The EPA Responded to a Respiratory Virus by Relaxing Pollution Controls

EPA invit­ed this wave of waivers back in March, announc­ing it would relax its enforce­ment upon request, under cov­er of Covid-19. The pol­i­cy allowed pol­luters that assert­ed Covid-19 pre­vent­ed them from mon­i­tor­ing and report­ing their own pol­lu­tion to refrain from doing so with­out penalty.

The Covid-19 pan­dem­ic has ush­ered in a wave of wor­ri­some and need­less reg­u­la­to­ry relax­ations that have increased pol­lu­tion across the Unit­ed States. Recent report­ing by the Asso­ci­at­ed Press and oth­er out­lets has doc­u­ment­ed more than 3,000 pan­dem­ic-based requests from pol­luters to state agen­cies and the U.S. Envi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion Agency for waivers of envi­ron­men­tal require­ments. Numer­ous state gov­ern­ments, with the tac­it encour­age­ment of the EPA, went along with many of those requests. All too often, those waivers — request­ed, osten­si­bly, to pro­tect Amer­i­can work­ers from expo­sure to the coro­n­avirus — were grant­ed with lit­tle or no review, notwith­stand­ing the risks the result­ing emis­sions posed to pub­lic health and the environment.

Howls of protest and a federal lawsuit prompted EPA to terminate its Covid policy at the end of August. But too much damage has already been done.

Many of the largest reg­u­lat­ed pol­luters, such as refiner­ies and chem­i­cal plants, were des­ig­nat­ed as essen­tial busi­ness­es that were to keep oper­at­ing dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. But EPA’s waiv­er pol­i­cy allowed these com­pa­nies to send home ​“nonessen­tial” envi­ron­men­tal and safe­ty inspec­tors whose job it is to pro­tect the pub­lic. Only to an agency that deval­ues pol­lu­tion impacts and pro­tect­ing the pub­lic does such a pol­i­cy make sense.

This pol­i­cy also left EPA and state offi­cials in the dark about where and why pol­luter self-mon­i­tor­ing had been halt­ed. Many in the oil and gas indus­try raced to sus­pend Leak Detec­tion and Report­ing, a crit­i­cal pro­tec­tion against fugi­tive tox­ic gas leaks. With­out self-mea­sure­ments, even refin­ery own­ers and oper­a­tors may have been unaware of any haz­ardous con­t­a­m­i­nants their plants were emitting.

Strik­ing­ly, more than 50 of the facil­i­ties that obtained rule exemp­tions had trou­bling pre-pan­dem­ic records of envi­ron­men­tal vio­la­tions. Waiv­er peti­tions from such recidi­vists should have received the most care­ful and exact­ing scruti­ny. But in the fren­zy to grant pass­es to pol­luters under cov­er of the pan­dem­ic, even that sen­si­ble safe­guard went unobserved.

Fol­low­ing the EPA’s lead, numer­ous states adopt­ed and imple­ment­ed undu­ly lax pan­dem­ic waiv­er poli­cies. Texas grant­ed more than 200 waiv­er requests, but the Lone Star state was not alone:

Reg­u­la­tors sus­pend­ed in-per­son self-inspec­tions at a nuclear test site in Nevada.

North Dako­ta offi­cials grant­ed a request to sus­pend ground­wa­ter sam­pling at a nat­ur­al-gas pro­cess­ing plant where 837 , 000 gal­lons of liq­uid nat­ur­al gas had spilled from a leak over the pre­ced­ing five years.

Arkansas grant­ed a long-term blan­ket waiv­er of safe­ty test­ing for aban­doned oil and gas wells.

Wyoming grant­ed (most­ly very large) oil and gas com­pa­nies a pass on air-pol­lu­tion emis­sion rules.

Michi­gan approved requests from sev­er­al cities to delay test­ing for lead in drink­ing water and for replac­ing the sort of lead pipes that cre­at­ed the hor­rif­ic pub­lic health dis­as­ter in Flint.

These reg­u­la­to­ry fail­ures have occurred against the back­drop of a steady decline in both fed­er­al and state envi­ron­men­tal enforce­ment. The num­bers of gov­ern­ment sci­en­tists and attor­neys whose work focus­es on enforc­ing envi­ron­men­tal laws has dropped sig­nif­i­cant­ly in recent years. There have also been sub­stan­tial decreas­es in the num­bers of in-per­son gov­ern­ment inspec­tions of pol­lu­tion sources, the vol­ume of enforce­ment actions pur­sued, the num­ber of envi­ron­men­tal crim­i­nal inves­ti­ga­tions, and the amount of mon­ey that pol­luters have been com­pelled to spend on pol­lu­tion con­trol as a direct result of enforce­ment activ­i­ties. EPA has all but aban­doned its long­stand­ing over­sight of state enforce­ment work. And the fed­er­al agency has craven­ly deferred to state enforce­ment (or nonen­force­ment) pri­or­i­ties, even though quite a few states lack the resources and/​or polit­i­cal will to effec­tive­ly enforce envi­ron­men­tal standards.

How do we move for­ward, even as the pan­dem­ic con­tin­ues? Sev­er­al mea­sures are urgent­ly need­ed to rein­vig­o­rate envi­ron­men­tal enforce­ment in the Unit­ed States. Cer­tain­ly any overt­ly fraud­u­lent sus­pen­sion appli­ca­tions must be iden­ti­fied and be the basis for strict enforce­ment mea­sures. Though we may nev­er know the full scope of the dam­age, any avail­able data col­lect­ed by the reg­u­lat­ed enti­ties or the pub­lic dur­ing the enforce­ment sus­pen­sion should be scru­ti­nized to ensure that harms aren’t con­tin­u­ing. More fed­er­al and state mon­ey must be allo­cat­ed to envi­ron­men­tal enforce­ment work — and the size of EPA grants to state agen­cies must be mean­ing­ful­ly increased. The EPA and the states must devote time and ener­gy to recruit­ing new enforce­ment pro­fes­sion­als and sup­port staffs. And — impor­tant­ly — envi­ron­men­tal agen­cies must upgrade the train­ing they pro­vide for new­ly hired staffers so mis­takes by inex­pe­ri­enced rook­ies will be minimized.

Pro­tect­ing gov­ern­ment and pri­vate-sec­tor employ­ees from dis­ease is unques­tion­ably a legit­i­mate and worth­while goal. How­ev­er, employ­ee pro­tec­tion should not be used as an excuse to sus­pend gov­ern­ment enforce­ment of crit­i­cal envi­ron­men­tal safe­guards. The health of all Amer­i­cans requires noth­ing less.