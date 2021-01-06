Skip to content
Should We Call It Treason?

The Republican Party has abandoned the role of “loyal opposition” to wage war against democracy.

Michael McKeon

In 2018 in Columbia, Mo., Commander in Chief Donald Trump rallies the faithful in support of boot-licker-to-be Josh Hawley as he campaigns for the Senate. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The loy­al oppo­si­tion.” The phrase seems both famil­iar and obscure, also a bit obso­lete, but its his­to­ry sheds light on our cur­rent crisis.

The past four years have forced our atten­tion on two top­ics we nor­mal­ly take for grant­ed: rep­re­sen­ta­tive democ­ra­cy and par­ty pol­i­tics. The rea­son for the first is obvi­ous; why, there­fore, the second?

First, Pres­i­dent Trump has ded­i­cat­ed him­self to attack­ing both the legit­i­ma­cy of our elec­toral process­es and the evi­dence that for­eign pow­ers have inter­fered with them. In the weeks after he was defeat­ed in the nation­al elec­tion, these fraud­u­lent attacks cul­mi­nat­ed in charges that pres­i­dent-elect Biden’s vic­to­ry was the result of wide­spread elec­tion fraud and in attempts to manip­u­late the vote of the Elec­toral Col­lege. Blithe­ly play­ing the fraud game in this way exem­pli­fies the nar­cis­sis­tic anti-log­ic that we all learned and out­grew in child­hood but that has fueled Trump’s pathol­o­gy of denial through­out his term in office: I’m rub­ber and you’re glue, every­thing you say bounces off me and sticks to you.” 

Sec­ond, Trump’s ludi­crous chal­lenges to state and fed­er­al elec­tion results con­tin­ue to be thrown out by the courts. But his fol­ly con­tin­ues to demand our atten­tion because it’s spon­sored by the Repub­li­can Par­ty. Look­ing back no fur­ther than late last month, 60% of House Repub­li­cans endorsed a Texas lawsuit’s effort to over­turn the bal­lots of cit­i­zens who had vot­ed against the pres­i­dent. Charged with sub­vert­ing the Con­sti­tu­tion, the Repub­li­can Texas attor­ney gen­er­al used rub­ber-and-glue log­ic to assert that defend­ing against threats to cit­i­zens’ rights of suf­frage in pres­i­den­tial elec­tions upholds the Con­sti­tu­tion.” He was joined by 17 oth­er Repub­li­can state attor­neys who sup­port­ed House Repub­li­cans in their fraud­u­lent alle­ga­tion of elec­tion fraud. Ear­ly in Jan­u­ary, 11 Repub­li­can sen­a­tors and sen­a­tors-elect were joined by Vice Pres­i­dent Pence in vow­ing to reject Pres­i­dent-elect Biden’s elec­tion when it’s for­mal­ly cer­ti­fied in three days’ time. 

It’s impor­tant to stress the Repub­li­can spon­sor­ship of Trump’s elec­toral behav­ior for two rea­sons. First, inter­fer­ence with demo­c­ra­t­ic elec­tions has been a Repub­li­can strat­e­gy for many years. Sec­ond, apol­o­gists cur­rent­ly attribute the con­tin­u­ing align­ment of Repub­li­can lead­ers with the out­ra­geous poli­cies of the pres­i­dent to their fear of Trump’s vengeance. This expla­na­tion dates back to 2016, when Trump was elect­ed and it proved use­ful to sug­gest that the Repub­li­can Par­ty was tak­en aback by Trump’s opin­ions, their pop­u­lar­i­ty, and the enor­mi­ty of his base.”

But Trump is real­ly a crea­ture of his fel­low Repub­li­cans. Take Mitch McConnell. The Sen­ate Major­i­ty Leader staunch­ly spon­sored efforts to per­pe­trate elec­tion fraud and to sab­o­tage the Elec­toral Col­lege. Ear­li­er, in Trump’s impeach­ment tri­al, McConnell abet­ted the president’s obstruc­tion of con­gres­sion­al author­i­ty and his cor­rup­tion of a for­eign pow­er to serve his polit­i­cal inter­ests. Still ear­li­er, McConnell refused to con­sid­er Mer­rick Gar­land, then-Pres­i­dent Obama’s nom­i­nee, as jus­tice of the Supreme Court. Since well before Trump’s term of office, McConnell’s advo­ca­cy and agency have served to turn the pres­i­dent into a crea­ture of his par­ty, and that par­ty is the true base of Trump’s oppo­si­tion to rep­re­sen­ta­tive gov­ern­ment, as well as to income equal­i­ty and racial justice.

