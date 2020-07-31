Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

How the Foster Care System Punishes the Poor

Maya Schenwar and Victoria LawJuly 31, 2020

(Getty)

As vital calls to defund the police rise, some have been sug­gest­ing these funds be redi­rect­ed to Health & Human Ser­vices depart­ments. These depart­ments, as schol­ar-activist Dorothy Robertsnotes, tend to house child wel­fare” and fos­ter care, which pro­vide pun­ish­ment rather than care for many fam­i­lies, par­tic­u­lar­ly Black and Brown fam­i­lies. As we call for defund­ing puni­tive police sys­tems, it’s espe­cial­ly impor­tant to rec­og­nize the child wel­fare” sys­tem for what it is: sur­veil­lance, polic­ing and pun­ish­ment. The fol­low­ing excerpt first appeared in Prison by Any Oth­er Name: The Harm­ful Con­se­quences of Pop­u­lar Reforms, pub­lished by The New Press and reprint­ed here with permission.

Mari­ame Kaba apt­ly terms fos­ter care the child kid­nap­ping sys­tem” — a set of prac­tices that break apart fam­i­lies and pun­ish mar­gin­al­ized peo­ple, much like the prison sys­tem itself. That’s a term that rings true in the case of Angela Willard, a Penn­syl­va­nia moth­er of sev­en. Willard is white, but she lives below the pover­ty line and has a seri­ous med­ical con­di­tion, two strikes that have been used against her when she has sought help. In 2012, Willard mar­ried a man who was on the sex offend­er reg­istry. Willard signed a spousal agree­ment” vow­ing nev­er to leave her chil­dren unsu­per­vised with her hus­band. But despite her pre­cau­tions, the calls to the Depart­ment of Human Ser­vices (DHS, Pennsylvania’s child pro­tec­tive ser­vices agency) began. The calls were from neigh­bors who’d seen her husband’s name and address on the sex offend­er reg­istry and want­ed him out of the com­mu­ni­ty. Some­times some­one would call sim­ply because they were upset with Willard’s fam­i­ly for anoth­er rea­son. Dis­putes between neigh­bors became an oppor­tu­ni­ty for vin­dic­tive attempts to get Willard’s chil­dren tak­en away from her. DHS vis­it­ed Willard’s house sev­en times over the next four years in response to these calls; it ruled every com­plaint unfound­ed.”

How­ev­er, these vis­its meant that DHS case­work­ers were famil­iar with Willard’s home when they arrived for a dif­fer­ent rea­son in April 2016. This time, they were respond­ing to a call regard­ing Willard herself.

Willard’s hus­band had turned abu­sive the pre­vi­ous year, beat­ing her reg­u­lar­ly and even­tu­al­ly push­ing her thir­teen-year-old son when he tried to inter­vene. So Willard called Women Against Abuse, a large Philadel­phia non­prof­it that pro­vides ser­vices to domes­tic vio­lence survivors.

The coun­selors at Women Against Abuse told Willard they could tem­porar­i­ly arrange for shel­ter for her and two of her four younger chil­dren. (By then, her three old­est chil­dren were adults and liv­ing else­where.) Willard had no one else to care for her oth­er two chil­dren, so she decid­ed to stay put with all of her chil­dren and plan an escape on her own. Eleven days lat­er, DHS was at her door, threat­en­ing to take her children.

This is because Women Against Abuse is a man­dat­ed reporter, mean­ing that employ­ees are required to noti­fy DHS if they sus­pect a child is in an abu­sive sit­u­a­tion. When Willard didn’t leave her hus­band, the agency informed DHS about her dis­clo­sure of domes­tic vio­lence. The agency that was sup­posed to help Willard instead sur­veilled her because it was man­dat­ed to do so. Now DHS had arrived to take away her children.

Child pro­tec­tive ser­vice agen­cies and the fos­ter care sys­tem exert social con­trol over hun­dreds of thou­sands of fam­i­lies across the Unit­ed States, and these num­bers are grow­ing. A 2018 report by the Depart­ment of Health and Human Ser­vices found a 10 per­cent rise in chil­dren in fos­ter care nation­wide — from 397,600 in 2012 to 437,500 in 2016. Mean­while, the com­plete ter­mi­na­tion of parental rights has also risen pre­cip­i­tous­ly, increas­ing by about 60 per­cent from 2010 to 2016. This dra­mat­ic rise in both fos­ter care and parental rights ter­mi­na­tion tar­gets low-income par­ents of col­or, par­tic­u­lar­ly Black and Native par­ents. Advo­cates have dubbed this phe­nom­e­non the new Jane Crow” giv­en that the crim­i­nal­iza­tion of par­ent­ing falls large­ly upon moth­ers of col­or, par­tic­u­lar­ly low-income Black mothers.

