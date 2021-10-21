For the $10 Billion It Gave Shareholders, John Deere Could Have Given Each Worker $142,000

On October 14, 10,000 John Deere workers in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia went on strike after overwhelmingly rejecting the new contract negotiated between John Deere and their union, the United Auto Workers (UAW). ​“When you factor in the pandemic, being deemed essential workers, and in our case, having a company turning a record profit, the CEO giving himself a 160 percent raise, and giving a 17 percent dividend raise, we kinda feel like we’re left to kick rocks,” a striking UAW member and worker at Iowa’s Davenport Works (who requested anonymity) recently told Labor Notes.

John Deere’s profits and CEO pay are, indeed, worth pointing out. But it also is worth taking a look at where John Deere has spent the bulk of its profits since the last contract with the UAW was signed in 2015.

From fiscal year 2016 through the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, John Deere earned more than $16 billion in profits. The company spent roughly $5 billion on dividends and $4.95 billion on share repurchases; nearly $10 billion in total was given to shareholders during the six years of the previous contract.

What does this mean for the workers at John Deere? With the money John Deere gave to shareholders, it could have paid each of its 69,600 worldwide employees an additional $142,000 over the past six years.

It’s difficult to come up with a typical yearly salary for a UAW member at John Deere because of multiple pay rates (12 pay levels, each with six steps), and because some workers are subject to Deere’s ​“continuous improvement pay plan” with lower hourly base pay but the potential for productivity-based bonuses. The contract that striking John Deere workers rejected stipulated, in the first year, hourly wage rates that range from $20.01 to $31.84 depending on position and seniority. For the sake of argument, if we assume someone is paid for 2,080 hours during a full year (8 hours per day, 5 days per week, for 52 weeks), the highest guaranteed annual salary under the proposed contract was $66,227, up from $62,483 in the final year of the last contract.

Over the course of the last six-year contract, workers with the highest hourly wage received cumulative wage increases of $13,488. John Deere could have increased workers’ wages 10 times that amount instead of giving handouts to shareholders.

Since the early 1980s, workers have received a shrinking share of the wealth they create. You may have seen some version of the Economic Policy Institute’s graph showing that private sector wage growth matched productivity growth between the end of World War II and around 1980. Since then, productivity has risen more than three times as much as workers’ wages.