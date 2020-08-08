In the past 100 years, the plan­et has warmed in the range of 10 times faster than it did on aver­age over the past 5,000. In response, thou­sands of species are trav­el­ing pole­ward, climb­ing to high­er ele­va­tions, and div­ing deep­er into the seas, seek­ing their pre­ferred envi­ron­men­tal con­di­tions. This great migra­tion is chal­leng­ing tra­di­tion­al ideas about native species, the role of con­ser­va­tion biol­o­gy and what kind of envi­ron­ment is desir­able for the future.

In a 2017 review for Sci­ence, Uni­ver­si­ty of Tas­ma­nia marine ecol­o­gy pro­fes­sor Gret­ta Pecl and col­leagues wrote, “[C]limate change is impelling a uni­ver­sal redis­tri­b­u­tion of life on Earth. For marine, fresh­wa­ter, and ter­res­tri­al species alike, the first response to chang­ing cli­mate is often a shift in loca­tion.” In fact, Pecl says, data sug­gest that at least 25% and per­haps as much as 85% of Earth’s esti­mat­ed 8.7 mil­lion species are already shift­ing ranges in response to cli­mate change.

But when they arrive, will they be wel­come? Tra­di­tion­al def­i­n­i­tions clas­si­fy species accord­ing to place. ​“Native” species arrived with­out human help and usu­al­ly before wide­spread human col­o­niza­tion, so are like­ly to have nat­ur­al preda­tors and are unlike­ly to go rogue. Non-natives are new­com­ers and sus­pect. Though 90% cause no last­ing dam­age, 10% become inva­sive — mean­ing that they harm the envi­ron­ment, the econ­o­my or human health. Last year a multi­na­tion­al report flagged inva­sive species as a key dri­ver of Earth’s bio­di­ver­si­ty crisis.

How we define species is crit­i­cal, because these def­i­n­i­tions influ­ence per­cep­tions, pol­i­cy and man­age­ment. The U.S. Nation­al Inva­sive Species Coun­cil (NISC) defines a bio­log­i­cal inva­sion as ​“the process by which non-native species breach bio­geo­graph­i­cal bar­ri­ers and extend their range” and states that ​“pre­vent­ing the intro­duc­tion of poten­tial­ly harm­ful organ­isms is … the first line of defense.” But some say exclud­ing new­com­ers is myopic.

“If you were try­ing to main­tain the sta­tus quo, so every time a new species comes in, you chuck it out,” says Camille Parme­san, direc­tor of the French Nation­al Cen­tre for Sci­en­tif­ic Research, you could grad­u­al­ly ​“lose so many that that ecosys­tem will lose its coher­ence.” If cli­mate change is dri­ving native species extinct, she says, ​“you need to allow new ones com­ing in to take over those same functions.”

As Uni­ver­si­ty of Flori­da con­ser­va­tion ecol­o­gist Brett Schef­fers and Pecl warned in a 2019 paper in Nature Cli­mate Change, ​“past man­age­ment of redis­trib­uted species … has yield­ed mixed actions and results.” They con­clud­ed that ​“we can­not leave the fate of bio­di­ver­si­ty crit­i­cal to human sur­vival to be ran­dom­ly per­se­cut­ed, pro­tect­ed or ignored.”

Exist­ing Tools

One approach to man­ag­ing these cli­mate-dri­ven habi­tat shifts, sug­gest­ed by Uni­ver­si­ty of Cal­i­for­nia, Irvine marine ecol­o­gist Piper Walling­ford and col­leagues in a recent issue of Nature Cli­mate Change, is for sci­en­tists to adapt exist­ing tools like the Envi­ron­men­tal Impact Clas­si­fi­ca­tion of Alien Taxa (EICAT) to assess poten­tial risks asso­ci­at­ed with mov­ing species. Because range-shift­ing species pose impacts to com­mu­ni­ties sim­i­lar to those of species intro­duced by humans, the authors argue, new man­age­ment strate­gies are unnec­es­sary, and each new arrival can be eval­u­at­ed on a case-by-case basis.

Karen Lips, a pro­fes­sor of biol­o­gy at Uni­ver­si­ty of Mary­land who was not asso­ci­at­ed with the study, echoes the idea that each case is so var­ied and nuanced that try­ing to fit cli­mate shift­ing species into a sin­gle cat­e­go­ry with broad man­age­ment goals may be imprac­ti­cal. ​“Things may be fine today, but add a new mos­qui­to vec­tor or add a new tick or a new dis­ease, and all of a sud­den things spi­ral out of con­trol,” she says. ​“The nuance means that the answer to any par­tic­u­lar prob­lem might be pret­ty different.”

Lau­ra Mey­er­son, a pro­fes­sor in the Depart­ment of Nat­ur­al Resources Sci­ence at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Rhode Island says sci­en­tists should use exist­ing tools to iden­ti­fy and address inva­sive species to deal with cli­mate-shift­ing species. ​“I would like to oper­ate under the pre­cau­tion­ary prin­ci­ple and then reeval­u­ate as things shift. You’re sort of shift­ing one piece in this machin­ery; as you insert a new species into a sys­tem, every­thing is going to respond,” she says. ​“Will some of the species that are expand­ing their ranges because of cli­mate change become prob­lem­at­ic? Per­haps they might.”

