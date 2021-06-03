Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

Death and Texas

Ric Ortiz reflects on his work as the chief medical investigator for Nueces County, and the ways it has influenced his worldview.

Jules Taylor

Philippe Turpin / Getty Images

Max is traveling for The Real News Network, so Working People producer Jules Taylor decided to interview his stepfather, Ric Ortiz, about his career as a death investigator and paramedic. In many ways, Ortiz feels that he was meant to work around death. He grew up across the street from a cemetery, and his first job as a young boy was assisting the local grave digger.

Ortiz would go on to work as the chief medical investigator for Nueces County, Texas, for 20 years. In this special episode, we speak with him about the events in his life that lead to his career, and the way working around death influences the way one sees the world.

Jules Taylor is a musician and the host of the No Easy Answers, a podcast about politics, philosophy, and the human condition. He is based in Woodstock, NY.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
Similar articles
Labor
Undocumented in the Sex Industry
Maya Morena, a sex worker, activist, and DACA recipient from Honduras, examines the phenomenon of "whoreophobia," the history of vice and more.
Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
The $6.6 Trillion Retirement Problem: Unions Push Boost to Social Security Benefits
David Moberg
Labor
While Schools Sink, NYC Teachers Get Slammed in Shame Game
Michelle Chen
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now