Labor

Why Workers Fought and Died for Union Hiring Halls

Part II of a conversation with Tacoma longshore workers Zack Pattin and Brian “Skiff” Skiffington.

Maximillian Alvarez

The San Francisco ILWU hiring hall, which was new when this photo was taken on March 11, 1949. BPA2# 2786

This is Part II of our spe­cial two-part episode with Taco­ma long­shore work­ers Zack Pat­tin and Bri­an Skiff” Skiff­in­g­ton. Zack and Skiff are both mem­bers of the Inter­na­tion­al Long­shore and Ware­house Union (ILWU) Local 23 and orga­niz­ing lead­ers with the ILWU Young Work­ers Com­mit­tee. In Part I of our con­ver­sa­tion with Zack and Skiff, we talked about their wind­ing paths to work­ing on the water­front and about the beau­ty and mad­ness of long­shore work. In Part II, we take a deep­er dive into the pol­i­tics and his­to­ry of the ILWU. We talk about what being part of the union has meant to Zack and Skiff, their fam­i­lies, and their cowork­ers — and why fix­tures like union hir­ing halls are so impor­tant that work­ers fought and died for them.

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