Con­trary to pop­u­lar opin­ion, most of the time, when chil­dren are removed from the home, it’s not because of abuse; the alle­ga­tion is usu­al­ly neglect. Neglect is an alle­ga­tion that encom­pass­es a range of prob­lems — in addi­tion to leav­ing a child alone for peri­ods of time, it can refer to home­less­ness or sub­stan­dard hous­ing, a lack of weath­er-appro­pri­ate or clean cloth­ing, and chron­ic late­ness­es or absences from school. Many of these prob­lems stem from pover­ty and lack of ade­quate access to hous­ing, food, and oth­er resources rather than parental mal­ice or indifference.

The swelling of the fos­ter care sys­tem is anoth­er case in which reforms are dri­ving the expan­sion of sur­veil­lance and pun­ish­ment. The net is widen­ing — and more and more fam­i­lies are get­ting caught in it — in part because of a sup­pos­ed­ly more com­pas­sion­ate approach to child wel­fare. Roberts, who has stud­ied the issue for near­ly twen­ty years, has not­ed this change in child wel­fare approach­es. Chil­dren may come across the author­i­ties’ radar for a host of rea­sons, such as a neigh­bor call­ing the police to report the scent of mar­i­jua­na in the hall­way, school offi­cials call­ing child pro­tec­tive ser­vices after notic­ing a student’s con­tin­u­al absence, or a bystander call­ing in to report a child seem­ing­ly left alone in a play­ground. Not all com­plaints war­rant remov­ing a child from their fam­i­ly, but in response to increased scruti­ny over their actions, child wel­fare offi­cials are increas­ing­ly divid­ing chil­dren into low-risk” and high-risk” groups. Low-risk” youth are not con­sid­ered to be in imme­di­ate dan­ger and are gen­er­al­ly not removed from the home right away. Instead, their fam­i­lies are giv­en require­ments to ful­fill and their actions are super­vised by child ser­vices. In prac­tice, this means that many low-risk” fam­i­lies who pre­vi­ous­ly would nev­er have fall­en under state sur­veil­lance are now swept into the net. Then, if the social work­ers sur­veilling their homes dis­cov­er any infrac­tion, their chil­dren are more like­ly to be placed in fos­ter care.

Although the words fos­ter” and care” con­vey sup­port­ive­ness and nur­tur­ing, in prac­tice the sys­tem often doesn’t fit these descrip­tors. Fos­ter care shat­ters the lives of both adults and chil­dren: as report­ed by the Nation­al Coali­tion for Child Pro­tec­tion Reform, a coali­tion of child wel­fare pro­fes­sion­als work­ing to reform the child wel­fare sys­tem, peo­ple who have been in fos­ter care have sig­nif­i­cant­ly high­er rates of post-trau­mat­ic stress dis­or­der than war vet­er­ans, and on aver­age, even chil­dren who have been abused or neglect­ed have fared bet­ter when they’ve remained in their homes than when they’ve been placed in fos­ter care. Mean­while, par­ents are often left defense­less in the face of a sys­tem that penal­izes them and their chil­dren for forces beyond their con­trol, such as pover­ty, home­less­ness, and domes­tic violence.

This brings us back to Angela Willard, who called a social ser­vice agency for help — and end­ed up with DHS at her door. DHS insist­ed that Willard’s chil­dren be removed from the home. Want­i­ng to ensure their safe­ty, Willard agreed to have the case­work­ers take her four chil­dren to the home of her twen­ty-five-year-old daugh­ter, who was liv­ing in anoth­er coun­ty. But the next day, case­work­ers called Willard and told her she wouldn’t get her chil­dren back until she got safe.” How­ev­er, she says, They didn’t tell me where to get safe at. I had no place to go.”

She wait­ed a cou­ple of days to make a move. One night, while her hus­band was sleep­ing, Willard grabbed some mon­ey, a back­pack, and her children’s com­put­er and left the house, not know­ing where she was headed.

For a while, the answer was nowhere. Willard became home­less, and has been ever since. She also became severe­ly ill: born with hyper-trop­ic car­diomy­opa­thy, a seri­ous heart con­di­tion, Willard had health issues that were exac­er­bat­ed by her dev­as­tat­ing cir­cum­stances. Not long after leav­ing home, she had a heart attack and stroke and was admit­ted to the hos­pi­tal. To add insult to injury, DHS added her health to its list of rea­sons Willard was unfit to care for her children.

