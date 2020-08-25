Community Control Won’t Fix What’s Wrong with Cops

This arti­cle is a response to ​“To Trans­form Polic­ing, We Need Com­mu­ni­ty Con­trol” by Jazmine Salas.



Centuries of attempts to “correct” or “reform” paramilitary policing have not changed the fact that racism is at its core.

The Unit­ed States has built a sys­tem of mil­i­tary-style, white suprema­cist polic­ing for near­ly 200 years. Since it began, this police sys­tem has served as the country’s pri­ma­ry engine to uphold white suprema­cy by destroy­ing the lives of Black peo­ple — via the death penal­ty, life with­out parole, three strikes laws, felon dis­en­fran­chise­ment, cash bail, the war on drugs and, per­haps most dra­mat­i­cal­ly, police impuni­ty. ​“Instead of war on pover­ty they got a war on drugs,” Tupac Shakur said, ​“so the police can both­er me.”

Some still think we can fine-tune our police sys­tem in just the right way to make it not racist. We believe this is mere­ly ​“tinker[ing] with the machin­ery of death,” as Supreme Court Jus­tice Har­ry Black­mun deemed efforts to reform cap­i­tal pun­ish­ment. The oppres­sive impact of polic­ing is not a ​“mis­take” and the sys­tem isn’t ​“bro­ken”; the sys­tem is work­ing as intend­ed. Cen­turies of attempts to ​“cor­rect” or ​“reform” para­mil­i­tary polic­ing have not changed the fact that racism is at its core.

There­fore, we call for police abo­li­tion. In toto.

Any pol­i­cy that does not direct­ly move us toward abo­li­tion should be viewed with sus­pi­cion, includ­ing pro­pos­als (pop­u­lar even on the Left) for com­mu­ni­ty con­trol over police. Com­mu­ni­ty con­trol would not fun­da­men­tal­ly trans­form the role of the police because we can­not reform the unreformable.

Reformists have long called for some civil­ian struc­ture to police the police, whether an elect­ed board (such as Jazmine sug­gests) or an appoint­ed body with more lim­it­ed pow­ers. Either way, any such struc­ture would add to polic­ing bud­gets or police-adja­cent bud­gets— the oppo­site of defunding.

While some argue a civil­ian board could choose to defund or abol­ish the police, the action is far from guar­an­teed. In fact, such a body would be depen­dent on (and demand) the exis­tence of robust police struc­tures, because a com­mu­ni­ty con­trol board needs some­thing to con­trol. Just in terms of sim­ple self-preser­va­tion, such a board or com­mit­tee would actu­al­ly be resis­tant to abo­li­tion, rather than an ally against policing.

Jazmine argues a civil­ian account­abil­i­ty board could inves­ti­gate com­plaints and dis­ci­pline offend­ing offi­cers. Ver­sions of review boards already exist across the coun­try in such cities as Boston, New York, Berke­ley, Calif., and Pitts­burgh. In 2005, schol­ars at North­east­ern Uni­ver­si­ty sketched out var­i­ous forms of civil­ian review that have been imple­ment­ed. While none of these forms fea­tured elect­ed boards, some includ­ed exter­nal civil­ian bod­ies empow­ered to con­duct inde­pen­dent inves­ti­ga­tions — not so dif­fer­ent from what Jazmine advo­cates. Inde­pen­dent review boards either lacked the resources to ade­quate­ly pur­sue com­plaints or they demand­ed sig­nif­i­cant fund­ing, which again seems at odds with the push to defund police infra­struc­ture. What’s more, many police depart­ments refused to coop­er­ate in inves­ti­ga­tions. Nation­wide, many civil­ian over­sight bod­ies lack pow­er, and there is no firm research show­ing they are effec­tive in achiev­ing less police vio­lence, few­er com­plaints and more sat­is­fied complainants.

The idea that the boards could (or would even have the abil­i­ty to) effect real change is one of the main flaws in this reformist argu­men­ta­tion. Like many com­mon­ly pro­posed pol­i­cy fix­es (such as ban­ning choke­holds and using body cam­eras), it is doomed to fail because it does not fun­da­men­tal­ly change what polic­ing is. And, of course, once board mem­bers become part of the state appa­ra­tus, they are no longer grass­roots advo­cates (if they ever real­ly were). The exis­tence of the board only serves to give a veneer of legit­i­ma­cy to police in the eyes of the public.

Past efforts to build such legit­i­ma­cy show how futile these new efforts are. Many police depart­ments have pre­vi­ous­ly attempt­ed to address issues of crime and dis­or­der by build­ing trust and rela­tion­ships with com­mu­ni­ty mem­bers, for exam­ple. It sounds like what we want: Offi­cer Friend­ly walk­ing a beat, chat­ting with neigh­bors and help­ing folks out. But that dynam­ic is idyl­lic and impos­si­ble to achieve from where we are.

In real­i­ty, com­mu­ni­ty polic­ing efforts can increase police pres­ence, increase bud­gets and cul­ti­vate dis­trust among neigh­bors. They plas­ter over the vio­lent harms of shoot­ings, beat­ings and stop-and-frisks. Some abo­li­tion­ist cir­cles joke that com­mu­ni­ty polic­ing just means the cop beat­ing your ass now knows your street name. Putting com­mu­ni­ties nom­i­nal­ly in con­trol of the police would have sim­i­lar results.

In short, civil­ian con­trol is just anoth­er cos­met­ic vari­a­tion. It makes us feel as if we are mak­ing a thing bet­ter when, in fact, we are only mak­ing it look bet­ter. Ulti­mate­ly, what we need is to defund the cops and dis­band them. We are in a rev­o­lu­tion­ary moment; we can do far bet­ter, and we will.

For a response to this arti­cle, read ​“Want to Abol­ish the Police? The First Step Is Putting Them Under Demo­c­ra­t­ic Con­trol” by Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò.