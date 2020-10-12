This Indigenous Peoples’ Day, We Don’t Need Celebration. We Need Our Land Back.

Today is Indige­nous Peo­ples’ Day, a hol­i­day that has tak­en the place of Colum­bus Day in some parts of the Unit­ed States as a response to the blood­shed that began when col­o­niz­ers land­ed on our soil in 1492. On July 3, we, along­side 19 oth­er Land Defend­ers, were arrest­ed at Mount Rush­more as we protest­ed Pres­i­dent Trump’s arrival on the sacred land for a cam­paign event with­out the free, pri­or and informed con­sent that is guar­an­teed in the 1851 & 1868 Fort Laramie Treaties and through the UN. Now, we’re fac­ing a slew of charges for defend­ing our own land. But our fight is just beginning.



In this time of mass mobi­liza­tion for racial and social jus­tice, Indige­nous voic­es must be at the table of pol­i­cy con­ver­sa­tions — and in order to work towards repair­ing the harm that has been done to us for cen­turies, we need peo­ple fight­ing for change every­where to cen­ter our demand for LAND­BACK: a glob­al move­ment demand­ing the return of all pub­lic lands to Indige­nous peo­ple, and to undo the many struc­tures and sys­tems that allowed them to be tak­en in the first place. The Unit­ed States’ deeply entrenched sys­tems of cor­po­ratism, cap­i­tal­ism, impe­ri­al­ism, mil­i­tarism, patri­archy and white suprema­cy all began with the tak­ing of Indige­nous lands. We have to go back to the start­ing point to undo the inequities and vio­lence we’re deal­ing with now — or we will just con­tin­ue per­pet­u­at­ing col­o­niza­tion for­ev­er, no mat­ter how hard we fight.



While ​“LAND­BACK” has been a ral­ly­ing cry among Indige­nous peo­ple for gen­er­a­tions, it has only recent­ly start­ed to catch atten­tion out­side of our own com­mu­ni­ties. Since this is a new idea for many, we want to be clear: when Indige­nous orga­niz­ers say ​“LAND­BACK,” we’re not just say­ing all pub­lic lands need to return to Indige­nous stew­ard­ship. We’re talk­ing about reclaim­ing our iden­ti­ties and rela­tion­ship with the land.

This will take defund­ing the mech­a­nisms that enforce white suprema­cy — police, mil­i­tary, bor­der patrol and ICE — and con­tin­ue ter­ror­iz­ing our com­mu­ni­ties here and abroad; dis­man­tling white suprema­cy and the insti­tu­tions that con­tin­ue cen­ter­ing voic­es will­ing to destroy every­thing around us; return­ing all pub­lic lands back to Indige­nous hands and for us to reclaim right­ful stew­ard­ship; and mov­ing into a new era of Indige­nous con­sent when deci­sions are made that impact Indige­nous lives and land.

LAND­BACK means dis­man­tling the sys­tems that made steal­ing our land pos­si­ble in the first place. We mean reclaim­ing the cul­ture, lan­guage, tra­di­tions, health, cer­e­mo­ny, lan­guage, and knowl­edge of the land that was stolen from us when we were force­ful­ly removed and dwin­dled down to a frac­tion of our peo­ple by the vio­lent forces of this so-called nation.



Right now, we’re in a moment of upheaval across the coun­try. Peo­ple every­where are ris­ing up against police vio­lence toward our Black rel­a­tives, scram­bling to address the racism that has made up the foun­da­tion of orga­ni­za­tions of all kinds for years. We stand proud­ly with the Move­ment for Black Lives, as we mutu­al­ly rec­og­nize that our lib­er­a­tion is bound up in each oth­ers’ struggles.



We’re also fac­ing a grow­ing cli­mate emer­gency, as wild­fires, hur­ri­canes, unsea­son­ably ear­ly snow­storms, and earth­quakes are threat­en­ing the liveli­hoods of peo­ple around the world — even as the U.S. gov­ern­ment con­tin­ues work­ing in cahoots with oil com­pa­nies to install pipelines through sacred land. Indige­nous peo­ple and our lands have been used to fur­ther extrac­tive rela­tion­ships with the Earth for years, which is why we are on the front­line of the envi­ron­men­tal jus­tice and cli­mate move­ments. We’ve been exploit­ed and inten­tion­al­ly left out of deci­sion-mak­ing process­es. Now, we are tak­ing our pow­er back.



As we take action, we’re also call­ing for a reck­on­ing with the era­sure of our his­to­ry. We need our chil­dren to be pro­vid­ed with a cul­tur­al­ly com­pe­tent edu­ca­tion that uplifts our val­ues and pro­vides the hon­est sto­ry that this nation was built by attempt­ed geno­cide, on top of stolen land by a stolen peo­ple. We don’t want you to freeze and reflect qui­et­ly. We want you to feel our fight in your own bones. We want the truth of the Unit­ed States’ his­to­ry to run hot through your own blood, so you nev­er lose sight of why decol­o­niza­tion is the only answer to our society’s many sicknesses.



At the end of the day, the LAND­BACK move­ment is about chang­ing the pow­er struc­tures that cre­at­ed the pos­si­bil­i­ty of our geno­cide and oppres­sion in the first place. It’s a notion that has lived in Indige­nous hearts and minds for gen­er­a­tions. It’s a fight that tran­scends age, race, bor­ders, abil­i­ty and gen­der. It’s the only way that we will undo the forces that keep all of us down. To cre­ate a world where we can all tru­ly live freely and with­out fear, we must all decol­o­nize our minds, lives and move­ments — start­ing today.

