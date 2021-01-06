Should We Call It Treason?

The ​“loy­al oppo­si­tion.” The phrase seems both famil­iar and obscure, also a bit obso­lete, but its his­to­ry sheds light on our cur­rent crisis.



The past four years have forced our atten­tion on two top­ics we nor­mal­ly take for grant­ed: rep­re­sen­ta­tive democ­ra­cy and par­ty pol­i­tics. The rea­son for the first is obvi­ous; why, there­fore, the second?

First, Pres­i­dent Trump has ded­i­cat­ed him­self to attack­ing both the legit­i­ma­cy of our elec­toral process­es and the evi­dence that for­eign pow­ers have inter­fered with them. In the weeks after he was defeat­ed in the nation­al elec­tion, these fraud­u­lent attacks cul­mi­nat­ed in charges that pres­i­dent-elect Biden’s vic­to­ry was the result of wide­spread elec­tion fraud and in attempts to manip­u­late the vote of the Elec­toral Col­lege. Blithe­ly play­ing the fraud game in this way exem­pli­fies the nar­cis­sis­tic anti-log­ic that we all learned and out­grew in child­hood but that has fueled Trump’s pathol­o­gy of denial through­out his term in office: ​“I’m rub­ber and you’re glue, every­thing you say bounces off me and sticks to you.”

Sec­ond, Trump’s ludi­crous chal­lenges to state and fed­er­al elec­tion results con­tin­ue to be thrown out by the courts. But his fol­ly con­tin­ues to demand our atten­tion because it’s spon­sored by the Repub­li­can Par­ty. Look­ing back no fur­ther than late last month, 60% of House Repub­li­cans endorsed a Texas lawsuit’s effort to over­turn the bal­lots of cit­i­zens who had vot­ed against the pres­i­dent. Charged with sub­vert­ing the Con­sti­tu­tion, the Repub­li­can Texas attor­ney gen­er­al used rub­ber-and-glue log­ic to assert that defend­ing against threats to ​“cit­i­zens’ rights of suf­frage in pres­i­den­tial elec­tions upholds the Con­sti­tu­tion.” He was joined by 17 oth­er Repub­li­can state attor­neys who sup­port­ed House Repub­li­cans in their fraud­u­lent alle­ga­tion of elec­tion fraud. Ear­ly in Jan­u­ary, 11 Repub­li­can sen­a­tors and sen­a­tors-elect were joined by Vice Pres­i­dent Pence in vow­ing to reject Pres­i­dent-elect Biden’s elec­tion when it’s for­mal­ly cer­ti­fied in three days’ time.

It’s impor­tant to stress the Repub­li­can spon­sor­ship of Trump’s elec­toral behav­ior for two rea­sons. First, inter­fer­ence with demo­c­ra­t­ic elec­tions has been a Repub­li­can strat­e­gy for many years. Sec­ond, apol­o­gists cur­rent­ly attribute the con­tin­u­ing align­ment of Repub­li­can lead­ers with the out­ra­geous poli­cies of the pres­i­dent to their fear of Trump’s vengeance. This expla­na­tion dates back to 2016, when Trump was elect­ed and it proved use­ful to sug­gest that the Repub­li­can Par­ty was tak­en aback by Trump’s opin­ions, their pop­u­lar­i­ty, and the enor­mi­ty of his ​“base.”

But Trump is real­ly a crea­ture of his fel­low Repub­li­cans. Take Mitch McConnell. The Sen­ate Major­i­ty Leader staunch­ly spon­sored efforts to per­pe­trate elec­tion fraud and to sab­o­tage the Elec­toral Col­lege. Ear­li­er, in Trump’s impeach­ment tri­al, McConnell abet­ted the president’s obstruc­tion of con­gres­sion­al author­i­ty and his cor­rup­tion of a for­eign pow­er to serve his polit­i­cal inter­ests. Still ear­li­er, McConnell refused to con­sid­er Mer­rick Gar­land, then-Pres­i­dent Obama’s nom­i­nee, as jus­tice of the Supreme Court. Since well before Trump’s term of office, McConnell’s advo­ca­cy and agency have served to turn the pres­i­dent into a crea­ture of his par­ty, and that par­ty is the true base of Trump’s oppo­si­tion to rep­re­sen­ta­tive gov­ern­ment, as well as to income equal­i­ty and racial justice.

