What Biden’s Housing Pick Says About How He’ll Approach the Crisis

The Unit­ed States was already fac­ing a hous­ing cri­sis before the pan­dem­ic, and now it’s only get­ting worse. Experts pre­dict that 40 mil­lion ten­ants could be evict­ed come Jan­u­ary, at the same time Amer­i­ca is see­ing a rise in fore­clo­sures and an unprece­dent­ed spike in home­less­ness. This stands to exac­er­bate the ongo­ing health cri­sis, as recent research finds that evic­tions have caused as many as 433,700 excess cas­es of Covid-19 and 10,700 addi­tion­al deaths between March and Sep­tem­ber. Even the most astute and com­pe­tent gov­ern­ment offi­cials would face chal­lenges respond­ing to these urgent issues.

Unfor­tu­nate­ly, the Biden-Har­ris admin­is­tra­tion will have to clean up the after­math of four years with a Ben Car­son — a con­ser­v­a­tive neu­ro­sur­geon rep­re­sent­ing an antag­o­nis­tic admin­is­tra­tion — in charge of the nation’s hous­ing agency. The U.S. Depart­ment of Hous­ing and Urban Devel­op­ment (HUD) is in dire need of rebuild­ing. And on Wednes­day, it was report­ed that the Biden tran­si­tion team is select­ing Rep. Mar­cia Fudge (D‑Ohio), who had pre­vi­ous­ly been con­sid­ered for Agri­cul­ture Sec­re­tary, to be the next head of HUD.

No one knows what kind of HUD Sec­re­tary Fudge will be. She’s shown her­self as a ded­i­cat­ed pub­lic ser­vant, and on the more pro­gres­sive side of the spec­trum with her past sup­port of poli­cies like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. In an inter­view fol­low­ing her nom­i­na­tion, Fudge said she wants to use hous­ing to help erad­i­cate pover­ty, yet she does not bring a hefty pol­i­cy record to the posi­tion. One of the ear­ly pol­i­cy ques­tions she’ll face from grass­roots groups and front­line com­mu­ni­ties is whether she sup­ports the decades-old inef­fec­tive approach­es of HUD’s past, or if she instead sup­ports mov­ing the agency toward a pro­gres­sive vision in line with some of her oth­er posi­tions: a Homes Guar­an­tee, which would rein­vest in pub­lic hous­ing, pro­tect renters, end spec­u­la­tion and build 12 mil­lion new social hous­ing units. At the same time, she’ll need to move quick­ly to both mit­i­gate the hous­ing cri­sis while rebuild­ing areas of HUD that were sys­tem­at­i­cal­ly destroyed under the Trump admin­is­tra­tion, includ­ing rein­stat­ing the Affir­ma­tive­ly Fur­ther­ing Fair Hous­ing rule. We hope that she is up to the chal­lenge and hires a good team to help accom­plish these goals.

Rep. Fudge aside, the cir­cum­stances around her appoint­ment are trou­bling. Accord­ing to media accounts, Fudge was ini­tial­ly not inter­est­ed in a posi­tion at HUD at all. In fact, she was recent­ly quot­ed lament­ing how Black lead­ers are always giv­en posi­tions at HUD or the Labor Depart­ment and nev­er con­sid­ered for oth­er promi­nent role. To this end, she made an open play to become Biden’s Sec­re­tary of Agri­cul­ture, a job for which she does have direct exper­tise as the chair of the Agri­cul­ture sub­com­mit­tee on Nutri­tion, Over­sight and Depart­ment Oper­a­tions in the House, and one of the lead­ing pol­i­cy thinkers on the Sup­ple­men­tal Nutri­tion Assis­tance Pro­gram (SNAP). Bumped out of that posi­tion by Biden ally Tom Vil­sack, a recy­cled Oba­ma era appointee, Fudge was appar­ent­ly giv­en the role at HUD as a con­so­la­tion prize.

There are two major prob­lems with this approach to cab­i­net appoint­ments by the Biden admin­is­tra­tion. First, HUD should not ever be an after­thought or con­so­la­tion prize, but espe­cial­ly not at the front end of the largest hous­ing cri­sis in the his­to­ry of the coun­try. HUD needs a hous­ing expert who can quick­ly respond to the myr­i­ad com­ing cri­sis points with sound pol­i­cy that will keep peo­ple in their homes. Per­haps the Biden admin­is­tra­tion does not see the impor­tance of hous­ing in this moment — espe­cial­ly for Black com­mu­ni­ties. For those of us who have shud­dered at a right-wing med­ical doc­tor mak­ing hous­ing pol­i­cy deci­sions, it’s frus­trat­ing to see the agency once again be thrown to any eli­gi­ble receiv­er instead of hand­ed to some­one with deep exper­tise in hous­ing policy.

Sec­ond, we believe the way Rep. Fudge was moved from one agency to the next like a chess piece that could be slot­ted any­where stems from an anti­quat­ed notion of what racial jus­tice is. There are many racial jus­tice issues to address in Amer­i­can hous­ing — a sys­tem built on racial injus­tice. Sim­ply stick­ing a Black per­son there is not achiev­ing the racial jus­tice we seek. As writer Vanes­sa A. Bee recent­ly put it, ​“Biden’s tran­si­tion team is lim­it­ing itself to a closed pool of par­ty loy­al­ists with the right faces.” We can’t achieve racial jus­tice just by the num­ber of Black peo­ple who are put into Biden’s cab­i­net. We applaud peo­ple of col­or, espe­cial­ly Black women, for gain­ing access to posi­tions of pow­er — but not as an optics play by polit­i­cal strate­gists. We believe that this nom­i­na­tion is not only an insult to Rep. Fudge’s demon­strat­ed tal­ent and thought­ful­ness, but it also does a dis­ser­vice to HUD, which needs a fun­da­men­tal over­haul. There’s a deep bench of qual­i­fied and capa­ble Black peo­ple avail­able. The days of vying sim­ply for a seat at the table are over — we need to set and lead on policy.

Hope­ful­ly, in four years we can look back on Mar­cia Fudge’s tenure as HUD Sec­re­tary and see a pub­lic ser­vant who rose to the occa­sion and, along­side her col­leagues, got us through a hous­ing cri­sis and rebuilt this crit­i­cal agency. All of the deputy and assis­tant sec­re­tary posi­tions are now of crit­i­cal impor­tance and must be filled by issue experts with years of expe­ri­ence such as Anne Price, Cashau­na Hill and Jer­ry Mal­don­a­do. We wel­come any and all oppor­tu­ni­ties to work along­side Fudge to achieve a pro­gres­sive vision of housing.

But even if that occurs, we still have to deal with the ques­tion of what racial jus­tice means in Amer­i­can pol­i­tics, and the lim­i­ta­tions of rep­re­sen­ta­tion. As it stands, the agency tasked with address­ing hous­ing issues in Amer­i­ca will like­ly skip a beat at a time when we can least afford to. And that’s on Joe Biden. If we want to ​“build back bet­ter,” his team needs to do better.