Viewpoint

What Biden’s Housing Pick Says About How He’ll Approach the Crisis

By nominating Rep. Marcia Fudge, Biden is indicating he’ll treat HUD as an afterthought. That’s the opposite of what we need right now.

Maurice BP-Weeks, Jeremie Greer and Tara Raghuveer

The Unit­ed States was already fac­ing a hous­ing cri­sis before the pan­dem­ic, and now it’s only get­ting worse. Experts pre­dict that 40 mil­lion ten­ants could be evict­ed come Jan­u­ary, at the same time Amer­i­ca is see­ing a rise in fore­clo­sures and an unprece­dent­ed spike in home­less­ness. This stands to exac­er­bate the ongo­ing health cri­sis, as recent research finds that evic­tions have caused as many as 433,700 excess cas­es of Covid-19 and 10,700 addi­tion­al deaths between March and Sep­tem­ber. Even the most astute and com­pe­tent gov­ern­ment offi­cials would face chal­lenges respond­ing to these urgent issues. 

Unfor­tu­nate­ly, the Biden-Har­ris admin­is­tra­tion will have to clean up the after­math of four years with a Ben Car­son — a con­ser­v­a­tive neu­ro­sur­geon rep­re­sent­ing an antag­o­nis­tic admin­is­tra­tion — in charge of the nation’s hous­ing agency. The U.S. Depart­ment of Hous­ing and Urban Devel­op­ment (HUD) is in dire need of rebuild­ing. And on Wednes­day, it was report­ed that the Biden tran­si­tion team is select­ing Rep. Mar­cia Fudge (D‑Ohio), who had pre­vi­ous­ly been con­sid­ered for Agri­cul­ture Sec­re­tary, to be the next head of HUD. 

No one knows what kind of HUD Sec­re­tary Fudge will be. She’s shown her­self as a ded­i­cat­ed pub­lic ser­vant, and on the more pro­gres­sive side of the spec­trum with her past sup­port of poli­cies like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. In an inter­view fol­low­ing her nom­i­na­tion, Fudge said she wants to use hous­ing to help erad­i­cate pover­ty, yet she does not bring a hefty pol­i­cy record to the posi­tion. One of the ear­ly pol­i­cy ques­tions she’ll face from grass­roots groups and front­line com­mu­ni­ties is whether she sup­ports the decades-old inef­fec­tive approach­es of HUD’s past, or if she instead sup­ports mov­ing the agency toward a pro­gres­sive vision in line with some of her oth­er posi­tions:Homes Guar­an­tee, which would rein­vest in pub­lic hous­ing, pro­tect renters, end spec­u­la­tion and build 12 mil­lion new social hous­ing units. At the same time, she’ll need to move quick­ly to both mit­i­gate the hous­ing cri­sis while rebuild­ing areas of HUD that were sys­tem­at­i­cal­ly destroyed under the Trump admin­is­tra­tion, includ­ing rein­stat­ing the Affir­ma­tive­ly Fur­ther­ing Fair Hous­ing rule. We hope that she is up to the chal­lenge and hires a good team to help accom­plish these goals.

Rep. Fudge aside, the cir­cum­stances around her appoint­ment are trou­bling. Accord­ing to media accounts, Fudge was ini­tial­ly not inter­est­ed in a posi­tion at HUD at all. In fact, she was recent­ly quot­ed lament­ing how Black lead­ers are always giv­en posi­tions at HUD or the Labor Depart­ment and nev­er con­sid­ered for oth­er promi­nent role. To this end, she made an open play to become Biden’s Sec­re­tary of Agri­cul­ture, a job for which she does have direct exper­tise as the chair of the Agri­cul­ture sub­com­mit­tee on Nutri­tion, Over­sight and Depart­ment Oper­a­tions in the House, and one of the lead­ing pol­i­cy thinkers on the Sup­ple­men­tal Nutri­tion Assis­tance Pro­gram (SNAP). Bumped out of that posi­tion by Biden ally Tom Vil­sack, a recy­cled Oba­ma era appointee, Fudge was appar­ent­ly giv­en the role at HUD as a con­so­la­tion prize.

There are two major prob­lems with this approach to cab­i­net appoint­ments by the Biden admin­is­tra­tion. First, HUD should not ever be an after­thought or con­so­la­tion prize, but espe­cial­ly not at the front end of the largest hous­ing cri­sis in the his­to­ry of the coun­try. HUD needs a hous­ing expert who can quick­ly respond to the myr­i­ad com­ing cri­sis points with sound pol­i­cy that will keep peo­ple in their homes. Per­haps the Biden admin­is­tra­tion does not see the impor­tance of hous­ing in this moment — espe­cial­ly for Black com­mu­ni­ties. For those of us who have shud­dered at a right-wing med­ical doc­tor mak­ing hous­ing pol­i­cy deci­sions, it’s frus­trat­ing to see the agency once again be thrown to any eli­gi­ble receiv­er instead of hand­ed to some­one with deep exper­tise in hous­ing policy.

Sec­ond, we believe the way Rep. Fudge was moved from one agency to the next like a chess piece that could be slot­ted any­where stems from an anti­quat­ed notion of what racial jus­tice is. There are many racial jus­tice issues to address in Amer­i­can hous­ing — a sys­tem built on racial injus­tice. Sim­ply stick­ing a Black per­son there is not achiev­ing the racial jus­tice we seek. As writer Vanes­sa A. Bee recent­ly put it, Biden’s tran­si­tion team is lim­it­ing itself to a closed pool of par­ty loy­al­ists with the right faces.” We can’t achieve racial jus­tice just by the num­ber of Black peo­ple who are put into Biden’s cab­i­net. We applaud peo­ple of col­or, espe­cial­ly Black women, for gain­ing access to posi­tions of pow­er — but not as an optics play by polit­i­cal strate­gists. We believe that this nom­i­na­tion is not only an insult to Rep. Fudge’s demon­strat­ed tal­ent and thought­ful­ness, but it also does a dis­ser­vice to HUD, which needs a fun­da­men­tal over­haul. There’s a deep bench of qual­i­fied and capa­ble Black peo­ple avail­able. The days of vying sim­ply for a seat at the table are over — we need to set and lead on policy.

Hope­ful­ly, in four years we can look back on Mar­cia Fudge’s tenure as HUD Sec­re­tary and see a pub­lic ser­vant who rose to the occa­sion and, along­side her col­leagues, got us through a hous­ing cri­sis and rebuilt this crit­i­cal agency. All of the deputy and assis­tant sec­re­tary posi­tions are now of crit­i­cal impor­tance and must be filled by issue experts with years of expe­ri­ence such as Anne Price, Cashau­na Hill and Jer­ry Mal­don­a­do. We wel­come any and all oppor­tu­ni­ties to work along­side Fudge to achieve a pro­gres­sive vision of housing. 

But even if that occurs, we still have to deal with the ques­tion of what racial jus­tice means in Amer­i­can pol­i­tics, and the lim­i­ta­tions of rep­re­sen­ta­tion. As it stands, the agency tasked with address­ing hous­ing issues in Amer­i­ca will like­ly skip a beat at a time when we can least afford to. And that’s on Joe Biden. If we want to build back bet­ter,” his team needs to do better.

Mau­rice BP-Weeks is the Co-Exec­u­tive Direc­tor of the Action Cen­ter on Race and the Econ­o­my (ACRE). Jere­mie Greer is the Co-Founder and Co-Exec­u­tive Direc­tor at Lib­er­a­tion in a Gen­er­a­tion. Tara Raghu­veer is the direc­tor of KC Tenants.

