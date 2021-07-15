Skip to content
Deeply Rooted

Naimah Thomas

Deeply Rooted,” by artist Naimah Thomas, captures the breadth, diversity and energy of today’s Black Lives Matter activists as they tear down structures of oppression and build up a new world. The art also pays homage to the ancestors whose words and ideas animate the movement. Feel free to tear it out and hang it on a wall, on the street or anywhere the message is needed.

Naimah Thomas is a Black Femme born and raised in Chicago and currently works as a licensed professional counselor, art therapist, and artist.

Similar articles
FeatureM4BL Issue
What Radical Black Women Can Teach Us All About Movement-Building
Three historians lift up Black women journalists, organizers and activists who were critical to Black freedom movements but often erased from history.
Keisha N. Blain, Premilla Nadasen and Robyn C. Spencer
A mural stands in memoriam outside the Cup Foods convenience store in Minneapolis near where George Floyd was murdered by police May 25, 2020. The area is now known as George Floyd Square.
FeatureM4BL Issue
No, Minneapolis Did Not Defund the Police. But We’re Not Done Trying.
We understand that abolition is the long game. We’re in it for as long as it takes.
Kandace Montgomery and Miski Noor
Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, speaks alongside family members at George Floyd Square on May 25, the anniversary of the day her nephew was murdered by police. Other members of Floyd’s family spent the day in Washington, D.C., meeting with President Joe Biden about the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Demonstrators across the country marked the day with rallies, memorials and continued calls to fight racial injustice.
ViewpointM4BL Issue
The Future of the Movement for Black Lives
Urban rebellions blossomed into mass mobilization upon George Floyd's death. Now what?
M Adams
