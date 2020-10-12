Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

California's Prop 22 Would Be a Disaster for Workers Everywhere

A conversation with Veena Dubal, professor of law at University of California-Hastings

Maximillian Alvarez

Rideshare driver Jesus Ibarra stands on his car on October 8 in front of Los Angeles City Hall urging voters to vote no on Proposition 22. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

Every­one who is a work­er or who cares about work­ers should pay atten­tion to Prop 22 in Cal­i­for­nia and under­stand the poten­tial­ly dev­as­tat­ing impact it could have. Pro­fes­sor Veena Dubal joins us on the show to talk about why.

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
Left Organizers Are Being Targeted and Persecuted
A conversation with Amanda Yee of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Labor
Standing Rock's Enduring Message: "Let Us Teach You How To Live on This Land"
A conversation with LaDonna Brave Bull Allard of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
Labor
The Rank-and-File Push to Get Cops Out of the Labor Movement
Union members speak about why police have no place in the labor movement.
Similar articles
Labor
This Labor Day, Workers Face Weak Economy on All Fronts
David Moberg
Labor
Transportation Workers Union Endorses Bernie Sanders for President
Mario Vasquez
Labor
When We Can’t Afford to Be Sick: Access to Healthcare Drops Along with Economy
Stephen Franklin
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now