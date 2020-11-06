It’s Time for the Democrats to Deliver for Workers. Fighting for the PRO Act Is the First Step.

The last four years have rep­re­sent­ed a piv­otal moment for orga­nized labor. My union, the Inter­na­tion­al Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), along with many oth­ers in the labor move­ment, saw sig­nif­i­cant num­bers of our mem­ber­ship vote for Repub­li­can Don­ald Trump, not just in 2016, but again in 2020. While Biden won a slim major­i­ty of our mem­ber­ship and out­per­formed Hillary Clin­ton, it’s clear Democ­rats need to do much more to tru­ly win union support.



This elec­tion cycle we went back to basics — edu­cat­ing our mem­bers around core IUPAT issues that could ben­e­fit our union like labor law reform, the ben­e­fits of robust infra­struc­ture fund­ing and immi­gra­tion reform. While it made a dif­fer­ence, a few months of tar­get­ed polit­i­cal edu­ca­tion can­not coun­ter­act the decades of attacks on unions, dein­dus­tri­al­iza­tion, dev­as­tat­ing trade deals, false promis­es from politi­cians, and struc­tur­al forces that have placed many unions into the posi­tion they’re in today. These com­bined forces have led us to hav­ing record-low union den­si­ty nation­wide, despite the pop­u­lar­i­ty of unions stand­ing at its high­est lev­el in over 20 years.

Now that the elec­tion is near­ing an end and it’s look­ing like Trump will lose (though with Repub­li­cans like­ly retain­ing con­trol of the Sen­ate and cer­tain right-wing con­trol of the Supreme Court), the IUPAT intends to make it clear that we need the like­ly incom­ing Biden admin­is­tra­tion to take the needs of work­ing peo­ple seri­ous­ly. We can’t accept that, per New York Times exit polling, 40 per­cent of union house­holds vot­ed for Trump instead of Biden.

When our union endorsed Biden in June, our efforts rep­re­sent­ed an endorse­ment of our val­ues as work­ing peo­ple, and we spent sig­nif­i­cant amounts of time and effort ensur­ing that any can­di­date we endorsed knew that. When he spoke to our mem­bers just last week, he men­tioned the Pro­tect­ing the Right to Orga­nize (PRO) Act as one of his pri­or­i­ties, and we plan to work togeth­er to ensure the pas­sage of it. The PRO Act, passed by the House in Feb­ru­ary, would dra­mat­i­cal­ly grow work­ers’ pow­er on the job by expand­ing union mem­ber­ship, reform­ing decades-old labor laws, weak­en­ing so-called ​“right to work” laws and end­ing employ­er intim­i­da­tion or inter­fer­ence in union drives.

The PRO Act offers the poten­tial to trans­form our union and the broad­er labor move­ment into a force we haven’t seen in decades. If his admin­is­tra­tion fails to deliv­er by not doing every­thing pos­si­ble to lev­el the play­ing field for orga­nized labor, it will only set the stage for the fur­ther degra­da­tion of the labor move­ment in an increas­ing­ly frac­tured and par­ti­san coun­try. It also could enable more com­pe­tent politi­cians who share Trump’s pol­i­tics to re-use his play­book in the future — for even more destruc­tive ends.

Why did Trump win over some union workers?

Trump’s appeal to union mem­bers should not have tak­en us by sur­prise. He has long appealed to many of our worst ten­den­cies and used them to dri­ve resent­ment and divi­sion among the work­ing class. These appeals are no dif­fer­ent than what boss­es have used time and again to crush orga­niz­ing dri­ves and divide work­ers. Racism and xeno­pho­bia are anath­e­ma to the val­ues of the labor move­ment, which makes them extreme­ly effec­tive tools at dilut­ing the polit­i­cal pow­er of orga­nized labor. The divide-and-con­quer mind­set that Trump embod­ies has helped pit work­ers against each oth­er in their own indus­try and across industries.



At the same time, many union mem­bers are right­ful­ly skep­ti­cal of elec­toral pol­i­tics. Many turned to Trump for that very rea­son — he promised a break from pol­i­tics as usu­al. For decades, our mem­bers have been sold false promis­es. We often are lucky just to get the sta­tus quo from elect­ed lead­ers, if not out­right roll­backs of rights we’ve long enjoyed. Our stan­dards of liv­ing have fall­en and despite promis­es from Wash­ing­ton, noth­ing has changed. Rather than believ­ing it’s pos­si­ble to grow our move­ment and pro­vide good-pay­ing union jobs to mil­lions more Amer­i­cans, many union mem­bers choose pro­tec­tion­ism and defend­ing what’s left instead.