The real­i­ty is that some cli­mate-shift­ing species may be harm­ful to some con­ser­va­tion or eco­nom­ic goals while being help­ful to oth­ers. While sport fish­er­man are excit­ed about red snap­per mov­ing down the East Coast of Aus­tralia, for exam­ple, if they eat juve­nile lob­sters in Tas­ma­nia they could harm this envi­ron­men­tal­ly and eco­nom­i­cal­ly impor­tant crus­tacean. ​“At the end of the day … you’re going to have to look at whether that range expan­sion has some sort of impact and pre­sum­ably be more con­cerned about the neg­a­tive impacts,” says NISC exec­u­tive direc­tor Stas Burgiel. ​“Many of the [risk assess­ment] tools we have are set up to look at neg­a­tive impact.” As a result, pos­i­tive effects may be deem­pha­sized or over­looked. ​“So that notion of cost ver­sus ben­e­fit … I don’t think it has played out in this par­tic­u­lar context.”

Loca­tion, Loca­tion, Location

In a com­pan­ion paper to Wallingford’s, Uni­ver­si­ty of Con­necti­cut ecol­o­gy and evo­lu­tion­ary biol­o­gy asso­ciate pro­fes­sor Mark Urban stressed key dif­fer­ences between inva­sive species, which are both non-native and harm­ful, and what he calls ​“cli­mate track­ing species.” Where­as inva­sive species orig­i­nate from places very unlike the com­mu­ni­ties they over­take, he says, cli­mate track­ing species expand from large­ly sim­i­lar envi­ron­ments, seek­ing to fol­low pre­ferred con­di­tions as these envi­ron­ments move. For exam­ple, an Amer­i­can pika may relo­cate to a high­er moun­tain ele­va­tion, or a mar­bled sala­man­der might expand its New Eng­land range north­ward to seek cool­er tem­per­a­tures, but these new loca­tions are not dras­ti­cal­ly dif­fer­ent than the places they had called home before.

Cli­mate track­ing species may move faster than their com­peti­tors at first, Urban says, but com­pet­ing species will like­ly catch up. ​“Apply­ing per­spec­tives from inva­sion biol­o­gy to cli­mate-track­ing species … arbi­trar­i­ly choos­es local win­ners over col­o­niz­ing losers,” he writes.

Urban stress­es that if peo­ple pre­vent range shifts, some cli­mate-track­ing species may have nowhere to go. He sug­gests that humans should even facil­i­tate move­ment as the plan­et warms. ​“The goal in this crazy warm­ing world is to keep every­thing alive. But it may not be in the same place,” Urban says.

Parme­san echoes Urban, empha­siz­ing it’s the dis­tance that makes the dif­fer­ence. “[Inva­sives] come from a dif­fer­ent con­ti­nent or a dif­fer­ent ocean. You’re hav­ing these enor­mous trans-glob­al move­ments and that’s what ends up caus­ing the species that’s exot­ic to be inva­sive,” she says. ​“Things mov­ing around with cli­mate change is a few hun­dred miles. Inva­sive species are mov­ing a few thou­sand miles.”

In 2019 Uni­ver­si­ty of Vien­na con­ser­va­tion biol­o­gy asso­ciate pro­fes­sor Franz Essl pub­lished a sim­i­lar argu­ment for species clas­si­fi­ca­tion beyond the native/non-native dichoto­my. Essl uses ​“neona­tives” to refer to species that have expand­ed out­side their native areas and estab­lished pop­u­la­tions because of cli­mate change but not direct human agency. He argues that these species should be con­sid­ered as native in their new range.

They Nev­er Come Alone

Mey­er­son calls for cau­tion. ​“I don’t think we should be intro­duc­ing species” into ecosys­tems, she says. ​“I mean, they nev­er come alone. They bring all their friends, their microflo­ra, and maybe par­a­sites and things cling­ing to their roots or their leaves. … It’s like bring­ing some mat­tress off the street into your house.”

Burgiel warns that label­ing can have unin­tend­ed con­se­quences. We in the inva­sive species field … focus on non-native species that cause harm,” he says. ​“Some peo­ple think that any­thing that’s not native is inva­sive, which isn’t nec­es­sar­i­ly the case.” Because resources are lim­it­ed and land man­age­ment and con­ser­va­tion are pub­licly fund­ed, Burgiel says, it is crit­i­cal that the pub­lic under­stands how the deci­sions are being made.

Piero Gen­ovesi, chair of the Inter­na­tion­al Union for the Con­ser­va­tion of Nature’s Inva­sive Species Spe­cial­ist Group, sees the debate about clas­si­fi­ca­tion — and there­fore about man­age­ment — as a poten­tial dis­trac­tion from more press­ing con­ser­va­tion issues.