Crit­ics of Trump’s poli­cies right­ly call them anti­de­mo­c­ra­t­ic. In a nation found­ed on democ­ra­cy, these poli­cies clear­ly attack first prin­ci­ples and are crim­i­nal. Yet the exor­bi­tance of Trump’s poli­cies has made even the charge of being anti­de­mo­c­ra­t­ic sound abstract and for­mal­is­tic. More­over, Repub­li­cans have worked hard to stretch the appli­ca­tion of exec­u­tive priv­i­lege, exec­u­tive orders, and exec­u­tive immu­ni­ty to crim­i­nal and civ­il cas­es so far as to chal­lenge the demo­c­ra­t­ic notion that no one is above the law. The result has been to thwart legal reme­dies for pres­i­den­tial crimes against democracy.

But poli­cies backed by the Repub­li­can Par­ty are also anti­de­mo­c­ra­t­ic, and polit­i­cal par­ties are not immune to legal reme­dies. We’re remind­ed of this when we delve into our past and recall that the roots of our democ­ra­cy are entan­gled in the ori­gins of polit­i­cal par­ties. In the cur­rent cri­sis, the wretched sta­tus of loy­al­ty” is summed up by the fact that the blind demand for it is Trump’s only polit­i­cal pre­cept. This is loy­al­ty as ante­ri­or to rea­son, even to pol­i­tics: loy­al­ty as reli­gious faith. Loy­al­ty acquires a new-found fresh­ness when we look back three cen­turies to the notion of the loy­al opposition.

Before that notion arose, the lan­guage of polit­i­cal affil­i­a­tion was that of not polit­i­cal par­ties but reli­gious sects. Sev­en­teenth-cen­tu­ry Eng­lish peo­ple were ruled by roy­al abso­lutism, which was autho­rized by church domin­ion. With the mid-cen­tu­ry out­break of England’s civ­il war, this rule was opposed and repu­di­at­ed by Par­lia­men­tary forces, the reign­ing monarch, Charles I, was behead­ed, and the first glim­mer­ings of mod­ern demo­c­ra­t­ic the­o­ry were gen­er­at­ed before roy­al rule was restored 20 years lat­er. That the­o­ry would inspire the Amer­i­can rev­o­lu­tion against British colo­nial rule in the mid­dle of the fol­low­ing cen­tu­ry. And for the rest of the 17th cen­tu­ry, Eng­lish peo­ple fierce­ly and some­times vio­lent­ly debat­ed whether abso­lutism in church and state was to be restored along with royalism.

These debates brought polit­i­cal par­ties and par­ty pol­i­tics” into being. The Tories rep­re­sent­ed the roy­al inter­est while the Whigs opposed it. And at the turn of the 18th cen­tu­ry, when, after three decades of con­flict that fell short of armed bat­tle, it became clear that the most recent suc­ces­sor to the throne, James II, was deter­mined to revive the polit­i­cal and reli­gious abso­lutism of his father, he was not behead­ed but deposed. Monar­chy per­sist­ed, but its author­i­ty and pow­er were replaced by a slow­ly devel­op­ing sys­tem of par­lia­men­tary democ­ra­cy. Par­ty pol­i­tics and the con­tention of ide­olo­gies, influ­ence, and inter­ests had emerged as the alter­na­tive to civ­il war, which no one wished to repeat.

Carl von Clause­witz was soon to write: War is the con­tin­u­a­tion of pol­i­tics by oth­er means.” Par­ty pol­i­tics, how­ev­er con­tentious, were embraced by Eng­lish peo­ple as the con­tin­u­a­tion of war by oth­er means. In the 18th cen­tu­ry, whichev­er par­ty had lost the elec­tion was under­stood to exer­cise the role of a loy­al oppo­si­tion” (the phrase itself came lat­er), which meant that the par­ty cur­rent­ly lack­ing the elec­toral author­i­ty to rule would not try to sub­vert the rul­ing gov­ern­ment, because even in oppo­si­tion it was part of the gov­ern­ment. The nature and lim­its of loy­al­ty were set by a com­mit­ment to this principle.

The demo­c­ra­t­ic fran­chise didn’t exist in the 17th cen­tu­ry and sub­ver­sion of the gov­ern­ment was under­stood only in mil­i­tary terms. There­after sub­ver­sion has come to include the refusal to hon­or the will of the elec­torate, the sub­ver­sion not only of phys­i­cal pow­er but also of the elec­toral man­date. (This is why in recent weeks we’ve been able to imag­ine a coup that didn’t nec­es­sar­i­ly involve a mil­i­tary takeover.) A corol­lary of the con­cept of the loy­al oppo­si­tion is the prin­ci­ple that polit­i­cal oppo­si­tion in itself is no longer sedi­tion or trea­son. But any oppo­si­tion that amounts to the sub­ver­sion of gov­ern­ment is sedi­tious and trea­son­able, whether it issues from the anti­de­mo­c­ra­t­ic dis­loy­al­ty of a par­ty with­in gov­ern­ment or from the mil­i­tary coer­cion of a for­eign power. 

