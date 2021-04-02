How a Rural Colorado Community Self-Organized a Successful Vaccination Effort

Editor’s Note: This column was provided by Writers on the Range, an independent nonprofit dedicated to spurring lively conversation about the West.

Southwestern Colorado is used to spending winters partially isolated from the rest of Colorado, thanks to treacherous mountain passes that hem communities in when bad weather strikes. That may explain the spirit of can-do volunteerism that drove the county’s early Covid-19 vaccine efforts. Nurse practitioner Karen Zink took on the push for organizing with a Dec. 30 call to San Juan Basin Public Health director Liane Jollon, who gave Zink permission to start planning. “We were out of the gate in 18 days, with first vaccinations January 18,” says Zink. Their base was the La Plata County Fairgrounds, which Zink credits with being a trusted place, not clinical or political.

“When the chance for mass vaccination came, we had the beginnings of a network to get the word out."

Basin Health, which oversees Archuleta and La Plata counties, has since taken over, but Zink’s team pushed the region into the lead statewide, at one point vaccinating 254 people an hour. Now the proof is in the numbers: 70% of seniors over 70 are vaccinated in La Plata County alone. Why was the county so successful? One answer can be found in the Latinx community. La Plata County is smothered by federal immigration employees, with more working in the Four Corners area than in any other region in the state. “That consistent threat forced us to organize,” says Enrique Orozco, lead community advocate for Compañeros Immigrant Resource Center, a nonprofit based in Durango. ​“When the chance for mass vaccination came, we had the beginnings of a network to get the word out if vaccines became available.” But challenges were everywhere: Few people had access to computers, many had a deep-seated fear of any governmental authority and the population was widely dispersed. But Orozco had a superb organizer in Beatriz Garcia, program manager at Compañeros who distributes food on Fridays from Compañeros’ office. Orozco says the network she grew to distribute food was perfect for developing a get-the-vaccine chain. Orozco credits early vaccine recipients for helping to counter Covid vaccination fears. They went out in the community, explaining that the side effects were mild and ensuring that ​“Latinx vaccine sites (run by Basin Heath) had no police presence and brown Spanish-speaking people were on site for comfort,” says Orozco.

