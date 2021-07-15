“Deeply Rooted,” by artist Naimah Thomas, captures the breadth, diversity and energy of today’s Black Lives Matter activists as they tear down structures of oppression and build up a new world. The art also pays homage to the ancestors whose words and ideas animate the movement. Feel free to tear it out and hang it on a wall, on the street or anywhere the message is needed.
Naimah Thomas is a Black Femme born and raised in Chicago and currently works as a licensed professional counselor, art therapist, and artist.