Healthcare Workers Are Organizing Like Their Lives Depend On It

Reg­is­tered nurse San­dra Old field died of Covid-19 in May. Since March, she and fel­low nurs­es had been sound­ing the pan­dem­ic alarm about dan­ger­ous con­di­tions at the Kaiser Per­ma­nente Fres­no Med­ical Cen­ter, the Cal­i­for­nia hos­pi­tal where she worked for near­ly 20 years. After Cal­i­for­nia declared a Covid-19 state of emer­gency on March 4, Old­field didn’t feel safe work­ing in just the sur­gi­cal mask issued to her by the hos­pi­tal. She joined co-work­ers who com­plained to man­age­ment, demand­ing access to N95 respirators. That same month, one of Oldfield’s patients, ini­tial­ly admit­ted with gas­troin­testi­nal symp­toms, became acute­ly ill with a res­pi­ra­to­ry infec­tion and test­ed pos­i­tive for Covid-19. Old­field went home to iso­late March 26. With­in two months, Old­field, 53, was dead. Oth­er hos­pi­tal staff scram­bled to uncov­er who else might have been exposed to the virus. By March 28, nurs­es were fran­ti­cal­ly tex­ting Rachel Spray, a cowork­er of Oldfield’s in the teleme­try unit, ask­ing what they should do. Hos­pi­tal man­age­ment had no clear answer, accord­ing to Spray, who also serves as a union rep­re­sen­ta­tive at the hos­pi­tal for the Cal­i­for­nia Nurs­es Asso­ci­a­tion (CNA). News of more con­firmed cas­es cir­cu­lat­ed by word of mouth. Ulti­mate­ly, 50 work­ers at the hos­pi­tal were exposed to Covid-19 by that first case. Ten peo­ple test­ed pos­i­tive and three of those devel­oped a seri­ous ill­ness, accord­ing to CNA, which doc­u­ment­ed the outbreak. The Fres­no nurs­es staged two demon­stra­tions out­side the hos­pi­tal in April and ear­ly May, demand­ing access to ade­quate per­son­al pro­tec­tive equip­ment (PPE). The protests also alert­ed the pub­lic to the risk, which Kaiser Per­ma­nente had not dis­closed to patients or the wider com­mu­ni­ty. On May 27, the nurs­es held a third demon­stra­tion, to mourn Old­field. They believe hos­pi­tal man­age­ment should have pre­vent­ed Oldfield’s death. ​“Los­ing a nurse, it real­ly destroyed the morale,” Spray says. ​“Hav­ing to go to work the day after your cowork­er — your friend — dies from Covid, and not hav­ing any resources to help you to deal with that.” Because of the protests, the cir­cum­stances of Oldfield’s death were wide­ly report­ed in local media. But many health­care work­ers who have died of Covid-19 remain anony­mous. In fact, no one knows exact­ly how many work­ers in hos­pi­tals, nurs­ing homes and health­care facil­i­ties have died of Covid-19. No pub­lic agency reli­ably tracks the data, and health­care facil­i­ties are reluc­tant to vol­un­teer it, some­times with­hold­ing infor­ma­tion about the extent of out­breaks until they become too severe to ignore. In the absence of offi­cial num­bers, much of what we know about Covid-19’s toll on health­care work­ers comes from whistle­blow­ers like those at Fres­no Med­ical Cen­ter. Poor work­ing con­di­tions — as well as long-stand­ing con­cerns about patient safe­ty issues, which have been exac­er­bat­ed by the pan­dem­ic — have prompt­ed health­care work­ers to launch a series of dra­mat­ic on-the-job actions. In These Times spoke with more than a dozen health­care work­ers who have par­tic­i­pat­ed in strikes and protests, as well as field orga­niz­ers with nation­al and local health­care unions. We also reviewed data from the Nation­al Labor Rela­tions Board (NLRB) on union elec­tions and charges of unfair labor prac­tices at pri­vate-sec­tor health­care employ­ers (over which the NLRB has jurisdiction).



As concern about contracting Covid-19 at work increased, so did workers’ interest in protesting conditions and forming unions to improve them.

