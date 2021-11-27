This Map Shows How Growing Seasons Are Shifting Due to Climate Change

Over the past century, the length of the United States’s growing season — when crops are planted and cultivated — has increased by about two weeks, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency. Only two states have seen their growing seasons get smaller.

The West has seen the largest increase, with California leading the way.

The EPA identified a few problems associated with an increased growing season. It could limit what kinds of crops are grown, or it could breed weeds. It might also disrupt a state’s ecosystem, according to the EPA.