California's Prop 22 Would Be a Disaster for Workers Everywhere
A conversation with Veena Dubal, professor of law at University of California-Hastings
Maximillian Alvarez
Everyone who is a worker or who cares about workers should pay attention to Prop 22 in California and understand the potentially devastating impact it could have. Professor Veena Dubal joins us on the show to talk about why.
