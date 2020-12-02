Immigrants Detained by ICE Say They Were Thrown in Solitary for Requesting Covid-19 Tests

Report­ed in part­ner­ship with The Inter­cept

Inside his cell at the Etowah Coun­ty Deten­tion Cen­ter in Gads­den, Ala., Karim Gold­ing began feel­ing sick one day in June 2020. He had a fever, a pound­ing headache, cold sweats, an ​“onion burn­ing sen­sa­tion” behind his eyes and he was sleep­ing for days on end. When he final­ly felt well enough to emerge, ​“the entire unit” was sick, Gold­ing recalls. ​“Every­body have some symp­tom or the other.” Three months ear­li­er, as The Inter­cept report­ed in April , Gold­ing, who has asth­ma, was a lead orga­niz­er of a protest inside the jail, push­ing for stronger pre­cau­tions to stop the spread of the coro­n­avirus. Now, as Gold­ing looked around, he real­ized their worst fears had come true.

The Etowah County Detention Center issued these “cleaning supplies” during Covid-19. Courtesy of The Intercept

Etowah con­tracts with the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment to hold peo­ple detained by Immi­gra­tion and Cus­toms Enforce­ment (ICE). To pre­vent becom­ing a Covid-19 hotspot, Etowah claims (in court doc­u­ments) it fol­lows guide­lines from the Cen­ters for Dis­ease Con­trol and Pre­ven­tion — includ­ing quar­an­ti­ning new arrivals, imple­ment­ing social dis­tanc­ing mea­sures and pro­vid­ing clean­ing sup­plies. But Gold­ing and more than a dozen oth­er peo­ple detained by ICE say the mea­sures tak­en were more than just inad­e­quate — they led to a mas­sive Covid-19 outbreak. Sev­en of them say peo­ple were giv­en a sin­gle dis­pos­able mask to last for three weeks. One shares a pho­to of what he says were the only ​“clean­ing sup­plies” he received — a tooth­brush, tooth­paste, comb and com­bo shampoo/​body wash — which came inside a gift bag embla­zoned with the words ​“Mer­ry Christ­mas” from the Sal­va­tion Army. Immi­grants detained inside Etowah also say many new arrivals were housed in quar­an­tine for only five days or eight days — rather than the rec­om­mend­ed two weeks — poten­tial­ly allow­ing the virus to spread inside the jail. Accord­ing to a par­tial Etowah ros­ter obtained by The Inter­cept and In These Times, ICE trans­ferred at least 24 peo­ple into the facil­i­ty in June. By the sec­ond half of July, the agency report­ed that 21 peo­ple — near­ly a quar­ter of those housed in Etowah’s ICE unit — were sick. When Gold­ing final­ly emerged from his cell, the orga­niz­er part of his brain clicked back on. ​“I’m look­ing at peo­ple that’s lit­er­al­ly look­ing pale in the face,” he says. ​“And med­ical is doing noth­ing for them.” So, Gold­ing told every­one in the unit to request a test for Covid-19. “So you have Africans, you have Jamaicans, you have El Sal­vado­rans — you have dif­fer­ent groups,” Gold­ing explains. ​“What I did was say, ​‘Hey, lis­ten, you talk to your peo­ples, you tell them this.’ ”

Karim Golding poses with his dog, before his incarceration.​ Courtesy of Karim Golding

Many peo­ple were appre­hen­sive about ask­ing for a test, as guards had already placed the few who were pre­sumed pos­i­tive into soli­tary con­fine­ment, a fate con­sid­ered by the Unit­ed Nations to be tor­ture. In soli­tary, detainees say they were locked in cells with­out air con­di­tion­ing for around 23 hours a day. The aver­age high tem­per­a­ture in July in Gads­den is 91 degrees. Nev­er­the­less, by July 4, every­one in the unit — more than 80 peo­ple — had put in requests for a Covid-19 test, accord­ing to inter­views with Gold­ing and anoth­er immi­grant detained by ICE, as well as the affi­davits of nine detainees includ­ed in a peti­tion for a writ of habeas cor­pus Gold­ing filed on his own behalf in the North­ern Dis­trict of Alaba­ma in September. Two days lat­er, accord­ing to those 11, Etowah Coun­ty Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike O’Bryant called a lock­down of the unit. O’Bryant then read the names of the 10 most vocal detainees call­ing for mass test­ing, includ­ing Gold­ing. These 10, O’Bryant said, were going to soli­tary. At the time of their trans­fer, none had test­ed pos­i­tive for Covid-19. All 11 sources say they felt this was pun­ish­ment and retal­i­a­tion for request­ing the coro­n­avirus tests. “I noticed that all of us who were ran­dom­ly picked were the ones who were vocal, out­spo­ken and shown desire to be test­ed,” Stan­ley Walden wrote in an affi­davit dat­ed August 7. “He hand­picked cells and made an exam­ple, in front of every­one, that he real­ly meant to throw any­one who get test­ed into a dun­geon,” Sebas­t­ian Aba­lo Cun­na wrote in an affi­davit dat­ed July 28. ​“It feels like pun­ish­ment for stand­ing up for our right to health and safety.” After lock­ing down the unit, O’Bryant and oth­er staff mem­bers went from cell to cell ask­ing whether any­one still want­ed a Covid-19 test, accord­ing to Gold­ing and the affi­davits of nine oth­ers. Most declined and signed waivers say­ing as much.