Willard’s pover­ty proved to be anoth­er strike against her. When her chil­dren were tak­en away, she was wait­ing to be approved for social secu­ri­ty pay­ments based on her dis­abil­i­ty. As she attempt­ed to get her chil­dren back from DHS cus­tody, she was told that her lack of income was an addi­tion­al rea­son she was con­sid­ered unfit. For her, the unfair­ness of the sys­tem was pal­pa­ble: although those who care for oth­ers’ chil­dren in fos­ter care and kin­ship care are giv­en state mon­ey to do so, no one ever offered her finan­cial sup­port to care for her own chil­dren. In oth­er words, child wel­fare offi­cials were pay­ing her daugh­ter to care for Willard’s four chil­dren while keep­ing them sep­a­rat­ed from Willard for being poor.

Willard tried hard to take DHS’s man­date to get safe” to heart. How­ev­er, all forms of help came with man­dates, sur­veil­lance, and con­trol. Mir­ror­ing police tac­tics, DHS case­work­ers tracked Willard’s every par­ent­ing move and pun­ished her for her pover­ty, poor health, and sta­tus as an abuse sur­vivor. Rather than help­ing her find hous­ing when she was sleep­ing on a bus, DHS gave her a long list of demands to meet in order to get her chil­dren back.

Des­per­ate for reuni­fi­ca­tion, Willard fol­lowed the agency’s instruc­tions to a T. She took a slew of required class­es that filled her days. Even after a heart attack and a stroke, she nev­er missed a class, com­mit­ted to doing what­ev­er it took to get her chil­dren back.

Willard was too ill to hold a job, which, she says, gave her one advan­tage: were she work­ing, she nev­er would be able to meet all of DHS’s man­dates. Even­tu­al­ly she began to receive dis­abil­i­ty checks due to her heart con­di­tion, giv­ing her mon­ey to live on. But this real­i­ty doesn’t bode well for most moth­ers and care­givers, who must work in order to sur­vive and have any hope of reunit­ing with their kids.

Among the class­es that DHS man­dates to regain cus­tody are domes­tic vio­lence work­shops, par­ent­ing class­es, and anger man­age­ment cours­es. Child pro­tec­tive ser­vices’ par­ent­ing class­es, as well as the oth­er class­es man­dat­ed on the path to reuni­fi­ca­tion, tend to fol­low an assump­tion that peo­ple have lost their chil­dren because of indi­vid­ual fail­ings, not because of pover­ty, racism, and victimization.

Willard put in the work and checked all the box­es to learn” how to be a good par­ent — but with­out help secur­ing basic needs like hous­ing, she still didn’t meet DHS’s def­i­n­i­tion of fit.”

Willard now lives at a city home­less shel­ter. Despite her efforts, she still doesn’t have cus­tody of her chil­dren; instead, she is allowed only two hours a week of super­vised vis­its. A judge has told her that even though she’s met the require­ments for reuni­fi­ca­tion in terms of class­es, vis­its and oth­er steps, she must also pass a par­ent capac­i­ty test. Willard is wor­ried about the test. She’s had seri­ous prob­lems with her eye­sight since her stroke, and the test’s writ­ten por­tion con­sists of 564 ques­tions on a com­put­er screen. She asked DHS whether accom­mo­da­tions could be made for her vision issues — like arrang­ing for some­one to read the ques­tions to her. The answer was no. The par­ent capac­i­ty test deter­mines whether Willard will get her chil­dren back, but no one will help her see the computer.

The sys­tem is so messed up,” she says. They set you up to fail.”

Copy­right © 2020 by Maya Schen­war and Vic­to­ria Law. This excerpt orig­i­nal­ly appeared in Prison by Any Oth­er Name: The Harm­ful Con­se­quences of Pop­u­lar Reforms, pub­lished by The New Press and reprint­ed here with permission.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
Similar articles
Labor
‘The Teacher Shortage’ Is No Accident—It’s the Result of Corporate Education Reform Policies
Kevin Prosen
Labor
Farewell, June Cleaver: ‘Non-Traditional Families’ and Economic Opportunity
Michelle Chen
Labor
Grocery Chain A&P’s Financial Meltdown Could Leave Thousands of Union Workers Jobless
Bruce Vail
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now