While tra­di­tion­al union­iza­tion has slowed in 2020, includ­ing in the health­care sec­tor, there are indi­ca­tors of grow­ing inter­est in orga­niz­ing with­in hos­pi­tals, nurs­ing homes and oth­er front­line health­care facil­i­ties. Thou­sands of work­ers have gone on strike. And while it’s dif­fi­cult to esti­mate how many work­ers have tak­en part in small­er on-the-job protests and pick­ets, health­care work­ers are fil­ing more NLRB com­plaints alleg­ing retal­i­a­tion for work­place orga­niz­ing than in pre­vi­ous years.Meanwhile, sev­er­al health­care unions report they are mak­ing inroads with non-union work­ers. They espe­cial­ly see poten­tial to improve the ratio of patients to staff, which has steadi­ly dete­ri­o­rat­ed in the con­text of con­sol­i­dat­ed cor­po­rate health­care systems.“Our phones are ring­ing in a way they haven’t in the past,” says Matthew Yarnell, pres­i­dent of SEIU Health­care Penn­syl­va­nia, which rep­re­sents health­care work­ers at three new facil­i­ties fol­low­ing suc­cess­ful union dri­ves dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. Vir­tu­al­ly every facil­i­ty shares the same core issues, Yarnell says: ​“chron­ic short staffing, low wages, not being pre­pared for a high­ly con­ta­gious air­borne pan­dem­ic virus.” The trag­ic sit­u­a­tion has become a cru­cible for ​“enhanced work­place action and organizing.” UNDER­COUNTS & OUTBREAKS In a Sep­tem­ber report, Nation­al Nurs­es Unit­ed (NNU) — the largest U.S. union of reg­is­tered nurs­es — esti­mat­ed at least 1,718 health­care work­ers had died of Covid-19 and relat­ed com­pli­ca­tions. That fig­ure is more than twice as high as the 767 health­care work­er deaths report­ed by the Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion (CDC) as of pub­li­ca­tion. NNU sug­gests its esti­mate — which relied on obit­u­ar­ies, union memo­ri­als, GoFundMe cam­paigns, social media posts and news reports — is an undercount. Most of the CDC’s data does not col­lect occu­pa­tion­al sta­tus, cre­at­ing an under­count of cas­es irrec­on­cil­able even with oth­er fed­er­al data. The Cen­ters for Medicare & Med­ic­aid Ser­vices, for exam­ple, reports high­er fatal­i­ties for nurs­ing home work­ers alone — more than 800 deaths as of August 30 — than the CDC’s fig­ure of 767 cas­es for all health­care work­ers to date. Many state agen­cies are not track­ing the data any bet­ter. As of mid-Sep­tem­ber, California’s health depart­ment report­ed 167 total deaths of health­care work­ers, includ­ing 146 deaths of health­care work­ers in nurs­ing homes — sug­gest­ing just 21 health­care work­ers had died out­side of nurs­ing homes. Mean­while, NNU said it had con­firmed at least 44 health­care work­er deaths out­side of nurs­ing homes as of mid-Sep­tem­ber, includ­ing Oldfield. The lack of ade­quate pro­tec­tive gear is a clear con­trib­u­tor to these deaths. In the first month of the pan­dem­ic, front­line health­care work­ers’ risk of infec­tion was at least three times high­er than the gen­er­al population’s, accord­ing to a study pub­lished this