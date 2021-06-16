The Painful History of Injury in the Workplace
In the latest instalment of Working People, author Nate Holdren discusses his new book, “Injury Impoverished: Workplace Accidents, Capitalism, and Law in the Progressive Era.”
Maximillian Alvarez
We will be back to our regular Working People schedule next week. Until then, to tide y’all over, and to celebrate his book recently receiving Honorable Mention for the Merle Curti Intellectual History Award, we’re unlocking our bonus episode conversation with historian Nate Holdren. We talk with Nate about his latest book, Injury Impoverished: Workplace Accidents, Capitalism, and Law in the Progressive Era, and about what exactly people lose when they are injured at work. (C/W: some descriptions of workplace injuries.)
Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, “a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.