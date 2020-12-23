How the U.S. Is Quietly Undermining Colombia's Fragile Peace Process

Colom­bia made an unex­pect­ed entrance into the 2020 U.S. pres­i­den­tial elec­tion when its far-right politi­cians endorsed Pres­i­dent Trump, and Biden defend­ed his role in craft­ing Plan Colom­bia in an op-ed in El Tiem­po, one of the largest news­pa­pers in Colom­bia. Even still, the role of the Unit­ed States in Colom­bia, the fourth largest coun­try in the West­ern Hemi­sphere, remains large­ly a mys­tery to most North Americans.

But in Colom­bia, the role the Unit­ed States plays in the coun­try is part of the dai­ly news cycle — and is a top­ic of inter­est in the every­day lives of Colom­bians. This role has been most pro­nounced in the U.S. coun­ternar­cotics pol­i­cy in the coun­try for the past few decades. Under the Trump admin­is­tra­tion this pol­i­cy has been mixed with ani­mos­i­ty toward the 2016 peace agree­ment between the Colom­bian Gov­ern­ment and the country’s largest left-wing guer­ril­la group, the Rev­o­lu­tion­ary Armed Forces of Colom­bia (FARC).

Entrap­ping Peace Negotiators

After more than 50 years of civ­il war, the Colom­bian gov­ern­ment and the FARC agreed to put an end to a dead­ly armed con­flict that left over 262,000 peo­ple dead and rough­ly 7 mil­lion inter­nal­ly dis­placed. The agree­ment con­sist­ed of sev­er­al key points aimed at begin­ning the process of build­ing real and sus­tain­able peace. One of these points includ­ed basic con­di­tions for the polit­i­cal par­tic­i­pa­tion of the for­mer FARC guer­ril­las and their lead­ers. The agree­ment guar­an­teed 10 seats in Colombia’s con­gress to for­mer FARC guer­ril­la lead­ers, and ded­i­cat­ed an entire chap­ter to a nation­wide project to allow small-scale coca, pop­py and mar­i­jua­na farm­ers to vol­un­tar­i­ly sub­sti­tute their illic­it crops in exchange for social invest­ment and gov­ern­ment-spon­sored sub­sti­tu­tion programs.

The most direct inter­fer­ence of the U.S. gov­ern­ment is still being uncov­ered in the form of a Drug Enforce­ment Admin­is­tra­tion (DEA) oper­a­tion that involved top FARC peace nego­tia­tors and Colom­bian Vice Pres­i­dent Óscar Naran­jo, and even led to the tap­ping of then-sit­ting Colom­bian Pres­i­dent Juan Manuel San­tos’ phone.

Ear­ly last month, El Espec­ta­dor, one of Colombia’s largest news­pa­pers, broke a sto­ry expos­ing over 24,000 secret audio record­ings of a joint oper­a­tion by the DEA and the Colom­bian attor­ney general’s office to entrap Ivan Márquez, who was the head of the FARC’s peace nego­ti­a­tion team in Havana, and Jesús Santrich, who was a also a part of the FARC’s peace nego­ti­a­tion team and a sit­ting mem­ber of Con­gress for the FARC Party.

Under­cov­er DEA agents posed as mem­bers of the Sinaloa Car­tel with con­nec­tions to Rafael Caro Quin­tero, the alleged mur­der­er of DEA agent Kiki Camare­na, one of the pro­tag­o­nists of the Net­flix show ​“Nar­cos: Mex­i­co.” The under­cov­er agents approached Mar­lon Marín, Iván Mar­quez’ nephew, with the aim of estab­lish­ing con­tact with Márquez and Santrich.

The agents were even­tu­al­ly able to get a meet­ing with Santrich, a blind and eccen­tric for­mer FARC guer­ril­la, under the pre­text that they were going to pub­lish his book of poet­ry in Mex­i­co. The DEA agents then got him to agree to send over books in a meet­ing secret­ly record­ed on cam­era by the two under­cov­er agents and, togeth­er with the attor­ney gen­er­al’s office, have tried to use this man­u­fac­tured evi­dence to frame Santrich for drug-traf­fick­ing and extra­dite him to the U.S. by claim­ing that he was refer­ring to cocaine, not books.

The attor­ney general’s con­tin­ued attacks on Santrich over the DEA record­ed video, cou­pled with the U.S. government’s insis­tence on extra­di­tion, even­tu­al­ly led both Santrich and Márquez to leave Con­gress and return to arms under the name FARC-Sec­ond Mar­que­talia, a new left­ist gueril­la group that claims to con­tin­ue the war against the state and in defense of social move­ments while con­tin­u­ing to fight with oth­er orga­ni­za­tions for con­trol of drug routes in var­i­ous parts of the coun­try. The new name is a not-so-sub­tle ref­er­ence to the Mar­que­talia mas­sacre, a U.S.-sponsored attack on autonomous peas­ant com­mu­ni­ties that led to the foun­da­tion of the FARC in 1964 and the start of the inter­nal conflict.

