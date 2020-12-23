Why Workers Fought and Died for Union Hiring Halls

This is Part II of our spe­cial two-part episode with Taco­ma long­shore work­ers Zack Pat­tin and Bri­an ​“Skiff” Skiff­in­g­ton. Zack and Skiff are both mem­bers of the Inter­na­tion­al Long­shore and Ware­house Union (ILWU) Local 23 and orga­niz­ing lead­ers with the ILWU Young Work­ers Com­mit­tee. In Part I of our con­ver­sa­tion with Zack and Skiff, we talked about their wind­ing paths to work­ing on the water­front and about the beau­ty and mad­ness of long­shore work. In Part II, we take a deep­er dive into the pol­i­tics and his­to­ry of the ILWU. We talk about what being part of the union has meant to Zack and Skiff, their fam­i­lies, and their cowork­ers — and why fix­tures like union hir­ing halls are so impor­tant that work­ers fought and died for them.