Bakhodir Madjitov, who was deported in September, wrote that there were cockroaches and flies in the solitary detention unit. Karim Golding wrote that he was fed uncooked frozen food and didn’t have access to drinking water.

In a record­ed con­ver­sa­tion involv­ing two Etowah employ­ees obtained by The Inter­cept and In These Times, one employ­ee described the events of July 6 as an attempt to ​“bul­ly” peo­ple into not get­ting test­ed. After­ward, both employ­ees said in the record­ing, immi­grants inside Etowah appeared too scared to seek even basic med­ical care. Four of those who went to soli­tary say they were unable to com­mu­ni­cate with fam­i­ly for days. Some of their con­cerned fam­i­ly mem­bers called the facil­i­ty. The rel­a­tives of one detainee say jail staff assured them that their fam­i­ly mem­ber was fine. At the time, he was in soli­tary con­fine­ment hav­ing devel­oped symp­toms of Covid-19. Golding’s moth­er says she was told there was no evi­dence of the virus at the facil­i­ty, even as Covid-19 at Etowah was list­ed on the ICE web­site. Accord­ing to the fam­i­ly mem­bers inter­viewed for this sto­ry, nei­ther ICE nor Etowah ever reached out to tell them their loved ones were sick. The Etowah Coun­ty Sheriff’s Office did not respond to detailed ques­tions from The Inter­cept and In These Times about the jail’s Covid-19 pre­cau­tions, the detainees’ alle­ga­tions of retal­i­a­tion and whether detainees had autho­rized the release of their med­ical infor­ma­tion to fam­i­ly members. “The health, safe­ty, and wel­fare of those in our care remain a top pri­or­i­ty and con­cern for the agency,” a spokesper­son for ICE wrote in an emailed state­ment. ​“Since the out­break of Covid-19, ICE has tak­en exten­sive steps to safe­guard all detainees, staff and con­trac­tors, includ­ing: reduc­ing the num­ber of detainees in cus­tody by plac­ing indi­vid­u­als on alter­na­tives to deten­tion pro­grams, sus­pend­ing social vis­i­ta­tion, incor­po­rat­ing social dis­tanc­ing prac­tices with stag­gered meals and recre­ation times, and through the use of cohort­ing and med­ical isolation.”

Shemoi Edwards, now free at his home in Flint, Mich., says he was locked in solitary for a week before his positive Covid-19 test result. Photo by Cydni Elledge

“A form of punishment”

