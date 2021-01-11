Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

With Democrats in Full Control, It's Time to Pass the PRO Act

A conversation with leaders of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades.

Maximillian Alvarez

Members of SEIU in support of AFSCME at the Richard J. Daley Center plaza on February 26, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In this special episode, we talk with three representatives of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades — Jim Williams (General Vice President), Kellie Morgan (Political Director & Community Organizer, District Council 77), and Salvador Herrera (Director of Organizing, District Council 88) — about labor’s fight to pass the PRO Act. We break down what the PRO Act is, why passing it would institute a monumental shift in worker power, and how it would impact the daily realities of workers and organizers.

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
Why Workers Fought and Died for Union Hiring Halls
Part II of a conversation with Tacoma longshore workers Zack Pattin and Brian "Skiff" Skiffington.
Labor
Growing Up Punk and Union on the Waterfront
A conversation with longshore workers and union leaders.
Labor
Workers Should Run the World: A Bus Operator's Perspective
A conversation with Erek Slater, a bus operator for the Chicago Transit Authority.
Similar articles
Labor
Labor Takes Hard Line Against Social Security and Medicare Cuts
Kari Lydersen
Labor
‘E-Verification’ of Mi Pueblo Workers Sparks Fear and Ire
Rose Arrieta
Labor
Immigrant Supply-Chain Labor Struggles Galvanize Walmart Activism
Michelle Chen
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now