Not sur­pris­ing­ly, it quick­ly became clear that Trump had no inten­tion of ful­fill­ing any of the promis­es he made on the cam­paign trail in 2016. We nev­er got infra­struc­ture spend­ing, we got trav­el bans. We nev­er saw wages rise, instead we saw the fur­ther enrich­ment of the boss­es and devel­op­ers. Health­care got more expen­sive in the midst of a pan­dem­ic, which he nev­er took seri­ous­ly. Con­struc­tion work­ers con­tin­ued to die while OSHA was defund­ed. Trump’s cyn­i­cal appeal to the work­ing class doesn’t mean that our lack of faith in the polit­i­cal process isn’t ground­ed in real­i­ty. The the­atrics of Trump­ism par­tial­ly spoke to a deeply root­ed pes­simism about polit­i­cal change.

What was dif­fer­ent about 2020

Despite the polar­iza­tion with­in our union and nation, we hoped that appeal­ing to our broad­er pri­or­i­ties would give us space to tack­le more dif­fi­cult issues like racism and xeno­pho­bia in order to build sol­i­dar­i­ty among work­ing peo­ple. We took what hap­pened in 2016 and what was hap­pen­ing under the aus­pices of the Trump admin­is­tra­tion and craft­ed a new approach.



Not want­i­ng to repeat the mis­takes of our past, we rolled out a com­pre­hen­sive mem­ber edu­ca­tion and mobi­liza­tion cam­paign designed to pro­mote issues impor­tant to our mem­ber­ship and to the work­ers that we’re orga­niz­ing, rather than any spe­cif­ic can­di­date. We found that many mem­bers who vot­ed for Don­ald Trump in 2016 still large­ly agreed that we need to make form­ing and join­ing a union eas­i­er, pro­vide mas­sive invest­ments into our crum­bling infra­struc­ture, and end the wide­spread use of work­er mis­clas­si­fi­ca­tion, wage theft and exploita­tion of undoc­u­ment­ed workers.



We spent the twelve months lead­ing up to the recent elec­tion talk­ing to our mem­bers and orga­niz­ing our­selves around these issues. This includ­ed phonebanks, textbanks, job­site lit drops, mem­ber vot­er reg­is­tra­tion, polit­i­cal edu­ca­tion pro­grams, mem­ber-to-mem­ber engage­ment and our first ever mem­bers-led Zoom town halls. By the time the pri­maries were over, we had already focused our union’s efforts around the core pri­or­i­ties of our membership.

What labor expects from a Biden administration

Now that it’s like­ly Trump is on his way out and Biden is on his way in, we intend to be very clear that we expect results. We need Democ­rats in pow­er to pro­vide mate­r­i­al ben­e­fits to work­ers who’ve been beat­en down for decades. Our union’s mem­ber mobi­liza­tion cam­paign was the largest and most robust in the IUPAT’s his­to­ry. The labor move­ment bet big on a clean break from the Trump era, and now the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty needs to deliv­er. A Biden admin­is­tra­tion has the oppor­tu­ni­ty to rein­vig­o­rate the most pow­er­ful polit­i­cal force in the coun­try — the labor move­ment — and along with it, mil­lions of work­ing fam­i­lies to believe in the polit­i­cal process again as a vehi­cle for change.



We expect that from his first day in office, Biden and his team would work to pass the PRO Act, deliv­er on a mas­sive infra­struc­ture plan, and appoint a pro-labor cab­i­net. That’s why the IUPAT is spear­head­ing a ​“Pass The Pro Act” cam­paign with­in the labor move­ment to make sure we deliv­er for work­ing peo­ple, togeth­er. We will need all the help we can get to make this a reality.

We are account­able to our mem­bers and we need labor law reform urgent­ly. Work­ing peo­ples’ lives must get bet­ter under a Biden admin­is­tra­tion, and quick­ly, or our mem­bers’ faith in the U.S. polit­i­cal sys­tem will con­tin­ue to erode. That means that, under a Pres­i­dent Biden, it must become eas­i­er to form a union and there must be ample union jobs made avail­able for work­ing people.

We can’t afford more polit­i­cal grid­lock. Even though the courts are against us and Repub­li­cans may retain con­trol of the Sen­ate, a Biden admin­is­tra­tion must do every­thing they can to con­vince work­ers they’re on their side — what­ev­er it takes.

The stakes couldn’t be high­er. If the stan­dard of liv­ing of the work­ing class con­tin­ues to erode, mil­lions of Amer­i­can work­ers may again grav­i­tate towards their worst instincts, and look for scape­goats to blame. Racism, xeno­pho­bia and divi­sion will con­tin­ue to spread. We will con­tin­ue to be stuck in an end­less cycle of fight­ing for our very sur­vival as a move­ment, and our abil­i­ty to elect can­di­dates who fight for us will diminish.

We’ve been sold false promis­es for decades, and it must come to an end now. Joe Biden has a chance to reverse this cycle. The labor move­ment went all in for him, and this is his chance to deliver.

