-insecure home, then in foster care. ​“I learned not to be hungry,” she said. ​“With the further punishment of incarceration, I reverted back to my old coping skills of not eating.” Nuevelle believes that the worst food is served in county jails. There, she said, it’s distinguished not just by how bad it is, but by the fact that it’s served through a slot into the same space ​“where you eat and sleep and poop. That’s just inhumane.” Solitary confinement may feature even worse food; in some places, those in solitary are served a purposefully disgusting protein-rich, tasteless concoction called nutraloaf. Rapid and dramatic weight loss can occur, which can lead to severe dehydration, gallstones, cardiovascular disease, and tooth loss from malnutrition. While in a medium-security prison in West Virginia, Nuevelle ​“erred on the side of anorexia.” She notes, too, that many other women she served time with exhibited trauma-induced behaviors: hoarding, drinking coffee all day to suppress appetite, ​“eating and eating and eating,” and bingeing and purging.

“A person going into prison, even if they’re healthy, is likely going to leave with chronic health conditions, whether physical or mental."