sum­mer in The Lancet. Inad­e­quate PPE fur­ther increased the risk. Non-white health­care work­ers had a risk at least five times high­er and were also more like­ly than their white coun­ter­parts to report inad­e­quate or reused PPE. And the PPE short­ages, detri­men­tal at the out­break of the pan­dem­ic, have not improved in many areas. ​“In many ways, things have only got­ten worse,” Amer­i­can Med­ical Asso­ci­a­tion Pres­i­dent Susan Bai­ley said in an August statement. The fed­er­al gov­ern­ment missed numer­ous oppor­tu­ni­ties to pre­vent the severe PPE short­age. Well before the World Health Orga­ni­za­tion declared Covid-19 a pan­dem­ic on March 11, pub­lic health experts warned inad­e­quate stock­piles and crit­i­cal sup­ply-chain short­ages of PPE pos­es a threat to front­line workers. In ear­ly March, U.S. health­care work­ers watched cat­a­stro­phe unfold for their coun­ter­parts in Italy, where an esti­mat­ed 2,500 doc­tors, nurs­es and hos­pi­tal staff test­ed pos­i­tive for Covid-19 in one six-day span in March. The Trump admin­is­tra­tion com­pound­ed nonex­is­tent prepa­ra­tion with delib­er­ate mis­in­for­ma­tion, leav­ing health­care work­ers exposed as U.S. cas­es climbed. But health­care unions say the gov­ern­ment isn’t the only actor at fault. ​“The health­care indus­try is also guilty of griev­ous mis­con­duct,” accord­ing to the NNU report. The report con­tends that hos­pi­tals and nurs­ing homes have wide­ly failed to report work­place deaths from Covid-19. They are not required by law to do so, and they rarely self-report. Hos­pi­tals fac­ing Covid-19 out­breaks in their facil­i­ties often fail to warn staff mem­bers who may have been exposed, some­times cit­ing fed­er­al pri­va­cy laws restrict­ing the release of med­ical infor­ma­tion as a pre­text for not dis­clos­ing cru­cial infor­ma­tion. NNU alleges that health­care employ­ers may instead be reluc­tant to acknowl­edge work­place deaths because of lia­bil­i­ty for work­ers’ com­pen­sa­tion claims. Instead of count­ing on their employ­er to warn work­ers of pos­si­ble infec­tions, hos­pi­tal staff say they often rely on infor­mal com­mu­ni­ca­tion to track the spread. Tin­ny Abo­ga­do, a nurse at Kaiser Per­ma­nente Los Ange­les Med­ical Cen­ter, says nurs­es have relied on each oth­er to track Covid-19 in the facil­i­ty since March. ​“We have a mes­sen­ger group, just the nurs­es in our unit,” says Abo­ga­do. ​“And we [use it] to say, ​‘Hey, I got Covid.’ … That’s how we find out.” In mul­ti­ple Kaiser Per­ma­nente facil­i­ties, nurs­es have report­ed that key sup­plies, includ­ing N95 masks, are locked away and avail­able only by request. Only if the requester can sat­is­fy a par­tic­u­lar list of cri­te­ria will they receive a mask from the hospital. Kaiser Per­ma­nente did not respond to In These Times’ request for com­ment. In a state­ment fol­low­ing Oldfield’s death in May, Senior Vice Pres­i­dent and Area Man­ag­er of Kaiser Per­ma­nente Fres­no Wade Nogy expressed con­do­lences and said that staff and patient safe­ty remained the top priority.