This DEA mis­sion was a clear vio­la­tion of Colom­bian sov­er­eign­ty and an open affront to the move­ment for peace in Colom­bia. The DEA’s push to entrap and extra­dite two of the FARC’s top peace nego­tia­tors and sit­ting mem­bers of Colom­bian Con­gress put the whole peace agree­ment at risk. In the end, the oper­a­tion led to a split in the FARC lead­er­ship, pushed Márquez and Santrich back into the drug trade, and increased the lev­els of vio­lence in the poor­est depart­ments of Colombia.

Despite this out­come, the U.S. embassy has defend­ed the role that the DEA played in the oper­a­tion, claim­ing that any accu­sa­tion that the DEA did not act in accor­dance with Colom­bian law ​“under­mines joint efforts to fight transna­tion­al crime.”

Forced Erad­i­ca­tion

Harm­ful inter­ven­tion is also evi­dent in the U.S. government’s sup­port for forced Coca erad­i­ca­tion. The Nation­al Com­pre­hen­sive Pro­gram for the Sub­sti­tu­tion of Illic­it Crops is one of the cor­ner­stones of the Colom­bian peace agree­ment, aimed at putting an end to the country’s 53-year armed con­flict. The sub­sti­tu­tion pro­gram is part of a broad­er rur­al devel­op­ment agree­ment aimed at alle­vi­at­ing the social and eco­nom­ic inequities that led to the armed con­flict in the first place. This alter­na­tive strat­e­gy sought to work hand-in-hand with small grow­ers and rur­al com­mu­ni­ties across the coun­try to man­u­al­ly erad­i­cate coca plants. The vol­un­tary sub­sti­tu­tion pro­gram has proven far more effec­tive than the heavy-hand­ed, mil­i­ta­rized approach­es being pushed by the U.S. gov­ern­ment. Despite the lack of polit­i­cal will by the admin­is­tra­tion of Pres­i­dent Iván Duque Márquez, the nation­wide pro­gram has already led to the vol­un­tary erad­i­ca­tion of over 100,000 acres of coca by fam­i­lies enrolled in the pro­gram, with a stag­ger­ing­ly low 0.4% rate of recidi­vism, accord­ing to a recent UN report.

But the Trump admin­is­tra­tion has tak­en steps to under­mine this pro­gram. On Sep­tem­ber 13, 2017, the Trump admin­is­tra­tion threat­ened to place Colom­bia on a ​“black­list” of coun­tries deemed to not be doing enough to counter the glob­al drug trade. Coun­tries that are decer­ti­fied face a range of U.S. sanc­tions, includ­ing the sus­pen­sion of all U.S. for­eign assis­tance not direct­ly relat­ed to anti-nar­cotics pro­grams. This would also include sus­pen­sion of all assis­tance relat­ed to the peace accord implementation.

The threat of ​“de-cer­ti­fi­ca­tion” was made to put extra pres­sure on the right-wing Duque admin­is­tra­tion to dou­ble down on forced erad­i­ca­tion poli­cies, which send U.S.-trained mil­i­tary com­man­dos to man­u­al­ly erad­i­cate coca crops in rur­al areas. These kinds of oper­a­tions vio­late the vol­un­tary sub­sti­tu­tion pacts signed by near­ly 125,000 coca-grow­ing fam­i­lies. They have also led to hor­rif­ic human rights vio­la­tions, as hap­pened in 2017 in Tandil, Tuma­co when state secu­ri­ty forces opened fire on demon­stra­tors, indis­crim­i­nate­ly killing at least eight pro­test­ers and injur­ing at least 50 more.

A month after his elec­tion in 2018, under pres­sure from the Trump admin­is­tra­tion, Pres­i­dent Duque announced plans to go even fur­ther by rein­stat­ing aer­i­al glyphosate fumi­ga­tions. This tac­tic involves crop dust­ing entire vil­lages with an indus­tri­al-grade weed killer known as RoundUp — a Mon­san­to prod­uct declared in 2015 to be ​“prob­a­bly car­cino­genic” by the Inter­na­tion­al Agency for Research on Can­cer (IARC), which is part of the World Health Organization.

This is not the first time the U.S. gov­ern­ment has encour­aged aer­i­al spray­ing. In 2015, U.S. ambas­sador to Colom­bia Kevin Whitak­er pub­lished an op-ed in El Tiem­po that declared, ​“The major­i­ty of reduc­tion in coca cul­ti­va­tion is due to aer­i­al spray­ing,” while cit­ing the health of Colombia’s rur­al poor as, at best, a sec­ondary con­cern. A year lat­er, then-Colom­bian Attor­ney Gen­er­al Nés­tor Hum­ber­to Martínez, who would lat­er resign in May of 2019 due to his alleged role in a major cor­rup­tion scan­dal, met with then‑U.S. Attor­ney Gen­er­al Loret­ta Lynch. Imme­di­ate­ly after the high-lev­el meet­ing, Martínez pub­licly advo­cat­ed for the return to aer­i­al fumi­ga­tions with glyphosate in Colom­bia. Martínez’s stance came despite the knowl­edge that secur­ing a peace agree­ment with the FARC would hinge on the approval of a vol­un­tary man­u­al erad­i­ca­tion pro­gram. For years, envi­ron­men­tal NGOs, human rights groups and rur­al com­mu­ni­ties affect­ed by glyphosate fumi­ga­tions believed the pol­i­cy amount­ed to chem­i­cal war­fare, which makes any attempt to return to the harm­ful prac­tice incom­pat­i­ble with a holis­tic approach to peace.