In our cur­rent cri­sis, the Repub­li­can Par­ty has abro­gat­ed its loy­al­ty to the U.S. gov­ern­ment. The par­ty has revert­ed to a sec­tar­i­an­ism defined by a reli­gious faith, high­er than pol­i­tics and rea­son, that dic­tates sedi­tious and trea­son­able action. The first signs of the Repub­li­can Party’s will­ing­ness to serve as the dis­loy­al oppo­si­tion can be dat­ed to 2000: When the pres­i­den­cy was won through the party’s fraud­u­lent inter­fer­ence with Florida’s elec­tion bal­lots; when Pres­i­dent George W. Bush exploit­ed out­rage at 911 to foment the inva­sion of Iraq through lies about its sup­posed weapons of mass destruc­tion; and when state ter­ror­ism waged the War on Ter­ror” on tens of thou­sands of for­eign­ers, both those indis­crim­i­nat­ing­ly killed abroad and those vic­tims of ter­ror denied refuge here. The Repub­li­can Tea Par­ty” was a breed­ing ground for Trump’s fol­low­ers, and antic­i­pat­ed his fake news” and cult of igno­rance. The very name the Tea Par­ty” twist­ed his­tor­i­cal truth into grotesque dis­in­for­ma­tion,” turn­ing a sym­bol of resis­tance to colo­nial oppres­sion into oppres­sive resis­tance to that resis­tance. Sim­i­lar­ly, the evan­gel­i­cal Right has turned the 17th-cen­tu­ry achieve­ment of free­dom from the reli­gious abso­lutism of the state into free­dom of reli­gion from sup­posed state con­trol. In the case of both Trump and the Repub­li­can Par­ty, con­spir­a­cy the­o­ry is the sec­u­lar equiv­a­lent of reli­gious belief: faith explic­it­ly val­i­dat­ed by the absence of empir­i­cal evidence. 

The loss­es in the 2010 midterm elec­tions owed too much to Obama’s com­mit­ment to com­pro­mise with the Repub­li­cans, whose dis­dain for com­pro­mise is one hall­mark of the party’s dis­loy­al­ty. If the nation can be healed” — an open ques­tion — it will not result from reach­ing across the aisle. In 18th-cen­tu­ry Britain, the deposed monarch and then his son — the old Pre­tender” and the young Pre­tender” — raised armies in efforts to seize the throne by mil­i­tary force and were defeat­ed on the field of bat­tle. To be healed our nation­al wound must be pub­licly iden­ti­fied as hav­ing been inflict­ed by our Repub­li­can pre­tenders, the par­ty of dis­loy­al opposition.

In truth, reach­ing across the aisle to Trump’s Repub­li­can base is anal­o­gous to heal­ing our wound by appeas­ing his pop­u­lar base and for­bear­ing to pros­e­cute the crimes of the pres­i­dent and his par­ty. Instead, Trump’s two bases must coun­te­nance their defeat and be made to face what they stand for. This will require not mak­ing nice but straight talk — facts, evi­dence, and argu­ments — from the lead­ers of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty, its rank and file, those who vot­ed against Trump, and all right-think­ing peo­ple, includ­ing those few Repub­li­cans who have demon­strat­ed that they know what it means to be a mem­ber of the loy­al opposition.

It’s not Biden’s job to edu­cate the dis­loy­al oppo­si­tion or those who vot­ed against him. But in per­form­ing the for­mi­da­ble labor of run­ning this coun­try he should expect no will­ing coop­er­a­tion from the oth­er par­ty, and he should extend it and its mem­bers no easy exon­er­a­tion. The job of edu­ca­tion belongs to the rest of us. One part of it is the les­son that by betray­ing the elec­toral man­date, the Repub­li­can Par­ty, in dis­loy­al oppo­si­tion, has betrayed the U.S. gov­ern­ment. If we are to heal our wound” and move for­ward,” this must become our understanding.

Try­ing to pla­cate Trump’s two bases mis­reads the mean­ing of the past four years. Obama’s elec­tion seemed to sig­nal rad­i­cal change. But his mild demeanor and mod­er­ate poli­cies only enraged those he might have opposed more force­ful­ly, and the result­ing blow­back has fueled Trump’s two bases. This rage must now be named and answered in the lan­guage of social jus­tice and through the action of polit­i­cal change. This sec­ond chance may be our last one.

Michael McK­eon is a pro­fes­sor of lit­er­a­ture at Rut­gers University.