ICE’s own guid­ance on how its deten­tion cen­ters should respond to the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic says ​“facil­i­ties must ensure that med­ical iso­la­tion is oper­a­tional­ly dis­tinct from admin­is­tra­tive or dis­ci­pli­nary seg­re­ga­tion, or any puni­tive form of hous­ing.” And yet a pre­vi­ous inves­ti­ga­tion by The Inter­cept found that a num­ber of ICE deten­tion cen­ters have failed to adhere to this require­ment. Accord­ing to immi­grants detained at Etowah, soli­tary con­fine­ment was used not only as lever­age to dis­cour­age requests for test­ing, but to iso­late peo­ple with Covid-19. The Inter­cept and In These Times spoke with five men who test­ed pos­i­tive for Covid-19 while detained at Etowah. Each says he spent weeks in solitary. She­moi Edwards devel­oped Covid-19 symp­toms just days before Gold­ing. At first, Edwards hoped to qui­et­ly sweat out what­ev­er ill­ness he had picked up, but he soon hob­bled over to an offi­cer and said he felt like he’d been hit by a truck. With a his­to­ry of bron­chi­tis and a recent diag­no­sis of sick­le-cell trait, Edwards was too scared to ride out the ill­ness on his own. Not long after­ward, Edwards says, he was trans­ferred to solitary. The men uni­ver­sal­ly describe con­di­tions in the soli­tary con­fine­ment unit as squalid. In their affi­davits, many expressed dis­tress that they no longer had access to men­tal health pro­fes­sion­als, the law library, sun­light or fresh air. ​“Civ­il deten­tion have turned into tor­ture,” Falaye Kourouma wrote. Bakhodir Mad­ji­tov, who was deport­ed in Sep­tem­ber, wrote that there were cock­roach­es and flies in the unit. Gold­ing wrote that he was fed uncooked frozen food and didn’t have access to drink­ing water because the sink in his cell didn’t flow properly. “No one wants to be treat­ed how I am cur­rent­ly being treat­ed,” Dawa Sher­pa wrote in his affi­davit. ​“I fear that I may die here at Etowah Coun­ty Deten­tion Center.” One man says he spent 21 days in iso­la­tion. Anoth­er count­ed 35 days, a third 54. Edwards says he was put in iso­la­tion June 29 and released July 28 — 29 days. Gold­ing says he was in soli­tary con­fine­ment from July 6 to August 28 — 53 days. “We was get­ting the same treat­ment as [when] you get in trou­ble,” Edwards says. ​“Even though it’s prob­a­bly a dif­fer­ent word — it’s ​‘iso­la­tion’ — it’s still a form of pun­ish­ment that they’re putting us in.”

Shemoi Edwards in his home in Flint, Michigan on November 20, 2020. Photo by Cydni Elledge

Edwards received the results from his coro­n­avirus test July 8, after he had been in soli­tary for more than a week; he was infect­ed. One day lat­er, Gold­ing received the same bad news. In iso­la­tion, the men say, their phone access was lim­it­ed. They could make calls only dur­ing a brief dai­ly free peri­od (no more than 75 min­utes), which occurred on an irreg­u­lar sched­ule. Some­times, they say, it popped up in the mid­dle of the night. Before he got sick, Edwards would speak with his moth­er and broth­er — Nick­oy Edwards, a police offi­cer in Flint, Mich. — a few times each week. Nick­oy, after not hear­ing from his broth­er the first week of July, decid­ed to call Etowah. After final­ly get­ting some­one to talk to him, Nick­oy says, ​“that per­son answered and told me that they looked in the com­put­er and they told me, ​‘She­moi is OK. He’s on the floor. And noth­ing is wrong with him.’” Nick­oy believed the facil­i­ty — at first. Then, weeks lat­er, his broth­er final­ly called, telling Nick­oy he was in soli­tary con­fine­ment and had the coronavirus. Nick­oy called Etowah again. ​“And they told me the same thing: ​‘He’s OK.’ “I felt like they weren’t telling the truth,” Nick­oy says. ​“I was a lit­tle upset, you know, and con­cerned because, you know, I want him to be OK.” Their moth­er, Tyson Mills, also began to wor­ry. When she was final­ly able to get through to Etowah, Mills explained who she was and asked about her son. ​“Ma’am, he’s OK,” Mills says she was told. ​“He’s alright. Noth­ing to wor­ry about.” She says it was sug­gest­ed her son didn’t have enough mon­ey on his com­mis­sary account to call. ​“It wasn’t nice,” Mills says. ​“I was like break­ing down in tears.” Golding’s moth­er, Mervine Duhaney-Met­z­gar, says she called Etowah six times after not hear­ing from her son. At first, her calls were trans­ferred around. ​“And it hap­pened that I called again, and they told me that every­thing is OK, and there’s no evi­dence of any ill­ness being there. And I know that wasn’t true,” she says. ​“It was very dis­turb­ing as a mother.”