Crit­ics of Trump’s poli­cies right­ly call them anti­de­mo­c­ra­t­ic. In a nation found­ed on democ­ra­cy, these poli­cies clear­ly attack first prin­ci­ples and are crim­i­nal. Yet the exor­bi­tance of Trump’s poli­cies has made even the charge of being anti­de­mo­c­ra­t­ic sound abstract and for­mal­is­tic. More­over, Repub­li­cans have worked hard to stretch the appli­ca­tion of exec­u­tive priv­i­lege, exec­u­tive orders, and exec­u­tive immu­ni­ty to crim­i­nal and civ­il cas­es so far as to chal­lenge the demo­c­ra­t­ic notion that no one is above the law. The result has been to thwart legal reme­dies for pres­i­den­tial crimes against democracy.

But poli­cies backed by the Repub­li­can Par­ty are also anti­de­mo­c­ra­t­ic, and polit­i­cal par­ties are not immune to legal reme­dies. We’re remind­ed of this when we delve into our past and recall that the roots of our democ­ra­cy are entan­gled in the ori­gins of polit­i­cal par­ties. In the cur­rent cri­sis, the wretched sta­tus of ​“loy­al­ty” is summed up by the fact that the blind demand for it is Trump’s only polit­i­cal pre­cept. This is loy­al­ty as ante­ri­or to rea­son, even to pol­i­tics: loy­al­ty as reli­gious faith. Loy­al­ty acquires a new-found fresh­ness when we look back three cen­turies to the notion of the loy­al opposition.

Before that notion arose, the lan­guage of polit­i­cal affil­i­a­tion was that of not polit­i­cal par­ties but reli­gious sects. Sev­en­teenth-cen­tu­ry Eng­lish peo­ple were ruled by roy­al abso­lutism, which was autho­rized by church domin­ion. With the mid-cen­tu­ry out­break of England’s civ­il war, this rule was opposed and repu­di­at­ed by Par­lia­men­tary forces, the reign­ing monarch, Charles I, was behead­ed, and the first glim­mer­ings of mod­ern demo­c­ra­t­ic the­o­ry were gen­er­at­ed before roy­al rule was restored 20 years lat­er. That the­o­ry would inspire the Amer­i­can rev­o­lu­tion against British colo­nial rule in the mid­dle of the fol­low­ing cen­tu­ry. And for the rest of the 17th cen­tu­ry, Eng­lish peo­ple fierce­ly and some­times vio­lent­ly debat­ed whether abso­lutism in church and state was to be restored along with royalism.

These debates brought polit­i­cal par­ties and ​“par­ty pol­i­tics” into being. The Tories rep­re­sent­ed the roy­al inter­est while the Whigs opposed it. And at the turn of the 18th cen­tu­ry, when, after three decades of con­flict that fell short of armed bat­tle, it became clear that the most recent suc­ces­sor to the throne, James II, was deter­mined to revive the polit­i­cal and reli­gious abso­lutism of his father, he was not behead­ed but deposed. Monar­chy per­sist­ed, but its author­i­ty and pow­er were replaced by a slow­ly devel­op­ing sys­tem of par­lia­men­tary democ­ra­cy. Par­ty pol­i­tics and the con­tention of ide­olo­gies, influ­ence, and inter­ests had emerged as the alter­na­tive to civ­il war, which no one wished to repeat.

Carl von Clause­witz was soon to write: ​“War is the con­tin­u­a­tion of pol­i­tics by oth­er means.” Par­ty pol­i­tics, how­ev­er con­tentious, were embraced by Eng­lish peo­ple as the con­tin­u­a­tion of war by oth­er means. In the 18th cen­tu­ry, whichev­er par­ty had lost the elec­tion was under­stood to exer­cise the role of a ​“loy­al oppo­si­tion” (the phrase itself came lat­er), which meant that the par­ty cur­rent­ly lack­ing the elec­toral author­i­ty to rule would not try to sub­vert the rul­ing gov­ern­ment, because even in oppo­si­tion it was part of the gov­ern­ment. The nature and lim­its of loy­al­ty were set by a com­mit­ment to this principle.

The demo­c­ra­t­ic fran­chise didn’t exist in the 17th cen­tu­ry and sub­ver­sion of the gov­ern­ment was under­stood only in mil­i­tary terms. There­after sub­ver­sion has come to include the refusal to hon­or the will of the elec­torate, the sub­ver­sion not only of phys­i­cal pow­er but also of the elec­toral man­date. (This is why in recent weeks we’ve been able to imag­ine a coup that didn’t nec­es­sar­i­ly involve a mil­i­tary takeover.) A corol­lary of the con­cept of the loy­al oppo­si­tion is the prin­ci­ple that polit­i­cal oppo­si­tion in itself is no longer sedi­tion or trea­son. But any oppo­si­tion that amounts to the sub­ver­sion of gov­ern­ment is sedi­tious and trea­son­able, whether it issues from the anti­de­mo­c­ra­t­ic dis­loy­al­ty of a par­ty with­in gov­ern­ment or from the mil­i­tary coer­cion of a for­eign power.