“The real bulk of con­ser­va­tion is that we want to focus on the nar­row pro­por­tion of alien species that are real­ly harm­ful,” he says. In Hawaii ​“we don’t dis­cuss species that are there [but aren’t] caus­ing any prob­lem because we don’t even have the ener­gy for deal­ing with them all. And I can tell you, no one wants to remove [non-native] cypress­es from Tus­cany. So, I think that some of the dis­cus­sions are prob­a­bly not so real in the work that we do in conservation.”

Indige­nous frame­works offer anoth­er way to look at species search­ing for a new home in the face of cli­mate change. Accord­ing to a study pub­lished in Sus­tain­abil­i­ty Sci­ence in 2018 by Dart­mouth Native Amer­i­can stud­ies and envi­ron­men­tal stud­ies asso­ciate pro­fes­sor Nicholas Reo, a cit­i­zen of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippe­wa Indi­ans, and Dart­mouth anthro­pol­o­gy asso­ciate pro­fes­sor Lau­ra Ogden, some Anish­naabe peo­ple view plants as per­sons and the arrival of new plants as a nat­ur­al form of migra­tion, which is not inher­ent­ly good or bad. They may seek to dis­cov­er the pur­pose of new species, at times with ani­mals as their teach­ers. In their paper Reo and Ogden quote Anish­naabe trib­al chair­man Aaron Pay­ment as say­ing, ​“We are an exten­sion of our nat­ur­al envi­ron­ment; we’re not sep­a­rate from it.”

The Need for Collaboration

The suc­cess­ful con­ser­va­tion of Earth’s species in a way that keeps bio­di­ver­si­ty func­tion­al and healthy will like­ly depend on col­lab­o­ra­tion. With­out glob­al agree­ments, one can envi­sion sce­nar­ios in which coun­tries try to impede high-val­ue species from mov­ing beyond their bor­ders, or new­ly arriv­ing species are quick­ly overharvested.

In Nature Cli­mate Change, Shef­fers and Pecl call for a Cli­mate Change Redis­tri­b­u­tion Treaty that would rec­og­nize species redis­tri­b­u­tion beyond polit­i­cal bound­aries and estab­lish gov­er­nance to deal with it. Treaties already in place, such as the Con­ven­tion on Inter­na­tion­al Trade in Endan­gered Species of Wild Fau­na and Flo­ra, which reg­u­lates trade in wild plants and ani­mals; the Migra­to­ry Bird Treaty Act; and the Agreed Mea­sures for the Con­ser­va­tion of Antarc­tic Fau­na and Flo­ra, can help guide these new agreements.

“We are liv­ing through the great­est redis­tri­b­u­tion of life on Earth for … poten­tial­ly hun­dreds of thou­sands of years, so we def­i­nite­ly need to think about how we want to man­age that,” Pecl says.

At the heart of these ques­tions are val­ues. Gen­ovesi agrees that con­ser­va­tion­ists need a vision for the future. ​“What we do is more to be reac­tive [to known threats]. … It’s so sim­ple to say that destroy­ing the Ama­zon is prob­a­bly not a good idea that you don’t need to think of a step ahead of that.” But, he adds, ​“I don’t think we have a real answer in terms of okay, this is a thresh­old of species, or this is the tem­po­ral line where we should aim to.” Defin­ing a vision for what suc­cess would look like, Gen­ovesi says, ​“is a ques­tion that hasn’t been addressed enough by sci­ence and by deci­sion makers.”

At the heart of these ques­tions are val­ues. ​“All of these per­cep­tions around what’s good and what’s bad, all [are based on] some kind of val­ue sys­tem,” Pecl says. ​“As a whole soci­ety, we haven’t talked about what we val­ue and who gets to say what’s of val­ue and what isn’t.”

This is espe­cial­ly impor­tant when it comes to mar­gin­al­ized voic­es, and Pecl says she is con­cerned because she doesn’t ​“think we have enough con­sid­er­a­tion or rep­re­sen­ta­tion of Indige­nous world­views.” Reo and col­leagues wrote in Amer­i­can Indi­an Quar­ter­ly in 2017 that cli­mate change lit­er­a­ture and media cov­er­age tend to por­tray native peo­ple as vul­ner­a­ble and with­out agency. Yet, says Pecl, ​“The regions of the world where [bio­di­ver­si­ty and ecosys­tems] are either not declin­ing or are declin­ing at a much slow­er rate are Indige­nous con­trolled” — sug­gest­ing that Indige­nous peo­ple have poten­tial­ly man­aged species more effec­tive­ly in the past, and may be able to man­age chang­ing species dis­tri­b­u­tions in a way that could be infor­ma­tive to oth­ers work­ing on these issues.

Mean­while, researchers such as Lips see species clas­si­fi­ca­tion as native or oth­er as stem­ming from a per­spec­tive that there is a bet­ter envi­ron­men­tal time and place to return to. ​“There is no pris­tine, there’s no way to go back,” says Lips. ​“The entire world is always very dynam­ic and chang­ing. And I think it’s a bet­ter idea to con­sid­er just sim­ply what is it that we do want, and let’s work on that.”