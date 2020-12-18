Growing Up Punk and Union on the Waterfront

We’ve got a Work­ing Peo­ple first! In this spe­cial two-part episode, we sit down to chat with not one but two long­shore work­ers: Zack Pat­tin and Bri­an Skiff­in­g­ton from Taco­ma, Wash­ing­ton. Zack and Bri­an are both mem­bers of the Inter­na­tion­al Long­shore and Ware­house Union (ILWU) Local 23, and orga­niz­ing lead­ers with the ILWU Young Work­ers Com­mit­tee. In Part I of our expan­sive, mul­ti-hour con­ver­sa­tion with Zack and Bri­an, we talk about their back­sto­ries and the wind­ing paths that brought them to where they are now, work­ing togeth­er on the water­front. We also talk about grow­ing up in union fam­i­lies, their mutu­al love of punk music, and we talk about the fast pace, pre­ci­sion, adren­a­line, dan­ger and skill of long­shore work.

