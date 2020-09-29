Skip to content
Labor

Left Organizers Are Being Targeted and Persecuted

A conversation with Amanda Yee of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Maximillian Alvarez September 29, 2020

Elijah McClain's mother, Sheneen McClain, left, holds the hand of a protester as they rally outside the Aurora Police Department Headquarters to demand justice for her son on June 27, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado. Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

We talk with Aman­da Yee for this urgent mini-cast on the delib­er­ate and ter­ri­fy­ing per­se­cu­tion of left­ist orga­niz­ers and activists by the state, includ­ing mem­bers of the Par­ty for Social­ism and Lib­er­a­tion (PSL) in Denver.

Max­imil­lian Alvarez is a writer and edi­tor based in Bal­ti­more and the host of Work­ing Peo­ple, a pod­cast by, for, and about the work­ing class today.” His work has been fea­tured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baf­fler, Cur­rent Affairs, and The New Republic.

