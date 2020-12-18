Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

Growing Up Punk and Union on the Waterfront

A conversation with longshore workers and union leaders.

Maximillian Alvarez

People walk along a sand berm with a view of anchored container ships which cannot enter the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to load and unload cargo because of a strike by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local on November 29, 2012 in Seal Beach, California. David McNew/Getty Images

We’ve got a Work­ing Peo­ple first! In this spe­cial two-part episode, we sit down to chat with not one but two long­shore work­ers: Zack Pat­tin and Bri­an Skiff­in­g­ton from Taco­ma, Wash­ing­ton. Zack and Bri­an are both mem­bers of the Inter­na­tion­al Long­shore and Ware­house Union (ILWU) Local 23, and orga­niz­ing lead­ers with the ILWU Young Work­ers Com­mit­tee. In Part I of our expan­sive, mul­ti-hour con­ver­sa­tion with Zack and Bri­an, we talk about their back­sto­ries and the wind­ing paths that brought them to where they are now, work­ing togeth­er on the water­front. We also talk about grow­ing up in union fam­i­lies, their mutu­al love of punk music, and we talk about the fast pace, pre­ci­sion, adren­a­line, dan­ger and skill of long­shore work.

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
Workers Should Run the World: A Bus Operator's Perspective
A conversation with Erek Slater, a bus operator for the Chicago Transit Authority.
Labor
Treating the Traumas of Capitalism: Inside the Life of a Social Worker
A conversation with Michele Manco, a clinical social worker in the Bronx.
Labor
As Covid Surges, Doctors Are Striking Against "Retail Health"
A conversation with Dr. Amir Atabeygi, a physician at MultiCare Indigo Urgent Care in Thurston County, Washington.
Similar articles
Labor
Tax Credits for New Jobs, but Really for Union Busting?
Mike Elk
Labor
When People Become ‘Labor Costs’: Fortune Celebrates Honeywell CEO, Ignores Unionbusting
Mike Elk
Labor
Another Strange Twist in the NLRB/Romney Campaign Scandal
Mike Elk
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now