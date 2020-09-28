Skip to content
Sorry Joe, Countries Don't Have Souls

Joe Biden has framed the election as a battle for “America’s soul.” But what we need are politicians who will fight for the material needs of the people.

Joel Bleifuss September 28, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden delivers a speech as he accepts his party's nomination in Wilmington, Del., on the final day of the Democratic National Convention, August 20. Photo by Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Twen­ty-two speak­ers took to the vir­tu­al stage of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Nation­al Con­ven­tion (DNC) and fret­ted about the state of America’s soul.” Hillary Clin­ton wants to redeem” it, Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) to heal” it and Pete Buttigieg to con­test” it. Ker­ry Wash­ing­ton and Jill Biden want­ed to fight for” it. Five oth­ers, Andrew Cuo­mo, Col­in Pow­ell and Sal­ly Yates among them, want to restore” it. And anoth­er five want to bat­tle” for it, in­cluding Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and Joe Biden, who, when accept­ing the nomina­tion, asked Amer­i­cans to join him in the bat­tle for the soul of the nation.” 

Our national heritage of white supremacy and chattel slavery has been on full display since the murder of George Floyd.

Claims of Amer­i­can excep­tion­al­ism to the con­trary, coun­tries don’t have souls. They do, how­ev­er, have collec­tive his­to­ries. His­to­ri­an Jon Meacham used his time at the DNC podi­um to describe two Amer­i­c­as. Seneca Falls and Sel­ma and Stonewall dwell in the Amer­i­can soul,” he said. But so do the impuls­es that have giv­en us slav­ery, seg­re­ga­tion and sys­temic dis­crim­i­na­tion.” He asked that we con­front our his­to­ry. Often we’d pre­fer to hear the trum­pets rather than face the tragedies, but an hon­est account­ing of who we’ve been can enable us to see who we should be.” 

Who we’ve been” — our nation­al her­itage of white suprema­cy and chat­tel slav­ery — has been on full dis­play since the Memo­r­i­al Day mur­der of George Floyd. Yet, as the Repub­li­can Nation­al Con­ven­tion neared, the Repub­li­can Par­ty ap­peared to cel­e­brate the lega­cy of what some have called America’s orig­i­nal sin. In his RNC accep­tance speech, Vice Pres­i­dent Mike Pence ridiculed Biden for say­ing that sys­temic racism exists in Amer­i­ca and that the police had an implic­it bias against minori­ties.” Said Pence, The hard truth is, you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America.” 

Accept­ing the GOP nom­i­na­tion for pres­i­dent, Don­ald Trump did what he does best: gin up hate, sow fear: 

If the Left gains pow­er, they will demol­ish the sub­urbs. … We have to give law enforce­ment, our police, back their pow­er. … We can nev­er allow mob rule. … Dur­ing their con­ven­tion, Joe Biden and his sup­port­ers remained com­plete­ly silent about the riot­ers and crim­i­nals spread­ing may­hem in Demo­c­rat-run cities. 

Trump said he is there to help: We will take care of your prob­lem in a mat­ter of hours.” As for the white suprema­cists who can’t wait that long, they know they will receive not con­dem­na­tion but praise from Fox neo-fas­cists like Tuck­er Carlson. 

Are those fire­works we hear … or gun­shots from Kenosha, Wis.?

The soul-invok­ing DNC speak­ers — who ranged from demo­c­ra­t­ic so­cialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I‑Vt.) to con­ser­v­a­tive for­mer Gov. John Kasich (R‑Ohio) — framed the 2020 elec­tion as a moral choice. They called upon all Amer­i­cans to let their bet­ter natures shine.

Giv­en the hor­rors of the Trump era, that pitch for a return to decen­cy may be enough to secure a Biden vic­to­ry in Novem­ber. But we are embod­ied beings with mate­r­i­al needs, and we need not only ros­es for the soul but bread for the body. Progres­sives must insist on old-fash­ioned mate­r­i­al objec­tives like Medicare for All, relief from stu­dent debt, uni­ver­sal child care, a Green New Deal and work­ers’ rights. We need con­crete mea­sures to pro­tect Black and Brown cit­i­zens from state violence. 

In a 1967 speech at Stan­ford Uni­ver­si­ty, Mar­tin Luther King Jr. said: 

[A] riot is the lan­guage of the unheard. And what is it Amer­i­ca has failed to hear? … It has failed to hear that the promis­es of free­dom and jus­tice have not been met. And it has failed to hear that large seg­ments of white soci­ety are more con­cerned about tran­quil­i­ty and the sta­tus quo than about jus­tice and humanity. 

In 2020 and beyond, we need a Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty that hears the unheard and fights for jus­tice and human­i­ty — a par­ty that speaks to the pain so many are feel­ing, not one that qui­ets them with bro­mides for our col­lec­tive soul. 

Joel Blei­fuss, a for­mer direc­tor of the Peace Stud­ies Pro­gram at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Mis­souri-Colum­bia, is the edi­tor & pub­lish­er of In These Times, where he has worked since Octo­ber 1986.