Shemoi Edwards in his home in Flint, Michigan, on November 20, 2020. Photo by Cydni Elledge

Nowhere to go

Nicholas Phillips, Edwards’s attor­ney, is not sur­prised by the lack of com­mu­ni­ca­tion expe­ri­enced by the fam­i­lies of these detained men. ​“ICE is essen­tial­ly kind of a closed book to us,” Phillips says. ​“Etowah adds anoth­er lev­el of com­plex­i­ty to it because Etowah is a coun­ty jail. And so it’s not real­ly run by ICE. It’s run by the Etowah Coun­ty sheriff’s department.” Accord­ing to a 2015 agree­ment, Etowah is respon­si­ble for med­ical care inside the facil­i­ty. But ICE’s 36-page guid­ance on how deten­tion facil­i­ties should han­dle the pan­dem­ic does not men­tion how (or whether) facil­i­ties should noti­fy fam­i­ly mem­bers of immi­grants who get sick. Jes­si­ca Vos­burgh, an attor­ney at the Ade­lante Alaba­ma Work­er Cen­ter, has rep­re­sent­ed immi­grants seek­ing release from Etowah because of med­ical con­di­tions that put them at risk dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. ​“Because the jail is a health­care provider, HIPAA applies to them,” Vos­burgh says of the Health Insur­ance Porta­bil­i­ty and Account­abil­i­ty Act. ​“They have to respect patient pri­va­cy, which means not dis­clos­ing someone’s med­ical infor­ma­tion with­out their consent.” “When I need to get someone’s med­ical records from Etowah, I need their signed con­sent and then [the jail] can share it with me. And I think it would work sim­i­lar­ly for a fam­i­ly mem­ber,” Vos­burgh says. ​“I don’t think there’s any­thing in HIPAA that would require or allow peo­ple to lie or pro­vide false infor­ma­tion about someone’s health. That’s dif­fer­ent than not dis­clos­ing, right? If there’s some­thing they can’t dis­close, they just have to say, ​‘I can’t disclose.’ ”

People detained by the Etowah County Detention Center in Gadsden, Ala., crowd to watch a protest of ICE programs Dec. 3, 2011, organized by Occupy Birmingham. AP Photo/The Gadsden Times, Sarah Dudik

​“Even if some­one is being impris­oned, they have the right to prop­er health, to prop­er med­ical atten­tion,” Golding’s moth­er, Duhaney-Met­z­gar, says. Even before Gold­ing got sick, she had put in a com­plaint to the office of her con­gressper­son, Rep. Gre­go­ry Meeks (D‑N.Y.), ask­ing for an inves­ti­ga­tion into how her son had been treat­ed in ICE cus­tody and request­ing that he be trans­ferred to a facil­i­ty clos­er to home. “My office has repeat­ed­ly reached out to fol­low up on the case for Mrs. Metzgar’s son Karim, and it has been months since their last reply,” Meeks says of ICE. ​“ICE’s response time is sim­ply unac­cept­able, espe­cial­ly now dur­ing a pan­dem­ic when it’s a mat­ter of health and safety.” “I am so hurt deep down with what’s going on,” Duhaney-Met­z­gar says. ​“Behind it, I strong­ly know that it’s an act of racism.” Phillips agrees. “[The Trump] admin­is­tra­tion, in my view, does not give a shit about detainees, immi­gra­tion detainees,” he says. ​“So how does it fit into the kind of larg­er dis­cus­sion about racial jus­tice and Black Lives Mat­ter? I think it’s an inte­gral aspect of that. I mean, immi­gra­tion deten­tion is, in many ways, sim­ply an exten­sion of the kind of mass incar­cer­a­tion cri­sis that Amer­i­ca has gone through.” The crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem and the immi­gra­tion sys­tem are deeply entan­gled, with harsh con­se­quences for Black immi­grants in par­tic­u­lar. One out of every five peo­ple fac­ing depor­ta­tion because of a crim­i­nal con­vic­tion is Black. As of July 2020, about half of the peo­ple detained by ICE at Etowah were Black, includ­ing Gold­ing, Edwards and many of the oth­er men inter­viewed for this sto­ry. Sev­er­al are law­ful per­ma­nent res­i­dents, but have lost their green cards and became ​“deportable” after crim­i­nal convictions.

Rather than accept depor­ta­tion, many immi­grants remain at Etowah for years as they fight their cas­es, often because they have noth­ing to go back to. Gold­ing and Edwards were both born in Jamaica and came to the Unit­ed States as chil­dren. Edwards, now 30, arrived at 15 on a green card; most of his fam­i­ly now also lives in the Unit­ed States. Gold­ing, now 36, arrived at 9 to reunite with his moth­er, who had fled an abu­sive rela­tion­ship; he has nev­er since been back to Jamaica. Before being incar­cer­at­ed by ICE, Gold­ing served a 10-year sen­tence in fed­er­al prison. He and his fam­i­ly say they didn’t know there would be immi­gra­tion con­se­quences for his crim­i­nal con­vic­tion and that he has served his time. “I just want my son to get to come home,” Golding’s moth­er says. ​“Every one of us has the right to be forgiven.”

