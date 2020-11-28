Skip to content
Viewpoint Rural America

On Environment, Biden Needs to Do a Lot More than Roll Back the Rollbacks

President Trump gutted almost 100 environmental protections. Here’s a list of the ones Biden should undo first and why he must not stop there.

Jonathan Thompson Writers on the Range

Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management's Bakersfield, Calif. office

In ear­ly 2017, not long after Pres­i­dent Don­ald J. Trump moved into the White House, his chief advi­sor, Steve Ban­non, said that the administration’s aim was the decon­struc­tion of the admin­is­tra­tive state.” A char­i­ta­ble lis­ten­er might have heard a run-of-the-mill lib­er­tar­i­an goal, to down­size the bloat­ed gov­ern­ment in order to make room for per­son­al liberties. 

It has since become clear that Trump cared more about free­dom for gov­ern­ment and cor­po­ra­tions — and for that mat­ter, Covid-19 — to run rampant.

A reset is not enough.

Per­haps nowhere was Trump’s approach more thor­ough than when it comes to the Earth. He removed lim­its on mer­cury and methane emis­sions, inca­pac­i­tat­ed the Clean Water Act and gut­ted pro­tec­tions for the Ton­gass Nation­al For­est in Alas­ka, to name just a few of near­ly 100 roll­backs. All pur­port­ed­ly to help the econ­o­my, achieve ener­gy dom­i­nance” on pub­lic lands and make him look good — ener­gy-effi­cient light bulbs, he said, make you look orange.”

Pres­i­dent-elect Joseph R. Biden has indi­cat­ed that he’ll quick­ly roll back the roll­backs as soon as he’s inau­gu­rat­ed. Yet a reset is not enough. In fact, many of the rules didn’t cut it under Pres­i­dent Oba­ma, and though Oba­ma tried to fix many of them, his efforts often fell short. Here are a few exam­ples of poli­cies and rules that Trump oblit­er­at­ed, and that Biden — hope­ful­ly with Congress’s help — could now rebuild, mak­ing them bet­ter and stronger than before.

Clean Pow­er Plan: Pres­i­dent Obama’s plan man­dat­ed a cut in pow­er sec­tor car­bon emis­sions by 32% from 2005 lev­els by 2030, which essen­tial­ly would have forced coal out of the ener­gy mix while leav­ing room for nat­ur­al gas. Before it went into effect, Trump gut­ted the plan, though it was hard­ly nec­es­sary: Eco­nom­ics forced coal plant retire­ments after Trump’s elec­tion, coal min­ing jobs con­tin­ued to wane and emis­sions dropped even more than the Oba­ma plan would have required. The plan was obso­lete before it was finalized. 

Biden’s plan must include more ambi­tious emis­sions cuts and, equal­ly as impor­tant, pro­vide for a just tran­si­tion for work­ers and com­mu­ni­ties that will be aban­doned by the fos­sil fuel industries. 

Oil and gas devel­op­ment: Trump rolled over the envi­ron­ment by rolling back rules for frack­ing, stock­ing the Inte­ri­or Depart­ment with indus­try insid­ers, ram­ming through approvals of pipelines built by his mul­ti-mil­lion-dol­lar donors, and by slash­ing roy­al­ties paid by oil companies. 

Yet Obama’s poli­cies were equal­ly friend­ly to ener­gy devel­op­ment. His admin­is­tra­tion leased out two mil­lion more acres of pub­lic land to oil and gas com­pa­nies dur­ing his first term than Trump and over­saw a drilling boom of unprece­dent­ed mag­ni­tude. Biden needs not only to roll back the roll­backs, but also to over­haul the leas­ing process to shift pow­er away from cor­po­rate board­rooms and back into pub­lic hands, and increase oil and gas roy­al­ty pay­ments across the board to give Amer­i­can tax­pay­ers a fair shake.

Bears Ears Nation­al Mon­u­ment: In 2015, the Nava­jo Nation, Ute Moun­tain Ute, Hopi and Zuni tribes asked Oba­ma to des­ig­nate as a nation­al mon­u­ment 1.9 mil­lion acres of pub­lic land in south­east­ern Utah, with trib­al rep­re­sen­ta­tives hav­ing a major man­age­ment role. When Oba­ma estab­lished the mon­u­ment, it was 600,000 acres small­er than the pro­pos­al, and the trib­al role was reduced to an advi­so­ry one. Trump slashed the mon­u­ment by 85% and rammed through a shod­dy man­age­ment plan for what remained, fur­ther dimin­ish­ing the trib­al role. 

Biden should restore the mon­u­ment, giv­ing the trib­al nations an equal role in deter­min­ing new bound­aries and cre­at­ing a strong man­age­ment plan. 

That’s only the begin­ning. Biden will also have to restore anoth­er 80 or more reg­u­la­tions, redi­rect agen­cies that have been steered off-course, inval­i­date the lease sale for the Alas­ka Nation­al Wildlife Refuge, bring sci­ence back into pol­i­cy-mak­ing, stop the build­ing of the bor­der wall, and clean the house of Trump appointees who are try­ing to destroy the so-called admin­is­tra­tive state from within. 

That includes William Per­ry Pend­ley — Twit­ter han­dle @Sagebrush_Rebel — whom Trump installed as act­ing direc­tor of the Bureau of Land Man­age­ment in 2019. This Sep­tem­ber, a judge ruled that Pend­ley — nev­er approved by Con­gress — had served unlaw­ful­ly, and ordered him out of his role. Antic­i­pat­ing Trump, Pend­ley changed his title and refused to leave, insist­ing that the law and the court’s order has no impact” on him. 

With Trump now tak­ing a sim­i­lar stance, Biden may be forced to drag two peo­ple out of office come January.

Jonathan Thomp­son is a con­trib­u­tor to Writ­ers on the Range, writ​er​son​therange​.org, a non­prof­it ded­i­cat­ed to spurring live­ly con­ver­sa­tion about the West. He is a long­time jour­nal­ist and the author of Riv­er of Lost Souls: The Sci­ence, Pol­i­tics, and Greed Behind the Gold King Mine Dis­as­ter.

