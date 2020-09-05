Healthy Food Comes from Healthy Land, Not from Laboratories

Edi­tor’s Note: This arti­cle was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished by Regen­er­a­tion Inter­na­tion­al and is repub­lished here with permission.

To live off the fat of the land means to live well, to live off the sur­round­ing abun­dance. The term live off the fat of the land was first used in the King James Ver­sion of the Bible, trans­lat­ed 1611, in Gen­e­sis 45:18: ​“And take your father and your house­holds, and come unto me: and I will give you the good of the land of Egypt, and ye shall eat the fat of the land.”

To me, that expres­sion means doing well from the excess­es that come from what you have. It is kind of like liv­ing on the inter­est that is paid on your sav­ings account.

All of my life I have heard, and used, the expres­sion ​“Liv­ing off of the Fat of the Land.”

The Fat of the Lab is very new. The Fat of the Land has been under testing for a really long time.

Food that is pro­duced nat­u­ral­ly in a good work­ing ecosys­tem is good for you. It is what nature pro­duces, and what we evolved to eat. It is the true Fat of the Land.

An ecosys­tem that is oper­at­ing opti­mal­ly results in an abun­dance, which is true wealth. This abun­dance occurs only when the car­bon cycle, water cycle, min­er­al cycle, ener­gy cycle, micro­bial cycle, and all of the myr­i­ad of oth­er cycles are oper­at­ing properly.

Sad­ly, indus­tri­al, cen­tral­ized, com­mod­i­ty farm­ing prac­tices are very effec­tive at break­ing these nat­ur­al cycles. Much of the food that we now eat is man­u­fac­tured in a lab­o­ra­to­ry. I think of it as the Fat of the Lab.

We now make meat in lab­o­ra­to­ries through meth­ods that come from reduc­tion­ist sci­ence. We are told that this fat (and pro­tein) of the lab are bet­ter for us than the fat (and pro­tein) of the land.

In a recent inter­view with CNBC, Impos­si­ble Foods CEO Patrick Brown expressed how he thinks the meat mar­ket will be obso­lete in 20 years.

“From a nutri­tion­al stand­point our prod­ucts match the pro­tein qual­i­ty and con­tent of the ani­mal prod­ucts that they replace,” Brown said in a ​“Mad Mon­ey” inter­view. ​“Ours is a clear win­ner from a health and nutri­tion standpoint.”

“This is why I think peo­ple are increas­ing­ly aware plant-based prod­ucts are going to com­plete­ly replace the ani­mal-based prod­ucts in the food world with­in the next 15 years. That’s our mis­sion. That trans­for­ma­tion is inevitable,” he said.

What could pos­si­bly go wrong in these lab­o­ra­to­ries? Many sci­en­tif­ic process­es and tech­nolo­gies are invent­ed through reduc­tion­ist sci­ence. These sci­en­tif­ic meth­ods almost always have unin­tend­ed con­se­quences that go unno­ticed, often for decades.

Of course, there can be good con­se­quences (like peni­cillin, for exam­ple). But more often than not, what we may call a ​“sci­en­tif­ic break­through” at the time can lat­er be rec­og­nized and recalled for dan­ger­ous unin­tend­ed consequences.

Think about the num­ber of mod­i­fi­ca­tions that we tried to impose on nat­ur­al cycles, only to find out the unin­tend­ed con­se­quences lat­er: using chlo­ro­flu­o­ro­car­bons (CFCs) as a refrig­er­ant or in aerosol sprays that deplet­ed the ozone, adding antibi­otics in poul­try and live­stock feed that are grow­ing antibi­ot­ic-resis­tant dis­eases, elim­i­nat­ing wolves from nation­al parks that led to over­pop­u­la­tion and starvation.

Brown says that the trans­for­ma­tion from meat to plant-based prod­ucts made in a lab is ​“inevitable.” To that I say:

• There is no nat­ur­al cycle that cre­ates fake meat.

• There is no regen­er­a­tion of land when meat is made in a lab.

• Nor is there any rever­sal of the impov­er­ish­ment of rur­al Amer­i­ca that was caused by indus­tri­al­ized agriculture.

• There is noth­ing inevitable or per­ma­nent about cre­at­ing a new man­u­fac­tur­ing process, unknown to nature.



In our fam­i­ly, we've been liv­ing and eat­ing The Fat of our Land since 1866. I trust cows and hogs a hel­lu­va lot more than I trust chemists and marketers.