Edwards reviews his release documents he got from Etowah Detention Center in Flint, Michigan on November 20, 2020. Photo by Cydni Elledge

Noth­ing to his name

Edwards was just shy of hit­ting one month in iso­la­tion when his third Covid-19 test came back pos­i­tive. Med­ical staff at Etowah had informed every­one that they would need two con­sec­u­tive neg­a­tive tests to leave soli­tary and return to the gen­er­al pop­u­la­tion — so when a guard lat­er woke Edwards up and told him to pack his things, Edwards was con­fused. ​“I thought I was going back to my orig­i­nal unit,” he says. But a sergeant appeared and told him he was being released. “And I’m like, OK!” Edwards says. ​“So I just got to pack­ing, you know, packed all my legal work, and I gave all my com­mis­sary away to everybody.” Phillips, Edwards’s attor­ney, had won a case just two weeks ear­li­er (on July 16, 2020) on behalf of Jervis Glen­roy Jack, a law­ful per­ma­nent res­i­dent. The fed­er­al gov­ern­ment had sought to deport Jack because of a con­vic­tion on unlaw­ful gun pos­ses­sion in New York state. The judge Jack saw in the 2nd U.S. Cir­cuit Court of Appeals, how­ev­er, ruled the state-lev­el gun con­vic­tion did not qual­i­fy as a deportable offense. Edwards’s case was near­ly iden­ti­cal to Jack’s: Edwards, a long­time per­ma­nent res­i­dent, served two and a half years in prison on a sim­i­lar con­vic­tion in New York. When Edwards was out on parole, immi­gra­tion author­i­ties took him into custody. Doing his own legal research, Edwards came across the Jack case in 2019, then reached out to Phillips, who agreed to rep­re­sent him. After Phillips won the Jack case, he assumed the rever­sal would also help Edwards — but no one from ICE con­tact­ed Phillips, until moments before Edwards was released. Out­side the immi­gra­tion jail, Edwards asked the ICE offi­cer for his ID and a Grey­hound bus tick­et. ​“I’m basi­cal­ly explain­ing to him, like, I’m from New York. How are you going to bring me all the way down here and then just tell me that you just gonna release me with no ID, no bus tick­et, plane tick­et, no noth­ing to get back to my fam­i­ly?” Edwards says. ​“He was say­ing that because the way I won my case, he’s not enti­tled to give me anything.” But the ICE offi­cer did give Edwards some­thing — direc­tions to a Grey­hound bus sta­tion a mile away. After that, Edwards was on his own. It was 87 degrees as Edwards start­ed his walk down a four-lane high­way, schlep­ping a heavy black garbage bag full of legal paper­work. He had about $100 and a dead cell­phone on him. He stopped at the first gas sta­tion he saw to buy a mask; the one he had at release, he says, was weeks old and filthy.

Shemoi Edwards walks up to his home in Flint, Michigan on November 20, 2020.

When Edwards final­ly made it to the bus sta­tion, he asked about the next trip to New York. Two days, the per­son at the counter said. And Flint? A week. His best bet would be to keep walk­ing up to Wal­mart, where he could buy a phone or a charger. At Wal­mart, Edwards start­ed mak­ing calls: to Phillips, to his broth­er and to Shut Down Etowah, an orga­ni­za­tion that helps immi­grants after release from ICE cus­tody. ​“I basi­cal­ly explained my sit­u­a­tion, and they said, ​‘We’re gonna have some­body come and pick you up. Just stay at the Walmart.’ ” Shut Down Etowah booked Edwards on a flight to Detroit (out of Birm­ing­ham, Ala.) that same evening, and a vol­un­teer accom­pa­nied Edwards to the air­port. The air­port was eeri­ly emp­ty, and Edwards was ner­vous, he says. He didn’t have any iden­ti­fi­ca­tion and wor­ried he would be sent back to jail. “My main mind­set was that I do not want to go through this in a dif­fer­ent jail,” Edwards says. ​“Even if it’s for two, three hours, or even a day. I do not want to do that.” The rep­re­sen­ta­tive from Shut Down Etowah did most of the talk­ing, pulling dif­fer­ent legal doc­u­ments out of Edwards’s bag to explain who he was. Some­how, he got on the plane.