In 2000, the Unit­ed States dou­bled down on its fund­ing for the forced erad­i­ca­tion of coca plants — one of many raw mate­ri­als in cocaine — with the imple­men­ta­tion of Plan Colom­bia, a mul­ti-bil­lion dol­lar aid pack­age, 80% of which went direct­ly to the cor­rupt secu­ri­ty forces between 2000 and 2007. In addi­tion, this plan financed wide­spread human rights vio­la­tions, such as tor­ture, forced dis­ap­pear­ances and the mass killings of thou­sands of inno­cent civil­ians by the Colom­bian armed forces. It also fun­neled mon­ey to para­mil­i­tary death squads respon­si­ble for the conflict’s most heinous atrocities.

The U.S.-led push for increased forced erad­i­ca­tion and a return to aer­i­al glyphosate fumi­ga­tions jeop­ar­dizes a suc­cess­ful pro­gram intend­ed to assist the more than 230,000 Colom­bian fam­i­lies who depend on coca to grad­u­al­ly move towards oth­er forms of sus­tain­able agri­cul­ture. It also endan­gers the imple­men­ta­tion of reforms in the peace agree­ment that are aimed at address­ing one of the main caus­es of the decades-long con­flict, access to land.

Accord­ing to a 2017 Oxfam report, Colom­bia remains the most unequal coun­try in Latin Amer­i­ca in terms of land dis­tri­b­u­tion, with less than 1% of the pop­u­la­tion con­trol­ling more than 80% of the land. In fact, this trend towards greater land con­cen­tra­tion was aid­ed by the mul­ti-bil­lion dol­lar U.S. esca­la­tion of the con­flict in the late 1990s and ear­ly 2000s, with the per­cent­age of large land­hold­ings (over 1,200 acres) more than dou­bling, going from 25.6% of total land own­er­ship in 1997 to 66% in 2014.

Colom­bia Returns to War

As the Unit­ed States under­goes a pres­i­den­tial tran­si­tion, Colom­bia is expe­ri­enc­ing a tran­si­tion from an unsta­ble peace to a new local­ized war with many more actors. In addi­tion to Sec­ond Mar­que­talia, there are var­i­ous groups of FARC dis­si­dents, the Nation­al Lib­er­a­tion Army, and right-wing para­mil­i­taries that act in coor­di­na­tion with ele­ments of the state, fight­ing for con­trol of ter­ri­to­ries that have been aban­doned by the gov­ern­ment, leav­ing the peo­ple that live in those ter­ri­to­ries in the mid­dle. Just this year alone, Colom­bia has seen 84 mas­sacres and 292 killings of social lead­ers, the most recent of whom was Frein­er Lemus, an indige­nous leader who was assas­si­nat­ed on Decem­ber 13. U.S. inter­ven­tion in Colombia’s inter­nal affairs will con­tin­ue to exac­er­bate this vio­lence until there is a seri­ous rec­ti­fi­ca­tion of the coun­try’s lega­cy in the region.

A recent report by the House For­eign Affairs Com­mit­tee took some steps toward acknowl­edg­ing the fail­ure of the drug war and poli­cies like Plan Colom­bia. But the report’s empha­sis on reduc­ing ​“the for­eign sup­ply of illic­it drugs,” pro­vid­ing law enforce­ment assis­tance, and impos­ing sanc­tions sug­gests a lighter ver­sion of the same mil­i­taris­tic poli­cies that it is report­ed­ly crit­i­ciz­ing. And it fails to address the root cause of the prob­lem: the lack of real alter­na­tives for drug pro­duc­ing communities.

The incom­ing Biden admin­is­tra­tion has the chance to change this lega­cy and sup­port a last­ing peace in Colom­bia by with­draw­ing DEA agents and U.S. mil­i­tary advi­sors from the coun­try, sup­port­ing the imple­men­ta­tion of the peace accords, and decrim­i­nal­iz­ing coca cul­ti­va­tion. Time will tell whether Pres­i­dent-elect Biden choos­es a new direc­tion or repeats the fail­ures of the long his­to­ry of U.S. inter­ven­tion in Colombia.

The authors of this piece are affil­i­at­ed with Wit­ness for Peace Sol­i­dar­i­ty Col­lec­tive, which pro­vides phys­i­cal and polit­i­cal accom­pa­ni­ment to move­ments for jus­tice and envi­ron­men­tal sus­tain­abil­i­ty in the Americas.