In our cur­rent cri­sis, the Repub­li­can Par­ty has abro­gat­ed its loy­al­ty to the U.S. gov­ern­ment. The par­ty has revert­ed to a sec­tar­i­an­ism defined by a reli­gious faith, high­er than pol­i­tics and rea­son, that dic­tates sedi­tious and trea­son­able action. The first signs of the Repub­li­can Party’s will­ing­ness to serve as the dis­loy­al oppo­si­tion can be dat­ed to 2000: When the pres­i­den­cy was won through the party’s fraud­u­lent inter­fer­ence with Florida’s elec­tion bal­lots; when Pres­i­dent George W. Bush exploit­ed out­rage at 9⁄ 11 to foment the inva­sion of Iraq through lies about its sup­posed weapons of mass destruc­tion; and when state ter­ror­ism waged the ​“War on Ter­ror” on tens of thou­sands of for­eign­ers, both those indis­crim­i­nat­ing­ly killed abroad and those vic­tims of ter­ror denied refuge here. The Repub­li­can ​“Tea Par­ty” was a breed­ing ground for Trump’s fol­low­ers, and antic­i­pat­ed his ​“fake news” and cult of igno­rance. The very name ​“the Tea Par­ty” twist­ed his­tor­i­cal truth into grotesque ​“dis­in­for­ma­tion,” turn­ing a sym­bol of resis­tance to colo­nial oppres­sion into oppres­sive resis­tance to that resis­tance. Sim­i­lar­ly, the evan­gel­i­cal Right has turned the 17th-cen­tu­ry achieve­ment of free­dom from the reli­gious abso­lutism of the state into free­dom of reli­gion from sup­posed state con­trol. In the case of both Trump and the Repub­li­can Par­ty, con­spir­a­cy the­o­ry is the sec­u­lar equiv­a­lent of reli­gious belief: faith explic­it­ly val­i­dat­ed by the absence of empir­i­cal evidence.

The loss­es in the 2010 midterm elec­tions owed too much to Obama’s com­mit­ment to com­pro­mise with the Repub­li­cans, whose dis­dain for com­pro­mise is one hall­mark of the party’s dis­loy­al­ty. If the nation can be ​“healed” — an open ques­tion — it will not result from reach­ing across the aisle. In 18th-cen­tu­ry Britain, the deposed monarch and then his son — ​“the old Pre­tender” and ​“the young Pre­tender” — raised armies in efforts to seize the throne by mil­i­tary force and were defeat­ed on the field of bat­tle. To be healed our nation­al wound must be pub­licly iden­ti­fied as hav­ing been inflict­ed by our Repub­li­can pre­tenders, the par­ty of dis­loy­al opposition.

In truth, reach­ing across the aisle to Trump’s Repub­li­can base is anal­o­gous to heal­ing our wound by appeas­ing his pop­u­lar base and for­bear­ing to pros­e­cute the crimes of the pres­i­dent and his par­ty. Instead, Trump’s two bases must coun­te­nance their defeat and be made to face what they stand for. This will require not mak­ing nice but straight talk — facts, evi­dence, and argu­ments — from the lead­ers of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty, its rank and file, those who vot­ed against Trump, and all right-think­ing peo­ple, includ­ing those few Repub­li­cans who have demon­strat­ed that they know what it means to be a mem­ber of the loy­al opposition.

It’s not Biden’s job to edu­cate the dis­loy­al oppo­si­tion or those who vot­ed against him. But in per­form­ing the for­mi­da­ble labor of run­ning this coun­try he should expect no will­ing coop­er­a­tion from the oth­er par­ty, and he should extend it and its mem­bers no easy exon­er­a­tion. The job of edu­ca­tion belongs to the rest of us. One part of it is the les­son that by betray­ing the elec­toral man­date, the Repub­li­can Par­ty, in dis­loy­al oppo­si­tion, has betrayed the U.S. gov­ern­ment. If we are to ​“heal our wound” and ​“move for­ward,” this must become our understanding.

Try­ing to pla­cate Trump’s two bases mis­reads the mean­ing of the past four years. Obama’s elec­tion seemed to sig­nal rad­i­cal change. But his mild demeanor and mod­er­ate poli­cies only enraged those he might have opposed more force­ful­ly, and the result­ing blow­back has fueled Trump’s two bases. This rage must now be named and answered in the lan­guage of social jus­tice and through the action of polit­i­cal change. This sec­ond chance may be our last one.

