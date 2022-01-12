The New Judge Judy Is As Classist As Ever

Judy Sheindlin, of the eponymous show Judge Judy, is so famous that, at a Shoah Foundation ceremony honoring former President Barack Obama, he was asked if he had ever watched her. Obama’s response was a classic example of Obamian diplomacy (Sheindlin was nearby, making things particularly awkward): ​“Who doesn’t love Judge Judy?”

It was a clever dodge, even if a little obvious. As it happens, millions watch Sheindlin even if they don’t love her—Judge Judy, which ran on CBS from 1996 to July 2021, occasionally outranked even Oprah in its ratings. It made Sheindlin a multimillionaire and the highest-paid daytime host. CBS was paying her $47 million a year by the time she parted ways with the network to start a new show, titled Judy Justice, on the Amazon-owned IMDb streaming service. Reports indicate she has so far received $25 million for the first season of 120 episodes, which debuted on Nov. 1, 2021.

Judy Justice is a reality show that features disputes over such matters as child custody, pet ownership and employment contracts. Sheindlin is a retired judge and serves only as an arbitrator, even though the set is made to look like small claims court. Participants sign contracts agreeing not to contest the results of the arbitration, and viewers are made to believe that the cases appear on Sheindlin’s docket as if she were an actual judge — though the cases are, of course, vetted. Like all reality shows, Judy Justice carefully chooses its participants. In fact, Sheindlin’s scouts scour legal cases across the country to find suitable candidates. One of the defining questions that determine inclusion appears to be: How much of a mess can you be on television?

The train wreck scenarios enable Sheindlin to pretend to be simply a benign and impartial judge trying to restore order among unruly people. This attitude allows her to show contempt for people of color and poor people (groups that often intersect on the show) and to be shockingly rude to them in ways she’d never dare with, say, wealthy or middle-class white people — all the while acting like someone who is forced to be overly stern with random people who just happen to behave badly, as she would have it, in front of her.

Nearly all of the people who end up on the show are poor or close to indigency, collapsing under mountains of debt as they struggle to keep up with demands of landlords, children and former spouses. Blouses have stains; some teeth are crooked or missing; pressed suits fall uncomfortably off the shoulders of those who have clearly been advised to ​“clean themselves up” for court. Judge Judy awarded a maximum payout of $5,000, an amount that has been doubled on Judy Justice; it’s likely the higher sum is designed to attract more participants. The show also flies people to California, all expenses paid.

In exchange for their appearance, participants agree to be humiliated and berated for the supposed choices that landed them there. They are screamed at by a woman who only works five days a month and who, after the shooting is done, hops on her private plane to jet back to one of her two homes in Naples, Fla. and Greenwich, Conn.

Episodes 25 and 26, for instance, linger over a dispute between two Black women whose families had taken a shared vacation in Florida. The plaintiff appears to claim the defendant still owes her money, though it’s hard to tell what the real issue is even after multiple viewings — because matters escalate quickly, with everyone screaming. Sheindlin asks probing questions that are unrelated to whatever the case might be but allow her to moralize. At one point, she wants to know whether the plaintiff drank while at dinner at an Applebee’s. When the woman says she had a glass of wine, Sheindlin prods her into confessing she may have had two. Sheindlin, in the manner of a nun, points out that wine lowers inhibitions. None of this information is related to the case, but Sheindlin is a white boomer multimillionaire who appears to sincerely believe her success is owed to her and that anyone who suffers deserves it. She has the air of the elder white Karen stereotype, the one who wears expensive athleisure on morning walks and picks up errant tin cans and places them in the trash while looking around to see which person (preferably someone of color) can be glared at accusingly.

These episodes have Sheindlin facing down a group of Black single women for whom it can be presumed a dinner at Applebee’s is a treat and for whom the money they were scraping together for a big vacation was a chunk of their bank balances. At one point, Sheindlin tells the plaintiff’s sister, also a grown woman, to uncross her arms and tells the defendant’s adult daughter to stand up straight without resting her chin on her arms, which are propped up on the bench. Finally, after Sheindlin has spent time asking for needless details and watching videos of shouting matches between undifferentiated people (she takes their phones to watch) that don’t seem relevant to the case, she decides they’re all being much too unruly and loudly screams SIT! four times to three of the women. It’s a shocking sight, to see a white woman so brazenly treat a group of Black women as if they’re dogs in need of training. Sheindlin then turns and says smugly to the audience and to her staff, ​“You see? I tried to play nice. If I can’t play nice, I play it any way you want to play it.”

The message is clear: These people won’t listen to reason unless you shout it at them.

Sheindlin, claiming she tried to ​“play nice,” offers her cover. It’s a way of saying, ​“I can’t control who comes into my courtroom — but I can control their behavior when they get out of line.” This self-presentation — of a no-nonsense judge who has the same set of rules for everyone — obfuscates the fact that cases seem like they are chosen specifically for their incoherence, and for plaintiffs who (hoping to make some amount of cash from their experience) may not have the cultural savvy to push back against the demeaning manner of a woman who appears in a position of authority. It also helps cover the fact that Sheindlin is an instigator, letting tempers boil over.

At the end of this two-episode ​“case,” Sheindlin simply tells both families to take out restraining orders against each other — something that could have been decided very early on with minimal fuss. An actual judge in an actual court, untroubled by the need to playact for the camera, would have made the decision in 15 minutes. But by the end of the second episode, Sheindlin has made it seem as if she had to suffer people so incapable of behaving that they need to be yelled at. There is, of course, a long and racist narrative of unruly Black people needing to be disciplined by stern white figures who are just there to show the right way to be. It’s a form of social and political control, legitimized by the charade of righteous justice being handed down through some kind of judicial process.

Sheindlin’s role as moral superior and social arbiter extends to white people as well, especially those who stray from normative standards of life and presentation. In one case, for instance, a gloriously punk woman wants to sue her ex-boyfriend on clearly specious charges of property damage. It emerges that she in fact stole his car and peed on the seats. The case is cut-and-dried even to a layperson, but Sheindlin extends the questioning needlessly while the camera lingers on the woman’s tattooed, buzz-cut, leather-jacketed person, admonishing her that she needs to move on from her ex — even though Sheindlin has no business or authority to say so. The message is simple: Look at this useless, actual punk.

Sheindlin’s vicious barking has become part of her lore, collected in various places on the internet for people to revisit and laugh over. It’s all part of her persona as everyone’s favorite stern Jewish mother, a low-rent Ruth Bader Ginsberg. This new, retooled version of Judge Judy knows better than to mess with the formula. The differences are superficial: Sheindlin’s robe is now burgundy instead of black, she has dispensed with her white lace collar and the set is nominally more modern looking (but still overwhelming in its wood-ness). The effect is of everyone operating inside a box. Despite the new influx of cash, Judy Justice looks as homey as its predecessor and as if it hires the cheapest camera operators and set designers. In early episodes, Sheindlin’s robe almost merges into the wooden panels of her chamber, lending her the look of a snarling Cheshire cat.