National Nurses United organized actions across 13 states May 1, International Workers’ Day, including at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center in California. The union’s demands included access to adequate PPE. COURTESY OF NATIONAL NURSES UNITED

Amy Arlund (far left) and other Fresno nurses act in solidarity on July 18. COURTESY OF NATIONAL NURSES UNITED

SYM­PA­THY & SOLIDARITY In the con­text of declin­ing union mem­ber­ship in the Unit­ed States, health­care rep­re­sents a high­ly orga­nized sec­tor — but the over­whelm­ing major­i­ty of health­care work­ers still do not belong to a union. In 2019, the health­care sec­tor saw the great­est increase in union mem­ber­ship of any U.S. indus­try. Union den­si­ty in the indus­try over­all, how­ev­er, remained rel­a­tive­ly stag­nant, giv­en the simul­ta­ne­ous expan­sion of nonunion health­care jobs. Between March and Sep­tem­ber, the most recent month for which NLRB elec­tion data was avail­able, health­care work­ers had vot­ed in 58 elec­tions for union cer­ti­fi­ca­tion, win­ning 41 of them. That’s a decrease from the num­ber of union elec­tions held by health­care work­ers over the same peri­od in 2019 — not sur­pris­ing giv­en an over­all drop in union­iza­tion efforts dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. Restric­tive rules from the Trump administration’s NLRB, cur­rent­ly filled with a major­i­ty of Trump appointees, did not help mat­ters. Over­all, the labor board has received few­er than 800 peti­tions for union elec­tions since mid-March, com­pared to more than 1,100 over the same peri­od in each of the four pre­vi­ous years. But this data does not nec­es­sar­i­ly cap­ture the full pic­ture of on-the-job orga­niz­ing. Matthew Yarnell, pres­i­dent of SEIU Health­care Penn­syl­va­nia, reports an uptick in work­er inter­est, cit­ing inter­nal data that SEIU orga­niz­ers in 18 states have been receiv­ing more calls from health­care work­ers dur­ing the pan­dem­ic than pri­or to it. Yarnell says one union dri­ve in par­tic­u­lar, in Millers­burg, Pa., illus­trates the urgency of col­lec­tive action in this moment. At Pre­mier at Susque­han­na, a nurs­ing home named after the riv­er that pass­es through the town, a Covid-19 out­break had infect­ed at least 16 work­ers by mid-June. Trudy Klinger, a restora­tive nurse in the facil­i­ty, died of Covid-19. ​“Work­ers orga­nized [in] the course of three days,” Yarnell says. On June 10, the facil­i­ty agreed to rec­og­nize their bar­gain­ing unit. That expe­ri­ence tracks with nation­al data on how the pan­dem­ic has affect­ed essen­tial work­ers’ atti­tudes towards union­iza­tion. This spring, the Roo­sevelt Insti­tute and YouGov Blue sur­veyed more than 2,500 respon­dents in essen­tial occu­pa­tions — rang­ing from health­care to food ser­vice and trans­porta­tion — about their work­ing con­di­tions and will­ing­ness to take part in col­lec­tive action at work. As con­cern about con­tract­ing Covid-19 at work increased, so did work­ers’ inter­est in protest­ing con­di­tions and form­ing unions to improve them. ​“The pan­dem­ic may be shift­ing work­ers’ under­stand­ing of the ben­e­fits of work­place col­lec­tive action, pre­sent­ing new oppor­tu­ni­ties for labor orga­ni­za­tion and action,” reads the report. Accord­ing to data pro­vid­ed to In These Times by the survey’s Adam Reich, the health­care work­ers who respond­ed reflect­ed this trend — par­tic­u­lar­ly in areas hard­est hit by the virus. ​“Covid has actu­al­ly been this kind of mobi­liz­ing moment,” Reich says. Union­ized health­care work­ers have also been going on the offense in new ways. In three south­ern Cal­i­for­nia hos­pi­tals owned by health­care giant Hos­pi­tal Cor­po­ra­tion of Amer­i­ca (HCA), union nurs­es launched radio ads this sum­mer call­ing for ade­quate PPE and patient staffing. They are also fight­ing for pan­dem­ic safe­ty mea­sures to be includ­ed in their next union contracts. In April, HCA sus­pend­ed reg­is­tered nurse Jhon­na Porter with­out pay after she used social media to warn col­leagues at Los Ange­les’ West Hills Hos­pi­tal that their floor would begin accept­ing Covid-19 patients with­out ade­quate pro­tec­tions in place. Porter was rein­stat­ed after an out­pour­ing of sup­port, but dozens of sim­i­lar sto­ries have sur­faced. NLRB records show that, since mid-March, health­care work­ers have filed more than 200 unfair labor prac­tice charges alleg­ing vio­la­tions of Sec­tion 8(a)(1) of the Nation­al Labor Rela­tions Act, which pro­hibits employ­ers from retal­i­at­ing against or oth­er­wise inter­fer­ing in legal­ly pro­tect­ed orga­niz­ing. In 2019, health­care work­ers filed just 46 such charges over the same peri­od; they filed 141 and 109 over the same peri­ods in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The ongo­ing surge of Covid-19 cas­es has giv­en one union cam­paign renewed ener­gy. In ear­ly March, hasty prepa­ra­tions for Covid-19 brought a union dri­ve by nurs­es at a mid-size acute care hos­pi­tal in Wis­con­sin to a grind­ing halt. As staff atten­tion shift­ed to pan­dem­ic prepa­ra­tion, admin­is­tra­tors implied that a union fight would be self­ish and unfair under the cir­cum­stances. The nurs­es, who were spurred to orga­nize because of chron­ic under­staffing, have since restart­ed their cam­paign. One spoke to In These Times about the renewed push on the con­di­tion of anonymi­ty. To pro­tect employ­ees from retal­i­a­tion, In These Times is also with­hold­ing the name of the hospital. ​“We rou­tine­ly are short if not one, two, then three nurs­es a shift … and the hos­pi­tal real­ly isn’t doing a whole heck of a lot to change that,” said the nurse. ​“I think peo­ple are real­iz­ing that things aren’t going to change. And that maybe we need to amp it up.” Where work­ers have gone on strike against unsafe work­ing con­di­tions this year, pub­lic sup­port has helped secure impor­tant wins.



Nurses from the Illinois Nurses Association rally on the first day of their Chicago strike September 12. Within a week, the union says progress was made “from wages and staffing to essential safety issues like improved PPE.” MAX HERMAN/NURPHOTO VIA ZUMA PRESS